Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Sandra's avatar
Sandra
14h

Superbly written Dean. You are so needed. 🙋‍♀️

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
14h

GOP has bloody hands.

Voters for GOP are collaboraters.

Very simple.

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