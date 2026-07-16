July 16, 2026

This morning, in the Loy Henderson Auditorium of the United States Department of State, Marco Rubio stood in front of delegations from 65 countries and formally launched an international campaign against “far-left political terrorism.”

Not against a terrorist organization. Not against a named group with a command structure, a leader, a membership roster. Against a political direction. Against the left side of the spectrum, full stop — with “far” left conveniently undefined, because it’s meant to be undefined. Undefined is the point. Undefined is the weapon.

I want to walk you through what actually happened today, in their own words, because their own words are the indictment. And then I want to tell you what it means for you. Because it does mean you.

The definition is you

Start with the leaked State Department documents. The new visa restriction policy announced at this summit doesn’t just target violence against people. It targets “far-left terrorist and other aligned groups” — aligned groups — who have “participated in economic sabotage including against public and private property.”

Economic sabotage against private property. That’s a boycott. That’s a picket line. That’s a broken Tesla window at a protest you attended, or didn’t attend, or stood near. The language is drawn deliberately wide enough to swallow anything, and “other aligned groups” is drawn wide enough to swallow anyone. Combine it with NSPM-7 — the presidential memorandum that already directed the entire federal apparatus to map, surveil, and dismantle domestic networks the administration deems extremist — and you have the legal scaffolding of a political purge, assembled in plain sight, with 65 foreign governments invited to help build it.

Listen to Stephen Miller. Believe him.

Stephen Miller stood at the State Department today — the State Department! — and delivered what can only be described as a theory of the subhuman opponent. His words:

“It’s not a coincidence that when you look at these violent Antifa demonstrations not one of the people that is demonstrating looks like a normal person. Not one looks normal. They’re all deformed in some way — in their appearance, in their dress, in their mannerism.”

Deformed. The Deputy Chief of Staff of the White House described political opponents as physically deformed, and told the audience to “trust your instincts” about who is “normal,” who is “beautiful,” who is “good” — and who is “a threat to normal, healthy living.”

He went further. The leftist, Miller said, looks at “a perfect family with a perfect life” and is “filled with envy and hatred,” which curdles into “a desire to subjugate, to oppress, and to inflict pain and suffering.” Left-wing politics, he declared, “always ends in bloodshed” — it “always becomes a gulag.” And when the leftist protests that his rights are being violated? Miller told the room, in advance, that “he is lying.”

Understand what that last one does. It pre-delegitimizes every future complaint. When the knock comes, when the visa is revoked, when the bank account freezes, when the grant is pulled, when the arrest happens — the objection itself has already been branded a lie told by a person who is not normal, who covets, who is deformed. This is not counterterrorism doctrine. This is dehumanization doctrine. We have seen this exact rhetorical machinery before, and we know from history — 1930s Germany above all — where the machinery of “they are not normal people, they lie when they claim rights” is designed to go.

Rubio, the “reasonable one,” lit the match

Marco Rubio — the man being packaged for 2028 as the sober, statesmanlike alternative — told the assembled nations that Antifa militants “travel from across Europe and to the Americas to participate in each other’s attacks,” that they work with “Iranian proxy networks,” that the Cuban regime “helped to build the far left in our country” and remains “inextricably linked” to it.

I honesly wonder how many wars they can start, regimes they can take our and Amercians/migrants they will kill by shoe horning everything into a “global far left interconnected Op” wih zero proof. Hopefully before the Civil War starts.

Follow the logic. The “far left” in America was built by Havana and is tied to Tehran. Therefore the far left is foreign. Therefore the tools we built after 9/11 — the terrorist designations, the financial warfare, the surveillance architecture — can be turned inward, onto Americans, and it isn’t repression, it’s counterterrorism. Rubio even rehearsed the defense in advance, telling the room that coverage of the summit would dismiss it all as “a partisan fiction.” He then reached back to the summer of 2020 to claim that left-wing violence in America “was treated as sacrosanct, a protected class unto itself.” Protest, riot, dissent, disagreement — all of it fused into a single category, all of it recast as the protected enemy within.

And who did Rubio staff this thing with? Per the leaked roster: a Bannon-Breitbart alum pushed out of the first Trump NSC, veterans of the Gorka orbit, an RNC opposition-research digger, campus culture warriors. This is not a counterterrorism team. It’s an enemies-list team.

And here comes the money

Then Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent took the podium and explained the financial half of the pincer. The campaign, he said, “begins where every campaign of terror does: its financial lifeblood.” He touted that the administration has already designated four “far-left Antifa extremist groups” abroad as foreign terrorist organizations — cutting them off from the U.S. financial system — and warned that “no facilitator should assume that anonymity confers impunity,” and no jurisdiction should expect to harbor such activity “without consequence.”

Facilitator. There’s that expandable word again. In the post-9/11 material-support framework, a “facilitator” can be a donor. A fundraiser. An NGO. A bail fund. A person who retweeted the wrong thing and gave $25 to the wrong mutual-aid group. Bessent has already been telegraphing for months that “dark-money-funded NGOs” are next. Debanking dissent is not a slippery-slope hypothetical anymore — it is the announced program, delivered from a Treasury podium, with FBI Director Kash Patel sitting in the audience.

The playbook

So put it together, because they’ve assembled it in one day:

Miller supplies the dehumanization — they are deformed, envious, godless, and they lie. Rubio supplies the internationalization — they are foreign-linked terrorists, and 65 nations will help hunt them across borders. Bessent supplies the financial strangulation — designations, frozen assets, punished “facilitators.” NSPM-7 and the September executive order on Antifa supply the domestic legal hook. And a massively expanded, historically funded ICE and federal enforcement apparatus supplies the muscle. Tonight or soon, expect the primetime address that sells it all to the country as a second Red Scare, with better production values.

“Antifa” is not an organization. It has no membership. Which is precisely why it’s the perfect designation: if the enemy has no boundaries, the enemy can be anyone. Anyone who marched. Anyone who donated. Anyone who posted. Anyone who simply, visibly, refuses. When the government defines the terrorist as “far-left and aligned,” then far left is you, Antifa is you, political terrorist is you — you, and every American who looks at this administration and says no.

This is how it happened before. Not with tanks on day one — with definitions. With ministries. With international conferences lending respectability. With normal-seeming men in suits explaining calmly that the abnormal people among us are lying about their rights.

The warning is not for someday. The warning is for now. Like tonight, when Trump brings the Red Scare/FLT scam to life during his Prime Time address. Pay attention.

Because they told us today, in their own words, exactly who they’re coming for.

They’re coming for you and the midterms. This isn’t abou progressive’s, far left hippies or a Soros led cabal threatening Americans through Cuba. this is about 2026 and keeping America’s fascist, rapist, felon President in the White House so these assholes can stay out of jail.

And they know it.

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