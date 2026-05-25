May 26, 2026

The morning after Stephen Colbert taped his final episode of The Late Show, I spent forty-three minutes watching a public-access program out of Monroe, Michigan, and it was the best thing he has done in a decade.

If you’re not familiar — and statistically you are not — Only In Monroe is a long-running community cable show out of Monroe County, the kind of program that normally features a city council recap, a segment on the new roundabout, and a very kind woman demonstrating a quilt. It airs on a channel most people scroll past on the way to literally anything else. It has, on a good night, the production budget of a sandwich.

Which brings us to the sandwiches.

How this even happened

The official story, as best anyone can reconstruct it, is that Colbert promised during his final week that he wasn’t going to “rest.” Everyone assumed that meant a podcast, or a streaming deal, or one of those vague “creative ventures” press releases. Instead, he apparently called a producer he knew, who knew someone, who knew the people at Only In Monroe, and asked if he could “just come do a show somewhere with no notes.”

They said yes. Of course they said yes. You don’t say no to that.

He flew to Detroit, drove down to Monroe, and walked into a community studio with a folding table, a deli platter, and four guests who had clearly also just been told “trust me.” No monologue. No band. No desk. A backdrop that I’m fairly sure was a painted mural of the River Raisin.

The guests: Jack White, Jeff Daniels, Steve Buscemi, and Eminem. A Michigan murderers’ row, assembled apparently on the logic that they were all either from Michigan or willing to be in Michigan on short notice. (Buscemi, famously, is from Brooklyn. Nobody addressed this. Colbert introduced him as “an honorary Monrovian,” which is not a word, and Buscemi accepted it with the weary grace of a man who has accepted stranger things.)

The helium

I want to be measured here, because I’m a serious blog. But they got high on helium.

Not in a dangerous way — Colbert made a whole bit of carefully explaining that they were doing tiny, sensible amounts, holding up the balloons like a chemistry teacher, which somehow made it funnier. Jack White did an entire answer about analog recording in a voice three octaves up and refused to break character. Eminem — and this is the part that’s been clipped to death online — did four bars in helium voice, completely deadpan, and then said, in the squeak, “that’s going on the album.” Daniels nearly fell off his stool.

Buscemi declined the helium. He said, and I’m quoting from memory, that his voice “is already a special effect.” This got the biggest laugh of the night and he knew it and he did the little Buscemi shrug.

The sandwiches (a two-part saga)

There were two distinct sandwich segments and people keep conflating them, so let me be a journalist about it.

Segment one: rating sandwiches. A local sub shop — I’m not going to name it because they got slammed with orders afterward and I don’t want to make it worse — sent over a spread. Colbert and the guests rated each one on a whiteboard. Jeff Daniels turned out to have aggressive sandwich opinions. He gave a perfectly nice turkey club a 4 out of 10 and called it “structurally dishonest,” which is now, I regret to inform you, a phrase I use. Eminem rated everything against coney dogs, which are not sandwiches, and would not be moved on this. Colbert eventually wrote “CONEY (DISPUTED)” on the board.

Segment two: making sandwiches. Then they had to build sandwiches blind for each other, taking turns as the eater. Buscemi, given full creative control, made something he called “the Fink” — I did not catch all the ingredients, but there was definitely a pickle situation. White built a sandwich with a strict aesthetic philosophy: only red and white ingredients. He served it on a white plate. He was extremely proud. It looked genuinely beautiful on camera and probably tasted insane.

The shots and the local news

Periodically — and I cannot stress how casually this was treated — Colbert would do a small shot of something and then pivot, immediately and with total commitment, to actual Monroe news.

He read the real local headlines. A water main. A high school robotics team that placed well at a regional competition (he was sincerely, movingly proud of them — got a little choked up, actually, said something about how this team was “doing the thing, the actual thing, the thing we forget about”). A debate over a stop sign. He brought out a man — a real Monroe resident, in a parka, indoors — to read the police blotter, and the police blotter in Monroe is, it turns out, almost entirely raccoon-adjacent. The room lost it. Colbert kept saying, “This is the only news. Everything else is noise. This is the news.”

The genuinely strange and wonderful thing is that it tipped, somewhere around minute thirty, from a comedy bit about a small town into something that actually loved the small town. He kept letting locals talk. He let the sub shop owner explain his bread guy. It stopped being ironic without ever announcing it. That’s a hard trick, and he just did it, on a folding table, slightly drunk, surrounded by sandwiches.

And then CBS got involved, because of course they did

Here is where it gets stupid.

Within roughly a day of clips going viral, takedown notices started landing on the YouTube and TikTok uploads of the Only In Monroe episode. Not from the show. Not from Monroe. From CBS.

So, we downloaded the entire Only In Monroe Show with Colbert so you can watch it without pissing off Bari Weiss.

The stated rationale, as it filtered out, was a claim that the segment format — the desk-less talk show, the celebrity guests, the bits — was “confusingly similar” to Late Show intellectual property, and that some clips were being captioned and tagged in ways that implied an official CBS connection. There was reportedly some language about protecting the brand and avoiding “audience confusion.”

I want to address the audience-confusion argument directly: nobody on Earth watched a man read a raccoon-based police blotter in a Michigan rec-center studio and thought “ah yes, flagship CBS programming.” The confusion was not real. The confusion has never been real. A community-access show is, by design, the single most legally distinct thing from network television that exists.

It got mocked. Heavily. The phrase “structurally dishonest” came back around, this time aimed at the notices. People started captioning everything “not affiliated with CBS” — recipes, sunsets, their own pets. The Monroe show, to its eternal credit, put up a banner that just said: “WE ARE A COMMUNITY ACCESS PROGRAM IN MONROE, MICHIGAN.” Which is both a complete legal defence and very funny.

The backing off

And then, as quietly as it started, it stopped.

The notices were withdrawn. The clips went back up. The framing shifted to something like a “review of an automated enforcement process” and an acknowledgment that the situation “did not warrant” the action — the soft, agentless language of an institution that has realized it is losing a fight it should never have picked, against a man holding a helium balloon, in a town it cannot find on a map.

No apology, exactly. But the clips are back, the views are enormous, and the sub shop is, I am told, hiring.

What it actually was

I keep coming back to one moment. Late in the show, Eminem — who had been mostly playing it cool, mostly letting the others run — got asked what he thought of the whole thing. And he said, basically, that this was the first talk show he’d been on where it felt like nobody was performing for anybody. No demo to hit. No clip to manufacture. Just five guys, in Monroe, doing a thing because the thing was fun.

Buscemi said, “The Fink agrees.” Nobody knew what that meant. It didn’t matter.

That’s the whole post. A man left the biggest desk in television and the next day drove to a folding table in Monroe, Michigan, and was, by every account, completely free. CBS tried to claim it. CBS could not claim it. You cannot copyright a guy being happy in a rec center.

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