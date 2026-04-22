April 22, 2026

There’s a reason #JEdgarBoozer was trending in America yesterday.

On Tuesday afternoon at the Department of Justice, the Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation stood at a podium next to his boss and, when asked a perfectly ordinary question by an NBC News reporter, responded by polling the room.

“Let’s have a survey. How many of you people believe that’s true?”

That was Kash Patel. The sitting FBI Director. Responding to NBC’s Ryan Reilly asking him to clarify the computer lockout incident described in the $250 million defamation lawsuit that Patel himself had filed the day before. The one Patel wrote. The one with his name on it.

He didn’t deny it. He didn’t say it’s untrue. He didn’t say he didn’t have a drinking problem. He didn’t deny taking the government FBI director PJ to Vegas on weekends to get shithoused and play ass grab at the Poodle Room. He asked the room if it was true before he launched into a hungover, paranoid tirade, only a drunk on trial going through withdrawal is capable of.

What The Atlantic actually reported

Let’s set the table, because the people defending Patel online are counting on you not having read Sarah Fitzpatrick’s April 17 piece in The Atlantic. So here are the actual claims, sourced to more than two dozen current and former officials across the FBI, DOJ, Capitol Hill, political operatives, and — yes — hospitality-industry workers at the kinds of establishments where the Director of the FBI has apparently been spending a notable amount of his evenings:

Patel has been observed drinking to the point of conspicuous intoxication at Ned’s, a private club in Washington, and at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, where he reportedly spends weekends.

On multiple occasions in the past year, members of his security detail had difficulty waking him because he was seemingly intoxicated — and reported this up the chain to DOJ and the White House.

At one point, his detail requested breaching equipment — the kind normally used by SWAT and hostage-rescue teams to force entry — because Patel was unreachable behind a locked door.

Official meetings were reportedly rescheduled to accommodate alcohol-fueled nights.

On April 10, Patel was temporarily locked out of the FBI’s internal systems, interpreted the tech glitch as being fired by Trump, and began frantically calling aides and allies to tell them so. According to nine people familiar with the situation.

One senior official told Fitzpatrick, anonymously, that worry about what would happen in the event of a terrorist attack on U.S. soil “keeps me up at night.”

The FBI Director’s drinking is, per The Atlantic’s sourcing, a national security concern being openly discussed inside his own department. That’s the story. Patel’s response was to sue for a quarter of a billion dollars and then go on stage to prove the reporting by behaving in public the way the reporting said he behaves in private.

The press conference

The nominal purpose of Tuesday’s event was to announce a federal fraud indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center — itself a development that deserves its own post — but the Atlantic story had sucked all the oxygen out of the room and everyone knew it. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was standing right there.

When a reporter asked Blanche — the acting Attorney General of the United States, who supervises the FBI Director — whether he had concerns about his subordinate’s drinking, Blanche answered:

“I absolutely did not read that article, but go ahead with the question.”

Picture that sentence in your head for a second. The acting AG, at a press conference convened partly because of an article alleging his FBI Director is a walking national security liability, announced that he had not read the article. He went on to dispute details of the article he had just said he didn’t read, on the grounds that it relied on anonymous sources. This is the quality of defence being mustered by an alcoholic who uses taxpayer-funded private jets to fly his GF back to school before jetting off to Vegas to creep out waitresses at “The Poodle Room” - or so we’re all told.

Patel himself delivered the following greatest-hits package:

On the reporting generally: “I can say unequivocally that I never listen to the fake news mafia. And when they get louder, it just means I’m doing my job.” A novel legal theory in which the volume of criticism is proof of innocence. He launched into a series of easily provable lies about his record, crime rates, how he’s taken fewer vacations than all of his predecessors, and how awesome he is. No direct rebuttal or answer to “hey man, have you been wasted and missed work as a result of getting too wasted all the time, according to the Atlantic”?

On his own sobriety: “I’ve never been intoxicated on the job, and that is why we filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit. And any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on.” LOLZ.

“I’ve never been intoxicated on the job” is not an answer to the question “have you been intoxicated while acting as the FBI director and has it affected your presence or performance.

On the viral video of him chugging a beer (while on the job) with the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team in February, which the White House would rather you not think about right now: “I’m like an everyday American who loves his country, loves the sport of hockey, and champions my friends when they raise a gold medal and invite me in to celebrate.” Correct: everyday Americans chug beers with Olympians all the time, while on the job. This is a universal experience.

Then came the Reilly exchange. Reilly asked Patel to explain the computer-lockout story. Patel, visibly agitated, tried the crowd-survey bit. Then he insisted he was “never locked out” of FBI systems — at which point Reilly pointed out that Patel’s own lawsuit, filed the day before, explicitly acknowledges that “Director Patel had a routine technical problem logging into a government system.”

Patel’s answer to being caught contradicting his own sworn filing in real time was to tell the reporter, “The simple answer to your question is you are lying.”

Blanche then stepped in to scold Reilly for being “extraordinarily rude,” which is what grown men do when they cannot make their subordinate stop digging.

Meanwhile, in Houston

Here is the part that really does deserve a laugh.

On the same day — the very same Tuesday that Patel was on stage in Washington telling reporters to bring it on — a federal judge in Houston was busy throwing out a different Kash Patel defamation suit. This one was against Frank Figliuzzi, the former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, who had said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe last year that Patel had “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building.”

U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr. dismissed the suit with a ruling that is going to be quoted for years. Figliuzzi’s comment, the judge wrote, was “rhetorical hyperbole that cannot constitute defamation.” A person of reasonable intelligence, Hanks continued, “would not have taken his statement literally: that Dir. Patel has actually spent more hours physically in a nightclub than he has spent physically in his office building.”

Translation from legalese: of course he hasn’t literally spent more hours at the club than at the FBI, and no reasonable person thought that was the claim — it was a joke about a man who appears to have a nightclub problem.

So the legal scorecard this week reads: Patel’s suit alleging that a pundit defamed him by joking about his nightlife — dismissed. Patel’s $250 million suit alleging The Atlantic defamed him by reporting on his nightlife, with two dozen sources — just filed, by the same lawyer, on the same theory, with the same plaintiff.

On the lawsuit, and why discovery is the magic word

Public figures like Patel have to clear the “actual malice” bar from New York Times v. Sullivan — meaning he has to prove The Atlantic knew its reporting was false, or published it with reckless disregard for the truth. That is a steep hill. The Atlantic has said it stands by the story and will “vigorously defend” it. That language is lawyer-speak for we have the receipts.

And the receipts, if this case survives a motion to dismiss, become discoverable.

Think about who Fitzpatrick’s 24-plus sources are: current and former FBI officials, DOJ personnel, Hill staff, political operatives, and hospitality-industry workers. That last category is the one Patel’s defenders have been mocking the hardest, and it is also the category that should concern him the most. Bartenders and waitstaff at high-end private clubs do not generally go on the record about patrons. They will, however, respond to a subpoena. They keep receipts, schedules, and — increasingly — text threads. Ned’s and the Poodle Room have staff rosters. Those staff have memories. Especially the female wait staff. Some of them presumably spoke to Fitzpatrick anonymously because anonymity protects their jobs, not because their stories are shaky.

If this case reaches discovery, Patel will be the plaintiff demanding that The Atlantic produce its sourcing, and The Atlantic will be the defendant entitled to depose anyone with knowledge of the underlying facts. That door swings both ways. Every DOJ and White House official who received a report from Patel’s security detail about the wake-up difficulties is a potential witness. So is every person who rescheduled one of those alcohol-adjacent meetings.

A reasonable plaintiff with something to hide does not file this lawsuit. A reasonable plaintiff with something to hide settles, retreats, or lets the story die. Filing for $250 million is the move of someone who has convinced himself, possibly with chemical assistance, that he is going to win.

What’s actually going on

Let’s be honest about the shape of this. The Atlantic printed a story, sourced to more than two dozen people across the federal government and the private sector, alleging that the FBI Director drinks to the point of being unwakeable by his protective detail, and that the situation has escalated to the point where someone in his own department requested SWAT breaching equipment. The President’s team, per The Atlantic, has been privately discussing replacements.

The response from the Director’s camp has been: a $250 million lawsuit whose own pleadings concede a key detail the Director denied at the podium, a press conference in which the Director polled reporters on whether they believed the reporting, and an acting Attorney General who volunteered that he had not read the article in question. A separate defamation suit from the same plaintiff on closely related subject matter was dismissed the very same day as “rhetorical hyperbole.”

We are watching a man shovel, in real time, from inside the hole.

Don’t get angry. You should be enjoying this. I know I am.

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I stand by every claim in this post and invite Director Patel to bring his chequebook.