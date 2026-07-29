Lindsey Graham was laid to rest at the National Cathedral on Tuesday, and somehow — somehow — the most talked-about mourner wasn’t the guy in the casket, the guy giving the eulogy, or the world leaders who flew in to look sad on camera.

It was the Secret Service agent seated directly behind Donald Trump.

If you haven’t seen the clip yet, here you go: Trump is out cold — fully asleep (when most people his age “void” in their pants), head drooping, doing the airplane-middle-seat nod at a state funeral for his “beloved friend” — and behind him sits an agent whose face is doing things Secret Service faces are specifically trained never to do. These are people who can watch a man wave a knife at a rope line without blinking. Stone. Granite. Mount Rushmore in sunglasses.

This guy looked like he’d just opened a gym bag that had been in a hot car since June.

Aaron Rupar clipped it. The internet did the rest. Because the internet has a long memory, and the internet remembers The Smell Discourse.

A brief history of the nose knows

Let’s be clear about what’s rumour and what’s on the record, because that’s the fun part — the on-the-record stuff is wild enough.

On the record: Adam Kinzinger — a guy who actually shared air with Trump on Capitol Hill — went public back in 2023 saying the whispers about Trump’s, let’s say, personal atmosphere were a real topic of conversation among people who had to stand near him. Not a Reddit thread. A sitting-at-the-time congressman, on the record, essentially saying: yeah, about that.

Also on the record: years of footage of aides, generals, and foreign dignitaries standing next to the man doing the tight-lipped mouth-breather face. The kind of face you make in an elevator when you’ve decided to be polite about it.

Rumour: the rest of it. The diaper talk. The “he can’t control it” stuff that’s been floating around green rooms and group chats for years. Nobody’s produced a medical chart. I’m not telling you it’s confirmed — I’m telling you that when a professionally expressionless federal agent sits three feet downwind of the President, and his face involuntarily files a workplace grievance, the rumour doesn’t need my help. It’s self-substantiating in 4K.

Trump shits himself in his sleep. And when he gets angry. And when he golfs. And yes, he wears a diaper.

The funeral itself was a masterpiece

And look, the agent’s face was just one panel in a larger triptych of chaos, because Trump treated Lindsey Graham’s funeral the way he treats everything: as content.

He fell asleep. Openly. At the funeral of the man he called one of the great figures in Senate history — a eulogy in which he also noted, God as my witness, that Graham “never saw a war he didn’t like.” Beautiful. Touching. The kind of thing you put on a headstone if you hate the deceased.

He offered JD Vance a Tic Tac mid-service, which, given the context of this entire article, might be the most self-aware thing he’s done in office. And on his way past the casket, he gave it a couple of little pats — the same gesture you’d give a vending machine that ate your toonie.

Zelensky was there. Netanyahu was there. Half the cabinet was there. And the star of the show was one anonymous agent whose nostrils were writing checks his poker face couldn’t cash.

The bodyguard’s dilemma

Here’s the thing that gets me. Secret Service agents will take a bullet for the protectee. That’s the job. That’s the oath. Nowhere — nowhere — in the training at Rowley does it cover sitting at parade rest in a cathedral, in dress attire, in front of God, Zelensky, and the C-SPAN cameras, while the man you’ve sworn to die for allegedly commits chemical warfare against your position.

There’s no earpiece code for that. “Eagle has... deployed.”

You can’t move. You can’t react. You’re on camera at a state funeral. All you can do is exist, and let your face slowly betray you, one micro-expression at a time, until Aaron Rupar makes you famous.

That man deserves hazard pay. That man deserves a medal. That man deserves, at minimum, one of JD’s Tic Tacs.

Rest easy, Lindsey

Graham spent thirty years in Washington learning to hold his nose around Trump, figuratively speaking. It’s poetic, in a way, that at his final send-off, somebody had to do it literally.

Au revoir, Senator. Sorry/not about the smell.

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As always: the video is real, the nap is real, the Kinzinger comments are real, and the rest is the internet’s favorite unkillable rumor. Draw your own conclusions. The agent already did.