June 25, 2026

The Great American State Fair was sold as the kickoff to America’s 250th birthday — a 16-day, World’s Fair-style exposition on the National Mall, running from the Capitol to the Washington Monument, with pavilions from all 56 states and territories. It is run by Freedom 250, a “public-private partnership” Trump created last year by executive order. Freedom 250 markets itself as nonpartisan. It is chaired by Donald Trump. We will return to that contradiction in a moment.

The kickoff was originally planned as a concert. Big names were attached: Martina McBride. The Commodores. Morris Day and The Time. Bret Michaels. Young MC. Jodie Rocco of Milli Vanilli.

Then they read the room, and they all cancelled (minus Vanilla ICE - He’d play your birthday for $50)

Starting in late May, the artists began walking. Martina McBride, on X: she had been “presented with an opportunity to perform at a nonpartisan event, but that turned out to be misleading.” Young MC was sharper: “The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is nonpartisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed.” More than half the original lineup was gone by the time the lights went up.

Trump’s response was to write himself in as the headliner. On Truth Social: “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home. All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!” He told reporters it would be “essentially a rally” — “we’ll go at a ‘Rally to America.’” He said this part out loud. Remember it.

The replacement bill: Lee Greenwood doing “God Bless the U.S.A.” for the ten-thousandth time. Christopher Macchio. The U.S. Marine Band, the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” the Army Band Downrange. And, performing the national anthem accompanied by the Marines: country singer Alexis Wilkins, the girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel. LOLZ.

When the FBI Director’s girlfriend opens your “nonpartisan” 250th-birthday celebration, the word “nonpartisan” has stopped meaning anything in the English language.

The Cabinet secretary said the quiet part out loud

Nthing says Happy Brthdy to America like calling everyone who didn’t show up to this unmitigated fucking disaster a “Libtard”. Sean Duffy is the Secretary of Transportation of the United States. He runs a $108-billion federal department. On Wednesday night, his children stood next to him on a federally permitted stage in front of the Washington Monument.

Here is what he said. Verbatim. From a video clip that ricocheted around X within minutes and has been confirmed by Raw Story, The Wrap, Mediaite, The Mirror, NBC News, and the Grabien transcript service:

“Okay, to start this off, I think we have to give a big round of applause for our military band and singers. Way better than those libtards that cancelled on us. So much better. Thank you, guys. President Trump will make you famous.”

A sitting Cabinet officer. At a federal event. Run by a nonprofit that calls itself nonpartisan. Used a slur for tens of millions of Americans. While standing next to his own children. One of whom has Down Syndrome — a community on the historical receiving end of the slur “retard” he just used in a different form, a fact several X commenters pointed out within hours.

Then Duffy pivoted to a culture-war sermon. He told young Americans that “modern culture has told our young people that they shouldn’t look for love. They shouldn’t have a family, they shouldn’t have kids. Instead, focus on their education, focus on their careers, focus on their bank accounts.” He called this — going to college, building a career — “the dumbest advice that they could ever get.”

That’s the Secretary of Transportation of the United States, telling young Americans that getting an education is the dumbest thing they can do. From a stage paid for in part by their tax dollars.

Then Monica Crowley — the Chief of Protocol of the United States, the official whose actual federal job is to represent America to foreign dignitaries — took the same microphone and announced: “This movement uniting our country to commemorate its 250th birthday has no greater champion than President Donald J. Trump.” A federal officer, in her federal role, recasting America’s 250th as a Trump movement.

The Hatch Act exists. The pretense of “nonpartisan” exists. They are openly burning both. And not one corporate sponsor has pulled out.

The crowd that wasn’t there

Here is what every major outlet that had eyes on the Mall reported about the actual size of the crowd.

NBC News, in the most damning data point of the night, put the entire crowd at “more than 1,000” people. One thousand. On the National Mall. For a sitting President supposedly kicking off the 250th birthday of the United States of America. By way of comparison, that’s about the capacity of a single auditorium in a mid-size suburban high school.

The Associated Press reported that an hour before Trump took the stage, the grassy area was “about half full.” CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, broadcasting live to Anderson Cooper, did his standup in front of a visibly sparse crowd with significant empty space behind him 20 minutes before Trump appeared. The Daily Beast headlined its story “Empty State Fair Revealed Moments Before Trump Took Stage.”

And the part that should haunt them: they started leaving while he was still talking. The Bulwark posted a video to X with the caption, “Crowds flock towards the exit in the middle of Trump’s speech.” Their reporter, Jared Poland, posted a photo of the section shortly before Trump finished and noted, “The crowd has really thinned out since Trump began speaking around 8:50 pm.”

Trump, sensing exactly this, tried to inoculate himself in real time. From the stage, talking about his planned July 4 rally, he said: “Your favorite President will be speaking, so please show up. Because if we have two empty seats, you know what’s gonna happen? The fake news is gonna say, he didn’t fill out the arena.”

It was not two empty seats. It was a half-empty Mall, hemorrhaging people, behind bulletproof glass, on the night that was supposed to begin the celebration of 250 years of self-government.

This is what it looks like when the country is tuning out the show.

The firehose: a fact-check of last night’s speech

Trump, to the visible relief of his handlers, stayed largely on script. Even NBC and The Hill noted he was unusually disciplined — about 30 minutes, none of his trademark improvisational wandering. He didn’t need to wander. The script itself was a pile of lies stacked into the shape of a victory lap.

Let’s go through them.

Claim: “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. That’s done.”

Trump: “Last week we signed a historic agreement to end the conflict with Iran, fully open the Strait of Hormuz and accomplish what no president has ever been able to accomplish before: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon; that’s done.”

What Trump signed on June 17 at the Palace of Versailles is a memorandum of understanding. The text, obtained by NPR and read aloud to reporters by an administration official, is explicit: it is a preliminary framework that initiates a 60-day window for actual negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. The Council on Foreign Relations describes the document plainly: “This agreement is just a start, creating a process for opening the Strait of Hormuz in the short run and laying out a sixty-day timetable to address many of the remaining issues, including constraining Iran’s nuclear program.” PolitiFact talked to multiple Middle East experts who concluded the MOU “does not amount to a peace agreement.”

And Iran not having nuclear capability is certifiably false.

Trump himself, on the sidelines of the G7, described it accurately for once: “It’s a memorandum of understanding. And if I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head.”

A framework that can be torn up in 60 days and replaced with bombs is not “done.” It is the opposite of done.

Claim: The Strait of Hormuz is “fully open”

It is not.

This is not a matter of opinion. It is a matter of throughput. Confirmed traffic through the Strait, per the trade intelligence firm Kpler, is running at approximately 4.8 million barrels per day — less than one-third of the prewar benchmark of 15 million bpd. The central deep-water channel of the Strait is still littered with an estimated 80 naval mines, which the International Maritime Organization estimates will take 40 to 50 days to clear. On June 20-21, Iran’s IRGC reinstated its so-called “Persian Gulf Strait Authority” and attempted to re-close the Strait, asserting authority over transit routes. The IMO is in the middle of evacuating more than 11,000 stranded seafarers from ships that have been trapped in the region for months.

This is also not the first time Trump has lied about the Strait being open. The trade journal Argus Media noted, dryly, that “Trump has a history of overstating progress in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of global oil flowed before the Iran war. He wrongly claimed in April that the strait was ‘completely open’, prompting a buildup of crude and product tankers before many were turned back.”

He lied about it in April. He lied about it last night. The mines are still there. The water is still contested. Iran’s own lead negotiator, Ghalibaf, publicly said Iran will “receive a fee for services” after the 60-day window closes. Nobody who reads maritime news believes the Strait is “fully open.”

Claim: “In one hour, Venezuela was finished.”

Trump: “How good is our military? One week — Iran was essentially finished. In one hour, Venezuela was finished. And I guess we have other things in store, but we don’t want to get carried away.”

What happened in Venezuela was not a war that finished a country. It was a U.S. military raid in January that captured Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, who are now jailed in New York awaiting drug trafficking charges. Venezuela the country is still there. It is currently being hammered by twin earthquakes that have killed more than 160 people as I’m writing this. The “country” was not “finished.”

And then there is the line that ought to be the lead of every front page: “we have other things in store, but we don’t want to get carried away.”

That is the President of the United States, on the National Mall, at the kickoff to the 250th anniversary of American self-government, publicly hinting that more unauthorized foreign military operations are coming. He has previously suggested Cuba. He did not ask Congress in January about Venezuela. He has not asked Congress about whatever is “in store.” He is treating Article I of the Constitution as a suggestion, in front of bulletproof glass, while empty chairs glint behind him.

Claim: The Reflecting Pool was “gruesomely vandalized by thugs”

This one is the most comprehensively dismantled.

The story Trump is telling, and repeated last night, is that left-wing vandals cut a 350-foot gash into the bottom of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, dumped algae and fertilizer into the water, and ruined the renovation. He has said the vandals “have largely been caught and are being prosecuted.”

What actually happened:

The Reflecting Pool — a 6.75 million-gallon basin, only 18 to 30 inches deep — was rushed through a more-than-$14 million renovation on Trump’s orders so it could be painted “American Flag Blue” in time for the 250th. Pool engineers and environmental scientists warned before the renovation that a shallow, sun-baked basin painted dark blue would absorb sunlight, heat the water, and produce a predictable algae bloom. They were ignored. The bloom arrived within days of the refill. The blue paint started peeling off the bottom shortly after.

CNN’s fact-check (June 24, the same day Trump gave the speech) is unsparing: Trump’s vandalism claims are “unproven” and “without evidence.” His peripheral claim that the pool “never even opened” after Obama-era repairs is, in CNN’s word, “demonstrably inaccurate” — the pool actually reopened in August 2012 and has been continuously open since.

PBS NewsHour spoke with several environmental and pool experts. Wayne Carmichael, a biological sciences professor at Wright State University, on the idea that some bucket of foreign material caused the bloom: “It is absolutely impossible that anyone could have inoculated that pool and shown an effect in literally hours. Absolutely a silly notion.” Another expert pointed out that a five-gallon bucket dumped into a 6.75-million-gallon pool is about one part in 1.3 million by volume — you cannot make millions of gallons green that way.

The New York Times, citing internal government documents (reported via CNN): yes, Park Service workers found two small cuts in foam between expansion joints — but those cuts “were not directly related” to the peeling blue coating or to the algae bloom. Two stories, separate, both real, neither one a “350-foot gash” cut by saboteurs.

And the so-called vandal Trump’s administration has arrested? A 67-year-old, three-time Olympic canoeist named David Hearn, who said he was detained for touching a piece of already-loose coating. His statement: “I didn’t remove anything. I didn’t break, tear, peel, or rip, or destroy anything.” He goes to court on July 9.

One additional detail Snopes had to debunk: a viral X post claiming “antifa operatives” were caught on camera dumping algae buckets into the pool at 3 AM. The post traced back to a Facebook page that explicitly identifies itself as satire (”Nothing on this page is real”). MAGA influencers shared it as truth.

The administration is now draining the pool again. The 250th is in nine days.

Claim: “We’re the hottest country anywhere in the world. Nobody’s laughing at us anymore.”

About this one, the Pew Research Center has receipts. Two days before Trump took the stage, Pew released a 36-country, 42,151-person international survey conducted between February and May 2026. The findings:

A median of 23% of adults across 36 countries have confidence in Trump’s leadership. Or, to put it Trump’s way: 76% of the world has no confidence in him.

57% of respondents view the United States unfavorably , vs. 37% favorably.

U.S. favorability has dropped by double digits in the past year in Indonesia, Italy, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea, and Turkey.

Canadian confidence in the U.S. president collapsed from 77% under Biden in 2021 to 20% today . Canadian belief in the U.S. as a “reliable partner” fell from 83% in 2022 to 35% now.

40+ percentage-point reliability drops have hit Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Across all 36 countries Pew surveyed, people now express greater confidence in the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin than in Donald Trump.

That last one bears repeating. More people around the world trust Putin and Xi to do the right thing than trust the President of the United States.

That is not “hottest country anywhere in the world.” That is a country whose closest allies have stopped picking up the phone. The world is not laughing at us. The world is something worse than laughing: it has stopped expecting anything from us at all.

Claim: “We banned the transgender mutilation of children.”

This line — landed in the middle of what was sold as a birthday party for the entire country — is propaganda built on top of a factual claim that doesn’t survive a Harvard medical school search.

“Mutilation” is the word Trump uses, and his administration uses, for the entire spectrum of gender-affirming care. The actual numbers, peer-reviewed:

A study covering 2018–2021 identified 108 transgender minors nationwide who received any form of gender-affirming surgery — that’s 0.04% of all trans youth in the United States .

Only 10 of those patients were under 16.

Approximately 95% of these surgeries were chest surgeries , not genital surgery.

All major U.S. medical guidelines — Endocrine Society, WPATH Standards of Care 8, American Academy of Pediatrics — require genital surgery to be delayed until 18, and require extensive multidisciplinary evaluation (mental health professional, endocrinologist, surgeon, parents) before any surgical intervention on a minor.

In other words: kids are not getting “sex changes” at recess. They never were. The “transgender mutilation of children” Trump claims to have banned was already so vanishingly rare that the entire ban is, in practice, a political performance built to deliver applause lines like the one he delivered last night — at what was supposed to be the opening of America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Whether you support gender-affirming care for minors or not, that is not the speech you give at a celebration of the country’s 250th. Unless the celebration was never actually about the country.

What was actually being celebrated

An adjudicated rapist and 34-time felon was forcing you to celebrate him. Adjudicated, in a federal civil court, liable for sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll. The total damages owed: $88.3 million, upheld on appeal. The trial judge, Lewis Kaplan, wrote afterward that the jury’s finding — that Trump “deliberately and forcibly penetrated Ms. Carroll’s vagina with his fingers” — meets the common-parlance definition of rape, even if New York’s narrow penal-code definition (requiring penile penetration) was not technically met. Quoting Judge Kaplan: the verdict did not mean that Carroll “failed to prove that Mr. Trump ‘raped’ her as many people commonly understand the word ‘rape.’ Indeed... the jury found that Mr. Trump in fact did exactly that.”

This is the man who, last night, stood behind bulletproof glass on the National Mall and asked Americans to celebrate the 250-year achievement of self-government through him. This is the man Monica Crowley, in her federal capacity as Chief of Protocol of the United States, called the celebration’s “no greater champion.” This is the man Sean Duffy, in his federal capacity as Secretary of Transportation, called “the greatest U.S. President since George Washington.”

George Washington is the man who voluntarily walked away from power. There is no comparison to be made.

What this should have been

Two hundred and fifty years ago this summer, fifty-six men signed their names to a document that began with twenty-eight words on the equality and dignity of every human being. Most of them did not live up to those words. Some of them held human beings in bondage. The document was incomplete, and the country it created was incomplete, and the work of completing it has been the work of every generation since.

Lexington. Concord. Yorktown. The Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in the summer. Seneca Falls. Gettysburg. Appomattox. Wounded Knee, which we have to remember too. The suffragists in white. The Marines at Belleau Wood. The Greatest Generation at Normandy and at Iwo Jima. The kids — they were kids — who froze at Chosin. The Freedom Riders. Selma. The hands of strangers who pulled people out of the towers on a clear blue morning in September. The nurses and doctors who walked into a COVID ward in March of 2020 without enough PPE because the country needed them to. The teachers, the steelworkers, the immigrants who came here with nothing and built everything, the Black and brown Americans who built this country with hands that were often not their own. Every American who has ever stood up for somebody else when it cost them something.

That is what 250 years of America is. That is who the celebration was supposed to be for.

What we got, last night, instead: a sitting Cabinet secretary using a slur from a federal stage. A protocol officer turning a national birthday into a campaign rally. An anthem performed by the FBI Director’s girlfriend. A half-empty lawn. People streaming for the exits while he was still talking. Bulletproof glass between the President and the country he claims to love. And a thirty-minute firehose of unadulterated me-first bullshit, coated in lie after lie about Iran, about Hormuz, about Venezuela, about the Reflecting Pool, about how the world sees us, about kids and bodies and what doctors actually do.

A man who has been adjudicated liable for what a federal judge said was rape, in the common meaning of the word. A man who built his fortune on a fraud so brazen it became a court-ordered settlement. A man who told his crowd last night, with a wink, that more military operations are coming and not to “get carried away.”

Standing behind bulletproof glass.

On the National Mall.

Demanding that the memory of every American who ever bled, marched, organized, taught, healed, built, served, or died to make this country possible — every one of them — be folded into him.

That is what they did to America’s birthday party.

The people who left in the middle of the speech understood something. The half of the lawn that never showed up understood it too. The 76% of the world that has stopped trusting us understood it months ago.

You are allowed to be furious about this. You are allowed to grieve it. You are allowed to remember, on July 4 and on every day after, that the country is not him. The country has never been him. The country is the people who showed up across 250 years and did the work, paid the cost, kept the promise, and refused to let it die — and the country will still be here, and still be ours, when this miserable bulletproof-glass spectacle is a footnote in a chapter about how the republic almost lost its grip on itself and then didn’t.

Happy 250th birthday, America.

The party starts when he leaves the f****** stage.

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