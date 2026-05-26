Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Linda Eriksson's avatar
Linda Eriksson
43m

What happened to the people in government who actually earned the right to be there? Every time I hear facts about what someone in the Trump administration said or did, it’s like they’re playing a game called “Dumb or Dumber”. Who gets to embarrass America this week and take home the genuine fake gold trophy for the most appallingly stupid word garbage?

To almost-quote Dave Barry, “I am American, and I am offended”.

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J P's avatar
J P
1h

Hoekstra’s idiotic statements are in line with his Trump ass kissing history.

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