Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Larry Bushard's avatar
Larry Bushard
4h

Stephen Colbert for president! After all, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a comedian before leading Ukraine to a standoff in and eventual victory over Russia!

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Clare Doyle's avatar
Clare Doyle
4h

Loved the Only in Monroe show and love your coverage of it!!!!

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