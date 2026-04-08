April 8, 2026

This morning at the Pentagon, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine held what may go down as one of the most audacious exercises in revisionist spin in modern military press conference history. Flanked by flags, armed with talking points, buckets of bullshit, and visibly annoyed when journalists dared ask follow-up questions, the two men stood before the press to declare that the United States had won — capital W, won — a decisive, historic, overwhelming, generational military victory against Iran.

Iran, meanwhile, was simultaneously announcing it had won while still hitting allied targets in the Middle East. LOL.

Both cannot be right. And given that Iran now controls the Strait of Hormuz, is charging $2 million per tanker to pass through it, had its 10-point surrender demands accepted as “a workable basis for negotiations,” and watched all sanctions lifted in exchange for agreeing to not be bombed for two weeks — the scorecard is not exactly murky. IRAN won. This is Bay of Pigs on Steroids. Vietnam in less than 30 days. Period. Stop.

“A Capital V Victory” — The Setup

The context for Wednesday’s briefing: the United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday night, less than two hours before President Trump’s self-imposed 8 p.m. deadline. That deadline had come with Trump warning on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” It did not die. Instead, Trump announced he had agreed to “suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister said Tehran would allow safe passage through Hormuz “via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces.” Iran’s new Supreme National Security Council called it “acceptance of Iran’s core principles.” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the ceasefire “was achieved through acceptance of Iran’s core principles” and credited the blood of Ayatollah Khamenei for the result. An IRGC spokesman called it “a great victory” that “forced criminal America to accept its ten-point plan.” Major General Mohsen Rezaei posted on X that “the blustering President of the United States” had been forced to accept Iran’s framework.

Into this environment walked Pete Hegseth.

“Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield,” he told reporters. “A capital ‘V’ military victory.”

“Iran begged for this ceasefire,” he added. “And we all know it.”

(They didn’t. China had to beg Iran to take the call and Trump agreed to all 10 of Iran’s demands - some begging)

The press, largely, did not know it. In fact, the press had a number of rather pointed questions about why, if Iran had begged for the ceasefire, so many of the ceasefire’s terms appeared to be Iran’s terms.

The Objectives: What They Said vs. What Happened

When Operation Epic Fury launched on February 28, the administration was clear and specific about its objectives. Hegseth himself stated them in his very first presser:

“Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons.”

At the March 2 briefing, he called it “the generational turning point America has waited for since 1979.” He quoted Psalm 144 — “Blessed be the Lord, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle” — at a Pentagon podium. He told CBS’s Major Garrett the U.S. was “fighting religious fanatics who seek a nuclear capability in order for some religious Armageddon,” and that troops “need a connection with their almighty God in these moments.” The Military Religious Freedom Foundation received over 110 complaints from enlisted personnel that their officers had been invoking the Book of Revelation and telling troops the war was part of God’s divine plan.

This was not framed as a limited tactical air campaign. This was framed as a crusade — literally. Hegseth literally wrote a 2020 book called American Crusade.

By Wednesday’s press conference, the framing had shifted somewhat.

The three objectives Caine cited Wednesday — destroy Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones, destroy its navy, destroy its defense industrial base — did not include securing Iran’s nuclear material. Did not include reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Did not include regime change. Reporters noticed this immediately.

When Hegseth was asked about the nuclear stockpile, he acknowledged that Iran still possesses approximately 970 pounds of highly enriched uranium — material that experts say could be used to build a nuclear device. His answer: the U.S. knows where it is (mostly), and Iran will either hand it over voluntarily or the U.S. will “do something else ourselves, like we did Midnight Hammer or something like that.” In other words: the nuclear situation — the primary stated casus belli for the entire war — remains unresolved, and the plan is to ask nicely first.

“It’s always been non-negotiable that they won’t have nuclear capabilities,” Hegseth said.

Iran’s publicly stated position in its 10-point plan: it retains the right to enrich uranium. That was one of its conditions for the ceasefire. The ceasefire was accepted.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies noted that claims Hegseth made earlier in the war that “Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated” were “a bit of an overstatement.” Iran’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium is largely unaccounted for and believed to be buried underground near Isfahan.

The Strait: Iran’s New Toll Booth

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising element of the “victory” is what happened to the Strait of Hormuz — the waterway whose reopening was the stated non-negotiable demand that Trump threatened to destroy “a whole civilization” over.

It is open. Sort of. With conditions. Iran’s conditions.

Under the ceasefire terms, Iran’s Armed Forces — specifically the IRGC — coordinate and control all vessel passage through the strait. Ships must contact an IRGC-linked intermediary, submit ownership records, cargo details, crew information, and AIS tracking data. The IRGC vets each vessel against a one-through-five “nation friendliness” ranking that screens for ties to the United States or Israel. Approved operators negotiate fees.

Those fees: roughly $1 per barrel of cargo. For a Very Large Crude Carrier carrying 2 million barrels, that’s approximately $2 million per transit. Payment is accepted in Chinese yuan or dollar-pegged stablecoins like USDT — specifically bypassing the U.S. dollar and U.S. sanctions infrastructure. Iran’s parliament has already approved a bill codifying this fee structure into law, with projected annual revenues that could reach $100 billion if fully implemented.

The IRGC Navy has said the strait “will never return to its former state” — especially for the U.S. and Israel. American and Israeli-flagged or -linked vessels remain largely excluded from approved passage. Western-linked ships have reported being turned back or detained.

The IRGC made an example of a Kuwaiti tanker that attempted to pass without paying the toll: it was attacked.

Before the war, 135 vessels transited the strait daily. During the conflict, that figure fell to a trickle — just 116 total crossings in a 25-day period, per S&P Global data. The International Energy Agency described the disruption as more consequential than the crises of 1973, 1979, and 2022 combined. As of Wednesday, the first two ships have crossed. Iran says “limited” passage will resume Thursday or Friday.

Legal scholars have noted the arrangement conflicts with customary international law on innocent passage. Under UNCLOS Article 26, transit fees can only be charged for specific services rendered, applied without discrimination — not as selective tolls for purely coercive purposes. Iran is not a party to UNCLOS and doesn’t care. American gas prices have climbed to $4.16 a gallon for regular fuel and ticked up two cents even on the day the ceasefire was announced.

Hegseth’s take on this: “What has been agreed to, what’s been stated, is the strait is open. Commerce will flow.”

Gen. Caine, asked directly whether the strait was open, said: “I believe so, based on the diplomatic negotiations.”

LOL.

He believes so. Based on diplomacy. With the country whose navy is at the bottom of the Arabian Sea but whose IRGC is charging $2 million per ship.

The Sanctions: Every Demand Met

Iran’s 10-point ceasefire plan — the document Trump said was “a workable basis on which to negotiate” — included the following demands: a permanent guarantee Iran will not be attacked again; an end to all Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon; the lifting of all U.S. and UN sanctions against Iran; the release of Iranian assets held overseas; the withdrawal of U.S. combat forces from all military bases in the region; compensation and reparations for infrastructure destroyed in the war; and Iran’s explicit right to nuclear enrichment.

According to NPR’s reporting, Trump acknowledged “almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to.” The sanctions question — the removal of all U.S. and international sanctions in exchange for a ceasefire — is now a central pillar of ongoing negotiations in Islamabad.

This matters enormously. Sanctions have been the primary mechanism the West has used to constrain Iran’s nuclear and missile programs for decades. Their removal would allow Iran to freely enrich uranium, develop ballistic missiles, and reintegrate into the global financial system — with the added bonus of now controlling the primary revenue stream of Middle Eastern oil through Strait of Hormuz toll collection.

Hegseth’s response when pressed on this: Iran will “never have a nuclear weapon or the capability to get a path to one.” He offered no mechanism by which this would be verified or enforced under the terms of the agreement now being negotiated.

The Meltdowns: Pete Unglued

Multiple times during the Wednesday briefing, Hegseth visibly lost his composure when reporters asked obvious questions about the gap between the administration’s stated goals and the terms of the actual deal.

When a reporter shouted from the back of the room that Iran was still firing ballistic missiles at Gulf states — as it was, with the UAE intercepting 17 ballistic missiles and 25 drones on Wednesday morning, hours after the ceasefire announcement — Hegseth snapped: “Excuse me. Why are you so rude? Just wait. So nasty.”

The most revealing exchange came when ABC News reporter Luis Martinez asked Gen. Caine a multi-part question: whether risks to the Strait of Hormuz were mitigated early enough in the decision-making process; whether in his personal opinion Iran is now in control of the Strait; and how the U.S. plans to ensure safe passage going forward. Then he turned to Hegseth and asked how the secretary could simultaneously say Trump “chose mercy” while Hegseth himself, three weeks earlier, had declared the U.S. would give “no quarter” to Iranian troops — a term considered a war crime under international law.

Hegseth did not answer the question. He interceded before Caine could fully respond, snapping: “I try to be nice up here, but did you listen to what I said? I laid out the objectives we believe we’ve accomplished. And it’s a historic military victory.”

Caine, given his opening, replied: “There’s a lot in that question. I’d love to take that offline and answer it. I’m struggling to find exactly what your question was. And that’s probably me, not you.”

As Martinez attempted to re-ask, Hegseth sneered: “It was an indictment framed as a question. So you’re forgiven for not understanding,” before turning to another reporter. When Martinez protested, Hegseth cut him off: “No. You’ve had your chance.”

Earlier in the same briefing, Hegseth had also been asked to square the “decisive military victory” claim with the fact that the ceasefire agreement was built around Iran’s 10-point plan — not America’s. He did not answer that question either. ZeroHedge’s live coverage noted reporters pressed Hegseth on whether the U.S. had achieved “strategic” versus merely “tactical” victory. He “largely dodged” the question.

Iran’s Counter-Narrative (Which Nobody Is Really Disputing)

Both sides can’t be right, and both sides are saying they won. But only one side’s version of events is internally consistent with the visible facts on the ground.

Iran’s position: they accepted a ceasefire after 39 days of strikes that destroyed much of their conventional military infrastructure, but retained their nuclear material, won sanctions relief, secured permanent toll authority over the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, blocked American and Israeli passage, got their 10-point plan adopted as the basis for negotiations, and have a new, reportedly more hardline Supreme Leader telling the country it won.

The U.S. position, as articulated by Hegseth: the U.S. destroyed Iran’s missile stockpiles, navy, and defense industrial base; Iran “begged” for the ceasefire; it was a capital-V victory; Trump showed mercy; Iran will never have nukes.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Hegseth’s “rosy portrayal of U.S. success in the conflict risks misinforming the public and the president, observers worry.” The Daily Beast headlined its coverage: “Pentagon Pete Accused of Gaslighting Public Over ‘Epic Victory.’”

Critics on social media were less diplomatic. The term “TACO” — Trump Always Chickens Out — circulated widely as a description of the deal, as it has for previous Trump about-faces. One widely-shared response: “How did they get defeated when they are making more money from the Strait of Hormuz and they stand to get sanctions relief? Meanwhile they get a more extreme leader, we spent $42 billion, and our gas prices are through the roof. We lost. They gained.”

Raw Story’s headline: “Critics ridicule Hegseth for ‘gaslighting’ on Iran ceasefire: ‘Operation Wishful Thinking.’”

The Newsweek war reporter noted the Pentagon appeared to be “trying to put a bow on Operation Epic Fury” — not celebrating an unambiguous victory, but searching for an exit narrative.

The Human Cost of the “Victory”

Thirteen U.S. service members died in Operation Epic Fury. An additional two were shot down inside Iran and had to be rescued by U.S. forces after their F-15E was hit by Iranian fire. Gen. Caine acknowledged their deaths at the top of his remarks.

Nearly 2,000 Iranian civilians have been killed according to current counts. The war also triggered what the International Energy Agency described as a global energy disruption more severe than any since the 1970s, with gas prices for American consumers hitting multi-year highs and analysts warning of long-term structural shifts in global oil logistics. Fertilizer shipments have been blocked, food insecurity is mounting across the region, and insurance premiums for tankers in the area have become prohibitive.

The ceasefire itself is already wobbling. The UAE and Kuwait were hit by Iranian missile and drone attacks on the morning after the ceasefire was announced. Iran’s IRGC warned it has its “hands on the trigger.” Israel says it is not bound by the ceasefire in Lebanon and has continued strikes. Iran’s government has warned it may withdraw from the agreement if Israel doesn’t stop. Trump has acknowledged the Lebanon situation is “a separate skirmish.”

The two-week window, in other words, is two weeks — after which everything currently in pause either becomes a permanent agreement on Iran’s terms or restarts.

The Bottom Line

When you strip away the press conference bravado, the capital-V rhetoric, the Psalm quotes, and the fury at reporters who ask inconvenient questions, the shape of the deal becomes clear:

The United States spent 39 days, $42 billion, and 13 American lives conducting the largest aerial bombing campaign in a generation against a country its own Defense Secretary called a holy war target for the apocalypse. In exchange, it has agreed to a two-week pause in which Iran will allow ships to pass through a chokepoint it now controls, charges a $2 million toll for the privilege, vets each vessel through IRGC approval, blocks American and Israeli ships by policy, has its parliament codifying the fee structure into law, and heads into formal negotiations with its 10-point demand list already described by the U.S. president as “almost all agreed to.”

Iran gets sanctions relief. Iran keeps its enriched uranium. Iran controls the Strait. Iran will be negotiating from the position of a country that just made the United States blink.

Pete Hegseth called that a capital-V victory.

Iran called it the same thing.

One of them is lying. Based on who controls the oil, who’s collecting the tolls, and who got their terms accepted, it’s not hard to figure out which one.

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