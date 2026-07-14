July 14, 2026

This morning, House Speaker “MAGA” Mike Johnson stood at a podium and told the assembled press corps that America is “fighting communism on our own shores.” He warned that Democrats — the party that just spent a primary season nominating people whose most radical documented acts include freezing rent and speeding up buses — pose a threat to the nation’s founding principles. Then he turned to the journalists in the room and delivered the line that should be framed and hung in every newsroom in the country:

“Even the journalists who don’t agree with our policies all the time — you better agree on these principles. Because that’s what keeps you free.”

Read that again. The Speaker of the House, four days after federal agents showed up at the homes of New York Times reporters with grand jury subpoenas, told the press that agreeing with his principles is what keeps them free.

That is not a warning about communism. That is the thing the warning about communism is supposed to make you forget.

The timeline they’d prefer you not assemble

Here is what happened in the four days before Johnson identified Zohran Mamdani as the great menace to American liberty.

On Wednesday, July 8, the New York Times reported that the Secret Service urged President Trump to fly home from the NATO summit in Turkey on the old Air Force One rather than the retrofitted Qatari 747 — a plane that, per the Times’ follow-up reporting, lacks the antimissile defenses of the aircraft it replaced. This is textbook public-interest journalism: the public paid roughly $400 million to retrofit a gift jet, and the reporting suggests it may not adequately protect the President.

By Friday evening, federal agents were on the doorsteps of four Times journalists — Julian Barnes, Eric Lipton, Tyler Pager and Eric Schmitt — delivering subpoenas compelling grand jury testimony in Manhattan. The subpoenas were issued by U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, whom Trump has nominated to be his next Director of National Intelligence. The Times’ top lawyer, David McCraw, called it a “brazen act” designed to intimidate journalists out of doing their jobs. The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press noted the subpoenas break with decades of Justice Department practice that treated compelling reporters’ testimony as an absolute last resort.

This wasn’t an aberration. It’s a pattern with receipts: the FBI raided the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson earlier this year, seizing her phones and laptops. Attorney General Pam Bondi rescinded the Biden-era policy protecting journalists from having their records seized in leak investigations back in April 2025. Trump has extracted settlements from ABC News and CBS’s 60 Minutes, sued or pursued actions against the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and the BBC, and is personally suing the New York Times for $15 billion over coverage he doesn’t like.

And on Tuesday — with the subpoenaed reporters due before a grand jury the very next day — the Speaker of the House stood up and announced that the threat to a free press is... the mayor of New York City.

The op, explained

Call it what it is: an op. A coordinated messaging campaign with a schedule and a talking-points memo.

The word “communism” didn’t wander into Republican leadership’s vocabulary by accident. Johnson has been running the routine since Mamdani’s mayoral win, and he’s not performing solo. Majority Leader Steve Scalise dubbed the June primaries “the Bolshevik Revolution of 2026.” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that when Democrats say “social democrat,” “it’s really communism you’re talking about.” On July 4, at the nation’s 250th birthday celebration, the President described communism as “like a cancer, you got to cut it out, you got to cut it out fast.” Johnson followed up on Fox News Sunday: “The barbarians are inside the gate.”

LOL.

You do not get that kind of message discipline — the same word, from the Speaker, the Majority Leader, and the President, week after week — from a party speaking off the cuff. You get it from a party that has tested the word and found it moves numbers with a base conditioned by decades of Cold War memory. It is a trigger word deployed as a strategy, and it’s now being welded to a spending pitch: Johnson is pushing a major new Pentagon funding package as the centrepiece of the GOP’s pre-midterm agenda, and on Tuesday he framed vastly expanded defence spending in part as a fight against domestic “communism.” Think about that construction for a moment. Domestic political movements, framed as a military problem, were cited in a request for hundreds of billions of dollars. That framing should alarm anyone regardless of party.

The fact-check, such as it needs to be

Does the “communism” charge survive contact with reality? Let’s check.

Mamdani’s actual record as mayor: a rent freeze on stabilized units and faster buses. He has not nationalized an industry, seized a factory, or collectivized so much as a bodega. He has no power to abolish the border, the Senate, or federal prisons from Gracie Mansion, and the claim that “Democrats” as a party want to abolish all prisons and all police is an attribute of a handful of DSA-aligned candidates stretched over an entire party — a party whose House leader, Hakeem Jeffries, backed the incumbents those candidates defeated. Louisiana’s own Democratic Party chair called Johnson’s framing “incorrect, wrong, and misleading” — a diversion from a Republican majority that couldn’t even pass its own defence authorization bill, that sent Congress home early because fourteen of its own members revolted, and that is staring down what its own members privately fear is a November wipeout.

That last part is the tell. This is a party out of legislative wins, out of floor votes, and — as the saying goes — out of trucks. The shutdown fight bruised them. The House has been paralyzed for weeks by its own hardliners. The President is publicly undercutting his own Speaker on housing and elections bills. When you cannot run on what you’ve done, you run on what the other side allegedly is. And “communist” polls better than “guy who froze the rent.”

God over Commies and Marxists who will murder you. CERTAIN DEATH according to Satan’’s little helper. That’s what will happen if you don’t vote for Trump. A fictitious and nebulous term promising death if you don’t support MAGA Mike’s rapist conman, pedophile pal who will get wiped out in November.

Yeah, that’ll work.

The projection problem

Here’s the part that elevates this from ordinary spin to something darker. Nearly every abuse the word “communism” is meant to evoke — state intimidation of the press, punishment of dissent, the fusion of party and state power, leaders demanding ideological loyalty as the price of freedom — is currently being practiced by the people shouting the word.

An authoritarian government sends agents to journalists’ homes. This administration did that on Friday. An authoritarian government tells the press which principles it must affirm to stay free. The Speaker did that on Tuesday, on camera. An authoritarian government treats domestic political opposition as an enemy requiring military-scale resources. That was the subtext of Tuesday’s funding pitch.

The DOJ insists reporters “are not the targets,” merely the leakers. The Freedom of the Press Foundation’s Seth Stern had the right response: when the government says it must investigate journalists to protect national security, it usually means its own reputational security. The reporting on the subpoena target wasn’t about troop movements. It was about whether the President’s gift plane could stop a missile. That’s not espionage. That’s the public’s business.

The bottom line

Zohran Mamdani called the White House to object to military strikes abroad. The men calling him an authoritarian menace carried out those strikes, subpoenaed the reporters who embarrassed them, raided a journalist’s home, and stood at a podium telling the press which beliefs will “keep you free.”

One of these things is a bus schedule. The other is a playbook.

The “communism” op works only if enough people stop asking who is actually wielding state power against whom. Don’t stop asking. The reporters walk into that grand jury room on Wednesday morning. Watch what happens to them — not what a mayor does to a rent board — if you want to know where the real threat to American freedom lives this week.

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Sources for the factual claims above include reporting from the New York Times, CNN, NPR, NBC News, Al Jazeera, The Hill, and nola.com, along with Speaker Johnson’s own published remarks and press releases.