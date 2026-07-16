Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Ruth's avatar
Ruth
6hEdited

Husband of Ruth writing:

Why is it when you see Stephen miller speaking you don’t see or hear a normal person.

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Charlene Arseneau Reid's avatar
Charlene Arseneau Reid
6h

This is SO DISTURBING!!!!😳

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