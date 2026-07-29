Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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George in Atlanta's avatar
George in Atlanta
3h

I'm sorry for the poor schmuck. He's going to get fired. He's lucky if the DOJ doesn't come after him for Felony Presidential Disrespect (death penalty!).

But he took the job. He kept the job. He served the most vile President in our history. Maybe he can get a highway patrol gig in Asswipe, TN.

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E Bastasch's avatar
E Bastasch
3h

Side splitting writing today!!!!!

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