Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lynn Helloise's avatar
Lynn Helloise
Apr 22

The raging substance abuse and utter lack of qualifications of these toxic members of this grotesque administration and some of their billionaire buddies is so dangerous, they deserve to be banished from the public square and sent packing. That on top of the inherent contempt for morality and humanity outside of their destructive virtual “reality” has already had lethal consequences that it will take laborious efforts to unwind.

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Kelly Trimble's avatar
Kelly Trimble
Apr 22

Haven’t these morons learned about the DISCOVERY process yet? Just resign & crawl back under your rock until you are pulled out to go to PRISON! 🤬✊🏼🇺🇸💙✌🏼🤟🏼

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