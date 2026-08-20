Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jane in NC's avatar
Jane in NC
1h

Jon Ossoff found the HARPoon to take down the Great Orange Whale. The funniest part is the very telling overreaction by MAGA. I'm old enough to remember when most of the 'How DARE You!!' types screeching about Nurse Natty had no problem claiming that VP Harris had slept her way to the top during the 2024 presidential campaign. And the best part? Jon Ossoff never even suggested those two are sleeping together. As I said, their reaction has been..... telling.

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Karen Valerio's avatar
Karen Valerio
1h

Dean, this story makes me so happy. That’s hard to find in the news these days. Thank you.

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