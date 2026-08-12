August 12, 2026

ICYMI, Pete Hegseth seems, well, off.

Monday. Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina — freshly renamed Joint Base Lindsey Graham, which is its own separate psychiatric emergency we’ll deal with another day. The Secretary of Defense of the United States of America steps to a podium, in front of assembled troops and heavy machinery, to ask for a massive increase to the Pentagon budget.

And then, on camera, in front of God, the press corps, and several million future viewers, Pete Hegseth wipes his nose with his bare hand and runs that same hand directly through his hair.

Not a dab. Not a discreet knuckle. A full harvest-and-redistribute. Snot as product. DIY pomade.

Aaron Rupar posted the clip and it did what clips like that do — millions of views, instant nickname (”Secretary of Snot,” courtesy of PatriotTakes, and folks, that one’s going on the tombstone), and a tidal wave of people asking the question you’re not supposed to ask out loud:

Is this guy okay?

What The Internet Is Saying (And What We Can Actually Say)

Here’s where I put on my responsible-adult hat for exactly one paragraph, because unlike the Secretary of Defense, I believe in hygiene — legal and otherwise.

I cannot tell you Pete Hegseth is on anything. Nobody can. You cannot diagnose a man through a phone screen, and for what it’s worth, the last viral “Hegseth drinking on the job” video — the one where he sips an amber liquid at a presser — was debunked. It was water. Somebody slapped a filter on it. That happened, it was fake, and I’m telling you it was fake because I don’t need to make things up here. The real stuff is damning enough.

So no, I’m not telling you what’s in Pete Hegseth’s bloodstream. I’m telling you what’s on the record. And what’s on the record is why nobody — nobody — is giving him the benefit of the doubt.

The Record, In Case You Forgot

This is the man who said on national television that he hadn’t washed his hands in ten years because “germs are not a real thing.” He said that. Out loud. On Fox. And now there’s video of him basting his own scalp while rambling about how sweaty he is and we’re supposed to pretend it’s a one-off?

This is the man who came into confirmation hearings trailing allegations about his drinking from former colleagues — allegations he denied, while promising senators he wouldn’t touch a drop as Secretary. When your job interview includes a sobriety pledge, viral videos of you sweating and fidgeting through a speech are going to get read a certain way. That’s not a smear. That’s math.

This is the man who put war plans in a Signal group chat with a journalist in it.

This is the man whose approval rating is reportedly the lowest in the entire cabinet, which, given this cabinet, is like finishing last in a demolition derby.

And this — this — is the man running a five-month war with Iran in which, per CNN’s reporting, the U.S. has burned through nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half its Patriots, with commanders warning stockpiles are “dangerously low.” Reuters says we’ve used “almost all” of certain long-range precision missiles. Eighteen American service members are dead. The Washington Post reports Trump himself tore into Hegseth at Camp David over it — a meeting the White House and Pentagon both deny, naturally.

Hegseth’s response to all of this reporting? “NOT TRUE. Shame on you.” And my personal favourite, tweeted like a man completely at peace: “We don’t hate the Fake News media enough.“

Then he walked back his own sworn Congressional testimony on national TV — the cupboard is bare under oath, the cupboard is “great” on Sunday morning — and asked Congress for $67 billion to refill the stockpiles he insists were never empty.

Both of those things cannot be true, Pete. Pick one.

Oh — and when the Defense Intelligence Agency’s assessment didn’t match the White House’s victory lap on the Iran strikes? Hegseth fired the DIA director. Kill the messenger, keep the vibes.

Hakeem Jeffries posted it plainly this week: “Pete Hegseth should be fired. Immediately.” He’s been saying it since Signalgate. The list of people saying it is not getting shorter.

And Here’s The Part Where I Get Weirdly Sincere

IF — and I stress, IF, capital letters, notarized, laminated — Pete Hegseth were self-medicating through all of this?

Honestly? I wouldn’t blame him.

Think about it. Imagine going to bed every night knowing eighteen families buried their kids on your watch. Knowing you told Congress one thing under oath and America another thing on TV, and everybody has the tape. Knowing the boss reportedly screamed at you at Camp David and then his people denied the meeting ever happened, which somehow makes it worse. Knowing the whole internet calls you Secretary of Snot and the only defence your allies can mount is “he’s just sweaty.”

That’s a crushing amount of shame to carry into the shower every morning — a shower which, based on available evidence, may or may not be happening.

People numb out for exactly one reason: because the voice in their head at 3 a.m. is telling them the truth and they can’t stand the sound of it. IF that’s what’s happening here, it wouldn’t make Pete Hegseth a monster. It would make him human. It would also make him someone who needs help, a long rest, and a job with absolutely zero access to the nuclear chain of command.

Because here’s the thing: it doesn’t actually matter which explanation is true.

Option A: He’s struggling with something, in which case he should not be Secretary of Defense.

Option B: He’s completely stone-cold sober, and this — the snot, the Signal chats, the contradicted testimony, the empty missile racks, the fired intelligence chief, the “shame on you” tweets — is Pete Hegseth at full capacity. In which case he really should not be Secretary of Defense.

There is no Option C. There’s no version of this where the guy asking for $67 billion of your money, with America’s interceptor stockpile running on fumes, gets to be a mystery box.

Wash your hands, Pete. Then hand in the badge.

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