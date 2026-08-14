Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Catherine Beck's avatar
Catherine Beck
4h

Filthy, trashy, nasty, dumb - the Tate brothers and their misguided adherents, I mean.

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Kerry Henry's avatar
Kerry Henry
5h

Hey McBride, why not extradite you as well you low live piece of gutter trash that condones their ugly behaviour! Gees, I hope that you don't have a family that treat this scum as you are! If married with kids, I love to know what your wife believes of your behaviour, but I guess if you follow what the Tates do, she probably living in great fear! Do a runner lady if you can ASAP. I'll gladly assist to get you out and into hiding & a new life!!!

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