June 9, 2026

On Monday night, June 8, 2026, the New York Knicks played their first home NBA Finals game since 1999, hosting the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of a series they led 2–0. Donald Trump came to watch. By the time the night was over, the Knicks had lost 115–111, their 13-game playoff winning streak — the second-longest in NBA history — was finished, and the President had been booed during the anthem, filmed eating fries and pizza in a luxury suite, and caught on camera apparently asleep in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks still lead the series 2–1. But on the night New York finally got the Finals back, it’s worth being precise about who actually had the worst evening. A lot of candidates. Here’s the case, fact by fact.

A first, and a hometown that didn’t care

Trump’s attendance was historic in the literal sense: he became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game. He went as the guest of Knicks owner James Dolan, a longtime friend and donor, and watched from Dolan’s suite above the court alongside a cluster of administration officials — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino — plus family members including Jared Kushner and granddaughter Kai Trump.

This is what a 27% approval rating sounds like:

The historic part didn’t buy him much goodwill. Trump is deeply unpopular in the city he’s from: in the 2024 election he drew fewer than 839,000 votes in New York City against more than 1.9 million for Kamala Harris. When his image went up on the Jumbotron during the national anthem, the arena answered with what reporters in the building described as thunderous boos.

The jeers reportedly flipped to cheers the instant the camera cut to Knicks star Jalen Brunson. CBS’s Ed O’Keefe (expect Bari Weiss to fire him for that, btw) flatly recorded the moment online: Trump was “indisputably booed loudly” when the saluting image of him hit the Jumbotron at 8:36 p.m. Confronted by reporters at JFK before boarding Air Force One, Trump described a different game than the one on tape: “I thought it was great. I mean, I thought it was amazing, actually... I think, mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic.” Yes, yes it was, Donny. It was “enthusiastic” everywhere. LOL.

Asked about Stephen A. Smith — the ESPN host who’d publicly begged him to skip the game and warned he’d be blamed for a Knicks loss — Trump reached for the insult he keeps closest: “I think he’s a nice guy, but you need a certain aptitude to run for president. You need a high IQ. I’m not sure that Stephen has that.”

The boos were the polite part

The on-camera audio was less diplomatic than the official read. Reporters at the arena documented fans chanting an expletive-laced “go Knicks” directed at the President, with one heard yelling about gas prices and others hurling profanities throughout the night.

Photographers also noted Trump’s bruised, heavily made-up hands during the anthem — a detail that’s drawn its own scrutiny in recent months.

The fans paid the real price

This is the part of the night that deserves more attention than the snack footage, because it’s where the cost was borne by people who had nothing to do with the politics.

Getting into this game was already brutal before any president was involved. The “get-in” price — the cheapest available ticket — had surged past $6,000, higher than the average monthly rent in New York City, according to ESPN. The best seats ran into the tens of thousands. (Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani noted he’d bought his own ticket for around $1,000 directly from the Garden.)

The warnings started before the doors did. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — usually counted among Trump’s friendlier voices in sports media — urged him to stay home. “We’ve got avenues shut off, we’ve got streets shut off because the president is coming up,” Smith told his SiriusXM show. “What happened to Mar-a-Lago? What happened to the White House?” He drew the line carefully: “This is not about questioning his fandom. This is not about questioning politics. It’s questioning your selfishness.” He also warned the visit could throw the Knicks off and get blamed for a loss — which is exactly what happened.

Then Trump’s attendance layered a presidential security operation on top of a sold-out, roughly 20,000-seat arena. The NYPD and Secret Service put Madison Square Garden on what they openly called “lockdown.” Beginning at 4 p.m. — four and a half hours before the 8:30 tipoff — police started sealing off streets, creating a multi-block “frozen zone” that barred anyone without a ticket, train ticket, credentials, or other authorized reason. Pedestrian traffic between 6th and 8th Avenues, from West 30th to West 35th, was shut to the general public. The wrinkle the Garden can’t move: Penn Station, one of the busiest commuter hubs in the country, sits directly beneath the arena, so the shutdown landed on top of the evening commute for people who weren’t going to the game at all. A strict no-bag policy was imposed, and fans were told to arrive at least two hours early for what the Knicks themselves described as “TSA-style screening procedures” through magnetometers. The Secret Service’s agent in charge advised ticketed fans to budget two hours just to clear the “multiple layers” of security.

The result on the ground matched the warnings, and then some. Fans reported waits of two hours or more to get inside after screening, with lines stretching full city blocks. One firsthand account described being routed all the way down to 34th and 8th, funneled through metal detectors to a point roughly 200 feet from the arena, and then told by apologetic police that the route was wrong. Even Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was photographed being screened on his way in.

And the watch party — the free outdoor event that had become a fixture of the Knicks’ playoff run, where fans without four- and five-figure tickets gathered to be part of it — was canceled outright because of the security perimeter and relocated blocks away to Bryant Park, where Mayor Zohran Mamdani organized a replacement. So the people who paid thousands waited in TSA lines for hours, and the people who couldn’t pay at all got moved out of sight of the building. It didn’t soften the mood:

the Bryant Park crowd booed Trump too, as did New Yorkers lining the streets when his motorcade passed. Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox called the whole security situation “inconvenient,” which is one word for it.

The snacks

By now you’ve probably seen the footage. CNN’s live coverage documented the president working through the evening’s concessions: seen earlier chatting and eating French fries, later eating a slice of pizza, and at one point sipping from what appeared to be a Diet Coke bottle — notable because only Pepsi products are sold at MSG, suggesting it was brought in for him.

On its own, a president eating arena food is nothing. Stacked against the fans stuck in four-hour lines and the watch party that got erased so he could attend, the suite catering became the image of the night.

The nap

And then, with the game still in the balance, cameras appeared to catch Trump dozing off. Video that circulated widely shows the 79-year-old seated with his hands clasped in his lap, eyes closed, head dipping for roughly 45 seconds before he reopens them with a start and glances around. Outlets across the spectrum covered it.

A note on precision, because it matters: this is described by reporters as appearing to fall asleep. No one can verify a closed-eyes clip is true sleep. When the footage spread — liberal commentator Joe Gallina posted it first, and the account Meidas Touch amplified it — the White House’s defense was familiar: a “long blink,” the same phrase a White House-associated account used in May after Trump was photographed with his eyes shut in the Oval Office. The Daily Beast says it asked the White House for comment.

What’s documented is the footage, the pattern, and the reaction. The pattern is the part Trump’s team can’t fully wave off: he has been caught with his eyes closed at multiple public appearances since returning to office, including being seen slumped in his chair in the Oval Office just days before the game. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, Dick Cheney’s longtime cardiologist, wrote of one such clip that the omission of any sleep disorder from Trump’s recent physical was “a glaring omission” and that the habit is “not normal.” A Daily Beast analysis of his Truth Social activity found only five days in April on which his late-night posting would have left room for a full night’s sleep.

The reaction was the point regardless. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reposted the video with three words: “WAKE TF UP.” Fans online were blunter, one asking whether he’d “ruined the night for all of those people just to take another nap.”

So who lost?

The Knicks lost a basketball game, and a 13-game playoff streak that had run 46 days went with it — snapped on the one night the president decided to show up, a coincidence half of New York is happy to call a curse. That stings, but they go home up 2–1 in a series they’re still favored to win, with Game 4 in New York. Stephen A. Smith warned the visit would get blamed for exactly this. He’ll take the IQ insult as a fair trade.

The fans lost hours of their lives and, for many, real money, to a security apparatus that existed only because a guest decided to come. The ones who couldn’t afford a ticket got pushed to a park blocks away, and ordinary commuters at Penn Station got swept up in a lockdown they never signed up for.

Trump lost something harder to win back. He showed up to a historic night in his hometown as the first president ever to attend a Finals game — a genuine piece of history — and the building booed him through the anthem, cursed at him through the night, and turned his every move into a meme: the fries, the pizza, the contraband Diet Coke, the closed eyes in the fourth quarter. He came for a victory lap in the city that made him famous. The city handed him a loss the box score doesn’t record.

The Knicks will get another game. Monday night, in his own hometown, was the one Trump can’t replay.

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Sources: NBC News, TIME, CNBC, CNN, ABC News, ESPN, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, The Daily Beast, Mediaite, and the official 2026 NBA Finals schedule and results. All claims reflect reporting as of June 9, 2026.