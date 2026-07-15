July 15, 2026

Every once in a while, a Senate hearing stops being political theatre and becomes something else entirely: a live, televised autopsy of a man’s spine.

That’s what happened Wednesday when Senator Jon Ossoff got his time with Jay Clayton — Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next Director of National Intelligence, the person who oversees all 18 American spy agencies and briefs the president on the most sensitive secrets on Earth.

Ossoff asked him one question. The easiest question in American civic life. A question every functioning adult on the planet can answer.

Who won the 2020 election?

And Jay Clayton — former SEC chair, current U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, a man who has spent his entire career demanding straight answers from other people under oath — could not say it. Over and over and over again. And when he wasn’t telling Ossoff he refused to answer the specific question, he was telling Ossoff he had already done so. It’s the kind of exchange that makes you think you're crazy when you watch it. Like, Clayton couldn’t possibly be saying what I think he’s saying, can he? YUP.

Not “wouldn’t elaborate.” Not “let me give you some context.” Could. Not. Say. It. Then, when pressed as to why he refuses to say it, he says he did.

“I’m Not Going To Do This With You”

Here’s how it went, and I want you to picture this happening in any other job interview on the planet.

Ossoff asks who won the 2020 election. Clayton’s answer, repeatedly, all hearing long: “Joe Biden was certified.” Not “Joe Biden won.” Certified. The verbal equivalent of a hostage blinking in Morse code.

Ossoff pushes. Clayton’s response? “I’m not going to do this with you... I’m not going to get into this with you.”

I’m sorry — do WHAT? Answer a factual question? At your confirmation hearing? For the job where your ENTIRE FUNCTION is telling the president factual things he doesn’t want to hear?

Then came the part that made me spit out my coffee. Ossoff points out, correctly, that Clayton hasn’t answered the question. Clayton — with a straight face, on camera, in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee — insists he DID answer it. His already-answered “answer”? That certification line. The one that was specifically engineered to NOT answer the question.

The man refused to answer, then lied about having refused, in real time, while everyone watched him do both. It was an insult to the intelligence of every single person in that room and everyone watching at home. Ossoff called the performance flat-out “disqualifying.” He’s being polite. It was humiliating.

And Ossoff said so, out loud, in the single best line of the hearing:

“Isn’t it humiliating to be unable to answer this question, to have to indulge the president’s delusions? We know, you know, everybody in this room knows the truthful answer to that question. Why can you not give it?”

Clayton had nothing. Silence, lawyer-speak, and that dead-eyed “I’m not an election denier” mantra he kept repeating like it was going to save him. Buddy. If you have to announce you’re not an election denier while actively refusing to acknowledge the result of an election, the jury’s back.

Why He Can’t Say It (Spoiler: You Already Know)

Let’s not pretend this is complicated. Jay Clayton knows Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He’s a Wall Street lawyer with an Ivy League education who ran the SEC. He is not confused about electoral math.

He can’t say it because Donald Trump was watching. And Donald Trump has already shown Clayton exactly what happens when you displease him.

Quick recap for the people in the back: Clayton was originally supposed to have this hearing on June 17. The morning of, Trump hopped on Truth Social and ordered him not to show up — partly because Trump wanted to strong-arm Congress into attaching a voter-ID election bill to the renewal of Section 702, the foreign surveillance program. That standoff blew up so spectacularly that Section 702 — an actual national security tool — LAPSED in June. Then Trump installed Bill Pulte, a housing regulator with zero intelligence experience who’d been using his federal perch to launch mortgage investigations into Trump’s enemies, as acting spy chief. Even Republicans gagged on that one.

So Clayton walked into Wednesday’s hearing knowing his nomination survives at the pleasure of a president who yanked his first hearing on a whim. Senator Mark Kelly said the quiet part loud: if Clayton can’t disagree with Trump about 2020 when Trump isn’t even in the room, how is he going to disagree with him in the Oval Office or the Situation Room?

That’s not a gotcha. That’s the entire job description. The DNI exists to tell the president the truth. Wednesday was the audition, and Clayton failed it on purpose.

The Fulton County Bombshell Nobody’s Talking About Enough

Buried in the same exchange was something arguably scarier than the 2020 dodge.

Ossoff asked Clayton about Tulsi Gabbard — the previous DNI — being physically present in January when a search warrant was executed on a Fulton County, Georgia election office, part of Trump’s ongoing crusade to relitigate 2020. Senate Democrats are actively investigating why the sitting Director of National Intelligence was personally on-site for a domestic raid of an election facility. The intelligence community’s own general counsel has already testified in that probe.

Clayton’s response? He claimed he only learned about Gabbard’s presence at the raid THIS WEEK. From Ossoff. In a private meeting.

The nominee to run American intelligence says he was unaware of one of the most widely reported intelligence scandals of the year. Either he’s lying, or he’s the least curious man in Washington. Pick your poison — both are disqualifying.

Then Ossoff asked the question that should end this nomination: if the White House chief of staff or the president asks YOU to fly across the country and oversee the execution of a domestic search warrant on a sensitive election facility — will you do it?

Clayton called it a “hypothetical” and refused to answer.

IT’S NOT A HYPOTHETICAL. IT LITERALLY JUST HAPPENED. His predecessor did exactly that six months ago. The correct answer is one word — “no” — and he couldn’t produce it.

He Wasn’t Just Bad With Ossoff

The rest of the hearing didn’t help. Angus King asked Clayton whether voter fraud is actually a problem in this country. Clayton said we can’t say “definitively” until we have “better processes” — parroting the exact audit-trail conspiracy framing Trump has been shovelling for six years, and echoing Clayton’s own past CNBC musings about California mail-in ballots being some fraud free-for-all. King’s response was perfect: he’d love Americans to have confidence in elections too, and he’d appreciate it if this administration would stop torching that confidence for sport.

Oh, and one more thing, because it matters: Clayton is the same U.S. Attorney whose office subpoenaed four New York Times journalists over their reporting on the Qatari luxury jet Trump is using as Air Force One. Those journalists were ordered before a grand jury on — I swear I’m not making this up — the SAME DAY as his confirmation hearing. Press freedom groups called it a war on journalism and said it revealed the “precise instinct that is disqualifying” in an intelligence chief. The man auditioning to control America’s secrets is currently using grand juries to hunt the sources of stories the President doesn’t like.

Why This Actually Matters

Here’s the part that should keep you up at night.

This isn’t about one squirmy nominee having a bad day on C-SPAN. The DNI hearing happened against the backdrop of a White House task force hoovering up thousands of pages of intelligence documents with plans to declassify a curated batch — the day before Trump delivers a primetime speech about “foreign subversion” of the 2020 election. Democrats are openly worried this administration intends to use the intelligence and law enforcement apparatus to mess with state governments running the November midterms.

Into THAT environment, Trump wants to install a spy chief who:

Cannot say who won the 2020 election

Won’t rule out personally overseeing raids on election offices

Entertains voter fraud conspiracies on national television

Subpoenas journalists for the crime of journalism

Has zero — literally zero — intelligence experience

And has already demonstrated, under oath, that his loyalty runs to one man, not to the truth

The Director of National Intelligence has one job that matters more than all the others combined: walk into the Oval Office and tell the president things he doesn’t want to hear. Wednesday, Jay Clayton proved he can’t tell the president something he doesn’t want to hear even when the president ISN’T THERE.

And here’s the kicker — he’s still probably getting confirmed. The committee votes next week, Republicans control the Senate, and the grim bipartisan logic is that ANYONE is better than Bill Pulte. That’s where we are: the bar for running American intelligence is now “at least he’s not the housing guy.”

Jon Ossoff did his job Wednesday. He asked the question, he refused to accept the non-answer, and he made a future DNI squirm on the record so history has the receipts. It was surgical, it was brutal, and it was necessary.

Tom Cotton wanted Clayton’s disastrous performance to be over more than Clayton did.

Jay Clayton did his job too. Just not the one he was interviewing for. He auditioned for an audience of one, and somewhere, that audience was very pleased even if it was, by every other metric, an unmitigated DISASTER.

The rest of us should be terrified.

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