Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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James Vander Poel's avatar
James Vander Poel
6h

What galls me is the name card in front of Clayton. "Hon. Jay Clayton" There is nothing honorable about him.

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
6h

It’s astounding that there are THIS many people – – supposedly upstanding citizens of our great country – – so incredibly stupid that they humiliate themselves at a Hearing to decide on their qualifications, to be approved by senators who are humiliating themselves, so everyone can continue being humiliated by working for/supporting/emulating the losing– pedophile – rapist Felon!!! Who can figure?

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