Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Leah Anderson's avatar
Leah Anderson
Apr 8

I can't bear to listen to that lying Nazi ignorant fuck and thanks to you I skipped it. If only mainstream media would follow suit.

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
Apr 8

i love that trump decision chart :) - but you know?i just can't even listen to trump or hegeseth ........

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