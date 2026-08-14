Yesterday afternoon, outside the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami, roughly thirty grown men gathered to do pushups. For another man. A Rapist, actually. Two, in fact.

Not for charity. Not for fitness. They were doing pushups in honor of Andrew Tate — “Top G” to the faithful — who is currently sitting in a federal cell across the street with his brother Tristan, fighting extradition to the United Kingdom on 59 combined charges that include rape, sex trafficking, assault, and child-image offenses. The crowd waved homemade cardboard signs. Manosphere podcaster Myron Gaines was there. So was Justin Waller, the Tate-adjacent influencer who attended the January 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, who at one point signed a fan’s Converse sneakers decorated with the words “January 6th Patriots.” You cannot make this up, and Miami New Times’ photographers didn’t have to.

And into this scene walked my dear friend, Lev Parnas.

The Confrontation

Parnas — the former Giuliani associate turned Trump-world whistleblower, now running as a Democrat for Florida’s 27th congressional district — showed up at the FDC and went straight at the Tates’ lead attorney, Joseph McBride, and the assembled supporters. By Lev’s own account from the scene, he delivered a message the Free Top G crowd very much did not want to hear: that when Trump was asked whether he’d lift a finger to help the Tates, the answer — relayed to Parnas personally, he says — was that the brothers could, and I’m quoting Lev’s account of the quote here, “Fuck the Tates.”

The White House has already publicly slammed this door shut. When press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether the administration would intervene in the extradition, she flatly rejected the idea, saying the question had already been answered. Secretary of State Marco Rubio — the one man with actual legal authority to block a UK extradition request — has said the U.S. has “no role” to play in the case. The State Department has granted nearly every British extradition request since the strengthened treaty took effect in 2007.

So whether or not Trump said the colorful version, the policy version is functionally identical. The MAGA cavalry is not coming. The same administration that flew the Tates home from Romania on a wave of manosphere goodwill in February 2025 is now watching U.S. Marshals process them for shipment to a British courtroom, and shrugging.

McBride’s Very Bad Week

Joseph McBride has spent the past month auditioning less as a lawyer and more as a hype man, and this week the wheels came off.

Start with the jailhouse martyrdom narrative. McBride has told anyone with a microphone that his clients are “political prisoners” in solitary confinement, under threat of being stabbed or murdered, deprived of decent food, water, and sleep. Andrew Tate — posting from jail via an X account McBride cheerfully admits is being run by “our team” — claimed brown, filthy water forced him to drink from his shower faucet, complained he had “no commissary,” and described hearing a “demonic roar” from a neighboring cell before passing the night counting bricks on the wall. Genuinely, the man is workshopping a prison memoir in real time.

Then the receipts arrived. The Department of Justice produced commissary records showing the brothers have been buying ramen, snacks, and enough dorm-room fare to thoroughly undercut the “no commissary” claim. The Bureau of Prisons says FDC Miami’s drinking water is certified safe annually by Miami-Dade County. Prosecutors told the court the Tates are out of their cells for hours on an almost-daily basis for recreation and attorney meetings — and are being held in a special unit for their own protection, which is what happens when you’re an accused sex offender in federal custody, not what happens to political dissidents.

McBride’s legal arguments haven’t fared much better than his PR. His flight-risk defense — offered with an apparently straight face — is that the Tates are too famous to flee and that they post their locations on social media. Prosecutors countered that the brothers face charges involving violent rapes against multiple victims and are accused in Romania of attempting to intimidate witnesses, which is about as clean a “danger to the community” argument as the government ever gets to make. McBride has called the UK charges “filth and slander” and insisted the brothers, in his words, have “never done nothing wrong” — a double negative doing more honest work than he intended. He has claimed the extradition is politically motivated, vaguely gesturing at former British PM Keir Starmer, and vowed to appeal directly to Trump and Rubio if the brothers aren’t released. See above for how that’s going.

And yesterday’s rally — the big Aug. 13 showdown McBride personally promoted on the Fresh & Fit podcast, telling supporters to come out because a crowd was “formulating”? The hearing didn’t even happen. McBride’s own team asked for the delay, saying they needed more time to respond to prosecutors’ arguments. So the faithful did their pushups for nothing while McBride stood outside warning the crowd that every woman a man meets is a future court case. Gaines nodded along and called modern dating “scary.” Reader, the call is coming from inside the house.

Where the Case Actually Stands

Strip away the content-creator theatrics and here is the legal picture. The Tates were arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 18 after the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service announced 38 new charges on top of the 21 the brothers already faced — 59 in total. Andrew, 39, faces the bulk of them: among the new counts are seven charges of rape, three of sex trafficking, three of assault, and 19 charges related to child and extreme pornography. Tristan, 38, picked up new counts including rape, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. The UK is also home to a civil suit against Andrew from four women alleging rape and coercive control.

In Romania, the brothers still face charges of human trafficking and forming an organized criminal group to sexually exploit women, with the broader accusations over the years including trafficking of minors and money laundering — a case that has ground on since their 2022 arrest, and one in which prosecutors say the brothers tried to intimidate witnesses. A Romanian court has separately already approved UK extradition, contingent on the Romanian proceedings.

In the U.S., there are no federal or state criminal charges yet — but Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier opened an active criminal investigation in March 2025, complete with search warrants and subpoenas, after remarking that the brothers had publicly boasted about conduct that “very much appears” to be trafficking. A court filing has also suggested a possible federal investigation out of the Southern District of New York. And the brothers are tangled in dueling Florida civil litigation: they sued a woman for defamation; she has sued them right back, alleging they lured her to Romania, coerced her into sex work, and defamed her after she testified to Romanian authorities.

The extradition mechanics: U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis will now hear the detention arguments on August 27. The UK has until mid-September to submit its supporting evidence to the State Department. No extradition hearing date is set, and the process could take months — months the Tates will very likely spend at FDC Miami, since bail is rarely granted in international extradition cases. The final call rests with Rubio, who has shown zero appetite to intervene.

Sooo, Here’s Where These Two Shit Weasels Are

The Tates built an empire selling young men a fantasy of untouchable dominance. What their followers watched yesterday was the opposite: a delayed hearing, a lawyer reduced to complaining about jail ramen, a President who won’t return the favour of their endorsement, and a 55-year-old ex-con congressional candidate walking into their rally to tell them so to their faces.

The pushups were the most productive thing anyone on that sidewalk did all day. What a pile of Jack Wagons.

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