May 26, 2026

Let’s get one thing straight before Pete Hoekstra gets another paragraph of oxygen: Canada does not hate America. Canada hates Trump’s America. There is a difference roughly the size of the Great Lakes, and the fact that the sitting U.S. Ambassador to Canada either can’t see it or pretends he can’t is the whole problem.

Hoekstra sat down with Radio-Canada’s Laurence Martin at the embassy in Ottawa this past week and delivered a performance so dense with self-pity and so allergic to facts that it deserves its own genre. He doesn’t understand the anti-American sentiment. He’s disappointed in us. He finds it so very hard to locate a Canadian “passionate about the American-Canadian relationship.”

Pete. We’ll go slow.

“No.” — Pete Hoekstra, asked if he understands why Canadians are frustrated

Radio-Canada asked him directly: Does he understand the frustration of Canadians who feel they don’t deserve this treatment from their largest trading partner, neighbour and ally?

His answer, fired back instantly, was “No,” followed by “We put tariffs on everybody in the world.”

His gripe that Canada is one of only two countries to retaliate against those illegal tariffs really drives home how stupid Pete is, too.

That’s it. That’s the diplomacy. Don’t take it personally, we’re screwing everyone equally. He actually went further and told Canadians their “relative position has improved” because other countries got tariffed harder — the geopolitical equivalent of telling someone they should be grateful they only got punched twice because the other guy got punched three times.

And then the kicker. As the interview wrapped, he was asked if he enjoyed the job despite the tension. His answer: “I love defending America every day.”

Pete’s also disappointed that Canada didn’t capitulate to Trump and just eat Trump’s tariffs, btw:

Here’s the thing nobody in that embassy seems capable of absorbing: we don’t need you to defend America to us. We like America. We like Americans. We have family there. We vacation there — or we did. What we don’t like is a felon-in-chief threatening to annex us, an ambassador gaslighting us about it, and a tariff regime kneecapping our steel and aluminum towns. You’re not defending America, Pete. You’re defending the guy who called us the 51st state and then told us it was a “term of endearment.” Those are not the same job. We’re smart enough to tell them apart. You should try it.

The booze-ban lie: Pete invented a province and blamed the wrong guy

This is the part where Hoekstra stops being merely tone-deaf and starts being factually wrong on the record, which is a bad look for a guy whose entire job is the file.

He called the provincial alcohol bans “totally unfair” and said this: “It’s a clear indicator of how 11 provinces [and territories] feel about trade with the United States.”

Eleven provinces.

Pete. Sweetheart. There are ten provinces and three territories. Canada has had this number since 1999. It’s been ten provinces since 1949. There is no eleventh province. You’d think the man Washington sends to be in the room with Canada might know how many rooms there are. He then folded the territories into the count like a guy who lost his place mid-sentence and just kept walking.

But the number isn’t even the worst part. Two provinces — Alberta and Saskatchewan — did not pull U.S. alcohol off the shelves. Danielle Smith’s Alberta specifically didn’t. So Hoekstra’s tidy “eleven” is wrong twice over: wrong on the total, wrong on the breakdown. The actual situation is that most provinces and all three territories removed American booze. “Most” is not “all,” and a US Ambassador reading off a number he can’t support is not a rounding error — it’s a guy who didn’t do the homework lecturing the class.

And then there’s the part where he tried to pin the whole thing on Mark Carney. Hoekstra claimed “the prime minister has reinforced that message” — framing the booze ban as some Carney-orchestrated federal scheme.

It isn’t. In Canada, alcohol sales are regulated by the provinces, full stop. Not Ottawa. Not the PMO. Not Carney. The LCBO answers to Doug Ford’s Ontario government — and Ford, last we checked, is a Progressive Conservative, not a Carney Liberal. The booze came off the shelves because premiers across the political spectrum decided it should. This wasn’t a Liberal plot. It was a country. Even POLITICO’s own reporting notes the obvious: in Canada, provincial governments regulate the sale of alcohol, not the federal government. Hoekstra knows this. He just prefers the version where one villain pulls every string, because a whole nation united against his boss is a harder story to spin in Washington.

Why Canada is actually boycotting TRUMP’S America — the list Pete pretends he can’t find

Hoekstra keeps saying he can’t figure out where the “anti-American sentiment” came from. He launched a campaign of bafflement. So, as a public service, here is the receipt. None of this is mysterious. All of it is Trump.

He threatened to annex us. Repeatedly. Since his re-election, Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex Canada, rhetoric that continued after Carney became prime minister. He’s said becoming the 51st state is how we “avoid” tariffs. That’s not a trade position. That’s a threat to a sovereign country’s existence.

He tariffed our economy into a recession risk. Sectoral tariffs on copper, autos and softwood lumber, plus the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, have been particularly damaging to the Canadian economy, leading to job losses and declining exports.

He called us “nasty.” Through Hoekstra’s own mouth, no less — Trump reportedly thinks Canadians are “nasty” to deal with because of U.S. travel boycotts and booze bans.

His ambassador called a national election an “anti-American campaign.” Hoekstra literally said: “You ran a campaign where it was anti-American, elbows up, me too. You know, that was an anti-American campaign.” No, Pete. It was an anti-getting-annexed campaign. Different thing.

His administration accused us of “meddling” for running an ad. When Ontario ran an anti-tariff ad, Hoekstra’s response was, “You do not come into America and start running government-funded political ads and expect that there will be no consequences.” A TV ad. He treated a television ad like an act of war.

The Pentagon walked. This month, the Pentagon suspended its participation in a joint Canada-U.S. military planning committee established in 1940. Eighty-five years of continental defence cooperation, paused. Not by us.

That’s the list, Pete. It took thirty seconds. The “anti-American sentiment” you can’t locate is a perfectly rational response to your boss’s behaviour, and every single Canadian over the age of nine has it filed correctly. We are not confused. You are confused — or you’re paid to perform confusion for an audience in Washington. As one member of the PM’s own Canada-U.S. relations council put it: “When you kick the dog, you can’t blame it for snarling back. It’s gaslighting 101.”

The economic damage — every time Pete opens his mouth, we turn the screw

Hoekstra wants to lecture us about being “unfair.” Let’s talk numbers, because the boycott he’s whining about is one of the most effective grassroots economic campaigns in modern Canadian history, and it is costing the United States real money.

Travel:

In 2025, the U.S. saw roughly a 22% drop in Canadian visitors, which translates to an estimated $4.5 billion in lost spending, and the slowdown has continued into 2026.

The U.S. Travel Association now forecasts a US$5.7 billion (C$7.9 billion) loss in international tourism spending for 2025 — a decline it largely attributes to the drop in Canadian visitors.

For context on what’s bleeding out: in 2024, Canadian tourists generated US$20.5 billion (C$28.6 billion) in spending and supported 140,000 American jobs. That revenue stream is drying up by the month.

It is not slowing down. According to Statistics Canada data, Canadians driving to the U.S. are down 35 percent compared with March 2024, while air travel shows a 14 percent year-over-year decline.

A University of Toronto study using cellphone mobility data found something even uglier for Pete: a 42% drop in Canadian visits to US cities between April 2024 and March 2026 — and researchers suggest the real downturn is deeper than official border numbers show.

The airlines have already capitulated to it. Major carriers cut nearly 450,000 seats from their Canada-to-U.S. schedules for early 2026, with WestJet and Air Canada reducing capacity by 19% and 7%, respectively.

Retail and booze:

Canadians are buying fewer U.S. products and avoiding travel to the country — and the data keeps confirming it month after month.

The booze ban Hoekstra called “unfair”? The U.S. spirits group has described the impact of Canadian alcohol boycotts as “devastating” to the U.S. wine industry. Devastating. Their word.

That’s the math, Pete. That’s what “anti-American sentiment” looks like on a balance sheet. And here’s the part you should really sit with: it’s voluntary. Nobody in Ottawa ordered it. As you yourself admitted, Washington isn’t telling Americans not to buy Canadian or not to travel to Canada — and you said that like it was a gotcha. It isn’t. It means your side needs a government to organize a response. Ours doesn’t. Ten million Canadians independently decided to keep their money at home. That’s not a campaign. That’s a country with a spine.

Every time you go on camera and call us “unfair,” “nasty,” or “disappointing,” you sell another few thousand staycations. You are, functionally, the most effective spokesperson the Canadian tourism industry has ever had. Keep going. Juuuust a little more.

The Centurion Project: why Canada actually despises Pete Hoekstra specifically

Here’s the reason Hoekstra in particular gets the venom, and it isn’t just the smug Radio-Canada act.

While Trump’s man in Ottawa was publicly playing wounded diplomat, his name turned up attached to one of the most significant privacy incidents in Canadian history — and to a foreign-backed effort to break up the country.

The short version: an Alberta separatist group called the Centurion Project, co-founded by Take Back Alberta’s David Parker, is under investigation for unauthorized use of the province’s electors list — a database with the personal information of almost three million voters. Parker built the get-out-the-vote app, by his own account, with a group of US Republican operatives named 10xVotes.

And Hoekstra? Hoekstra endorsed 10xVotes while serving as chair of the Michigan Republican Party during the 2024 election cycle. Parker says the relationship runs deep: “For almost two years — it’ll be two years this fall — I’ve been working with them, talking with them, trying to build this out.” Investigators found that a version of 10xVotes’ Michigan app has a substantially similar interface and functionality to the Centurion Project’s app in Alberta.

It gets cozier. Hoekstra is listed alongside a 10xVotes-linked figure as a director of a Michigan group, the Mecosta Environmental and Security Alliance, and is personally connected to the app founder’s wealthy step-father, a long-time donor to Hoekstra’s past congressional campaigns. Same crowd. Same money. Same playbook — Parker literally unveiled the Centurion app by calling it the tool that “helped Trump win Michigan.”

Hoekstra’s defence? “I was not aware of the relationship,” and “I have zero involvement with 10xVotes. I have never had any financial relationship with 10xVotes.”

Sure. And the timing is just a coincidence too: Hoekstra was “recalled” to Washington just days after Elections Alberta shut down Centurion — and he hasn’t returned to Canada since.

So let’s recap. The ambassador who can’t imagine where Canada’s distrust comes from is tied — by his own past endorsements, his business associations, and his donor network — to a Michigan operation that helped stand up a surveillance app for a movement trying to rip a province out of Canada, one that allegedly hoovered up the names and addresses of three million Albertans including judges, journalists, First Nations chiefs, and domestic abuse victims. And the Trump State Department has already confirmed that administration officials held multiple meetings with Alberta separatist leaders.

That’s why Canada despises Pete Hoekstra. Not because he’s American. Because he is, by every available appearance, a participant in a project to break the country he was sent to be friends with. The “anti-American sentiment” he can’t find isn’t anti-American. It’s anti-the-guy-helping-MAGA-operatives-target-Alberta-voters. Again — different things. We keep telling him.

The numbers that should end Pete’s “I don’t understand” routine forever

Here is what Canada thought of the United States before Trump 2.0, versus now. Hoekstra claims he can’t understand the shift. The shift is one of the steepest collapses in opinion ever recorded between two allied nations, and it has a single, identifiable cause.

Trump’s standing in Canada is in the gutter. Angus Reid found a mere 13 percent of Canadians had a positive impression of the Trump presidency, versus 70 percent who saw it negatively.

Favourability toward the U.S. itself has been cut in half, then in half again. Just 21 percent of Canadians now say they have a favourable view of the U.S., a number that has halved in the year since Trump took office again. Compare that to where we started: as recently as 2018, even after Trump’s first-term trade fights, America was still seen favourably by 49% of Canadians. Go back further, and a clear majority of Canadians liked the U.S. just fine. Today it’s one in five.

We don’t even consider you an ally anymore. Canadians are now three times as likely to prefer that Canada approach the U.S. with caution (69%) as a potential threat, rather than as a friend or ally (22%). Let that land, Pete. More Canadians now see the United States as a threat than as a friend. The vast majority of Canadians no longer consider the United States to be an ally.

The mood is anger, not confusion. Angus Reid’s word list showed Canadians overwhelmingly choosing “angry” (55%), “betrayed” (37%) and “anxious” (29%).

Globally, it’s the same story, and Canada leads the collapse. Gallup recorded its worst-ever global score for U.S. leadership, and the number of Canadian respondents who approved of the job performance of U.S. leadership dropped 40 percent in one year — the biggest such decline of any country in the Western Hemisphere.

And here’s the contrast that demolishes the whole “Canadians just hate America” frame: the feeling isn’t mutual, and it doesn’t have to be. While we’ve soured on Trump’s America, in January 2025, before Trump’s inauguration, three-quarters (77%) of Americans viewed Canada favourably — and that figure has barely moved since. Pew found 74 percent of Americans hold favourable views of Canada. Americans still like us. We still like Americans. The thing that broke the relationship has a name, a felony record, and a hairpiece. It is not “America.” It is one man and the apparatus — including his ambassador — that carries his water.

We don’t need a cheerleader, Pete

So here’s the close.

Hoekstra wants a Canada full of people “passionate about the American-Canadian relationship.” Here’s the secret he can’t process: we were that. For generations. Longest undefended border on earth. Family on both sides. The relationship he’s “disappointed” not to find is the relationship his boss set on fire — with annexation threats, with tariffs that gut our towns, with “51st state,” with “nasty,” with an ambassador who tells a national broadcaster he can’t understand why anyone’s upset and then admits he’s running a permanent PR shop for Trump’s America from the embassy in Ottawa.

We can run the numbers ourselves. We can read a poll. We can count to ten provinces and three territories — a skill the U.S. Ambassador apparently lacks. We can tell the difference between America and the rapist, felon, adjudicated-liar grifter currently running it, and between a country and a separatist-app scandal his name keeps surfacing in.

We don’t need Pete Hoekstra to explain America to us. We don’t need a cheerleader for a president three-quarters of his own neighbours can’t stand either. We don’t need to be told our “relative position has improved” while our steel sector bleeds jobs.

What we need is for him to understand one sentence, and we’ll print it big so it fits in the embassy:

Canada doesn’t hate America. Canada hates what your boss is doing to it — and increasingly, what you’re doing to it too.

Every time he opens his mouth, the booze stays off the shelf, the road trips stay cancelled, the staycations get booked, and the favourability number drops another point. He is, against all odds, helping.

So by all means, Pete. Keep talking. We’ll keep turning the screw.

Juuuust a little more.

Share

Tag him so he sees it: @petehoekstra