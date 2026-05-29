May 29, 2026

The Economic Club of New York. Wall Street money, industry heavyweights, the kind of crowd that decides which way American capital leans. And standing in front of them on Thursday is the Prime Minister of the country Donald Trump has spent a year trying to tariff into submission — and Mark Carney looks at them and says, “Canada strong will help make America great again.”

The insinuation is that America is no longer great. Trump broke it. To bring it back, you’ll need Canada more than you could possibly imagine. And he’s right.

He took the conman’s own catchphrase and handed it back to him. In Manhattan. To his face, basically.

And here’s the part that should make you laugh: it worked. Trump’s own MAGA operative/Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, reposted the clip on X and said it was a message a lot of Americans could get behind. The President’s hand-picked guy in Ottawa just helped a Canadian PM go viral inside America using America’s own slogan.

You cannot script this.

Let’s be precise

Carney didn’t fly to New York to make nice. He flew there to make a sale, and the sale had a spine.

He told the room the world is going through a “rupture” — his word — as the U.S. blows up its own trading relationships. Then he pitched three things Canada has that America suddenly, desperately needs:

Critical minerals. Potash, nickel, copper, uranium. Carney pitched Canada as the reliable supplier America needs to put affordable food on the table, fund its defence, and — this is the kicker — power the AI boom Silicon Valley keeps promising. Every data center Trump’s billionaire friends want to build needs electricity and metal. Guess who’s got both.

Energy. He put it as a question to the room: with America’s exploding energy needs, does it really make sense to build the gigawatts required to replace Canada? Translation: you can’t, and you know it.

Autos. Canada is America’s largest auto market, and an integrated North American supply chain is the only way either country can survive global competition.

The whole thing was a pitch that said the quiet part out loud: you need us more than you’ve admitted, and I’m the only adult in the building willing to say it nicely.

Trump f***** America. Want to Unf*** it? You’re going to need us, eh.

Now here’s the wrinkle - Canada enters ‘technical recession.”

Because I’m not going to lie to you to make a hero look shinier — that’s a Fox move, and we don’t do Fox moves here.

The morning after Carney charmed Wall Street, Statistics Canada dropped the number nobody wanted: real GDP fell 0.1% on an annualized basis in Q1 2026. That follows a revised 1.0% drop in Q4 2025. Two negative quarters in a row. That’s the textbook definition of a technical recession — Canada’s first since the pandemic. Three of the last four quarters are now in the red.

So yeah. While Carney was selling strength in New York, the books back home said the engine was sputtering. Awkward.

But — and this is where most outlets will lie to you by leaving it out — read the actual report instead of the headline. StatCan itself called it a “mixed picture.” The thing that dragged Q1 negative wasn’t some apocalyptic collapse. There was a surge in gold imports and one weak month for resource extraction in March. Quarter-over-quarter, the economy was basically flat. Per-person GDP actually went up 0.2%. And StatCan’s early read on April already shows a snapback to 0.4% monthly growth as oil and gas roared back.

This is a shallow, technical, asterisk-heavy recession. It is not a freefall. Anyone telling you Canada is on fire is selling you something — probably Pierre Poilievre.

So where’s the Rapist/Felon’s tariff war in all this?

Right here. Just not where the lazy take wants to put it.

The tariffs are real, and they’re a slow-acting poison. Independent estimates say Trump’s 2025–26 tariff cycle has already carved 1.5–2% off Canadian GDP, and Canadian families are eating $1,700 to $2,000 a year in higher costs because one man in Washington thinks a tariff is something foreigners pay. (It isn’t. Americans pay it. His own people are eating roughly $1,500 a household this year. He’s taxing the people who voted for him and calling it a win.)

About 20% of our entire economy rides on exports to the U.S. — that’s the exposure, that’s why he thinks he’s got us by the throat. And you can see the damage in the one number that actually matters here: Canadian business investment fell 0.7% in Q1, its fifth straight quarterly decline. That’s not gold imports. That’s companies refusing to spend a dime while a tariff-happy conman changes the rules hour by hour. That’s the real tariff wound — not the headline GDP print, but the confidence bleeding out underneath it.

So, the honest framing is: the tariffs are the slow drag suppressing investment. The gold imports tipped a stalling economy just under the line. Don’t blame Q1 entirely on Trump — but understand that he’s the reason the floor was that low to begin with.

The contradiction Poilievre tried to score on (and why he missed)

Back in Ottawa, Poilievre rose in the House and did his little routine — joked that Carney went to New York to expand his “favourite export, speeches,” and called the whole thing contradictory buzzwords. How can you cry “rupture” with America and then pitch deeper partnership with America?

Cute. Wrong, but cute.

Because that’s not a contradiction — it’s the entire strategy, and it’s the same one Carney’s been running all year. In January at Davos he warned about “American hegemony” and said the line that should be tattooed on every middle power’s wall: if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu. This week he bought Swedish warplanes instead of Boeing. He’s vowed to double Canada’s exports to markets that aren’t America within a decade. He’s signed 20-plus economic and security deals in a year.

And THEN he flies to New York and plays the loyal partner. See it yet? The “stronger ally” pitch isn’t a love letter. It’s the politest decoupling notice in diplomatic history: we’ll be a better partner precisely because we’re building the off-ramp so we never need you again. Carney’s negotiating from the table while quietly setting a second table in Europe. Poilievre looked at a chess move and called it a typo.

Bottom line

Carney walked into the belly of American capital, used Trump’s own slogan as a Trojan horse, got the President’s ambassador to applaud, pitched the minerals and energy and metal America physically cannot replace, and did it the same week a recession headline should’ve embarrassed him, except the recession turns out to be a 0.1% asterisk built on gold imports.

The real fight isn’t the applause line. It’s the CUSMA review, where Trump still holds cards, and Carney has to turn “specific, practical proposals” he won’t name in public into terms that survive contact with a conman. The Bank of Canada’s June 10 rate call just got a lot more interesting, too.

But make no mistake about what Thursday was. The smartest guy in any room he walks into walked into the loudest American room there is and made them clap for Canada. With Trump’s own words.

The pivot’s still on. The charm offensive is just the velvet glove on it.

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