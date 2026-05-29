Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Elizabeth 🇨🇦's avatar
Elizabeth 🇨🇦
7hEdited

Thank you Dean. Saw some of this speech earlier but lol not about what the loathsome Ambassador said. And thanks you for the economic and balanced news, this is critical. Well done again…. 🙏❤️

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Walter Bruno's avatar
Walter Bruno
6hEdited

Bottom line, Carney is saying 'We are sailing out of your declining influence sphere, but you can return to a better arrangement. By respecting our autonomy. Get rid of the current Maga myth. What Carney is implying is that a _strong united Canada_ is a reliable trading partner. Like in the old days.

What the NY headlines won't tell readers is that the 'Conservative' opposition in Canada is closet separatist, pro-Maga, and annexationist... in ideology and in its key voter zones and among 'soft' parts of Canadian identity.

There are 2 key provinces where Maga propaganda and anti-Canada agitation are ripe -- Alberta and Nationalist Quebec. In Quebec, right now, 3 out of the 4 major parties are toying with taking pro-separatist platforms; 2 of them already have it: the right-of-center PQ and the leftist QS. The current nationalist government in power, very weak, is closet-separatist and led by an ex-separatist leader who has never repudiated separatism.

Watching the PQ surge, and hearing all about Alberta's push to destroy Canadian federation, half the current government benches in the Que National Assembly want the party to 'compete' with the surging PQ... by adopting open separatism.

Why is this happening? Mostly, because Maga-funded and Maga-inspired Separatism has a foothold in Alberta.

The loss of Quebec alone would destroy Canada; add Alberta to that and it's curtains -- Northern N. America will fall into Munroe Doctrinism. Carney was hustled into power by Canadians to KEEP the country from US-backed disintegration.

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