Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Debbi Gonzalez's avatar
Debbi Gonzalez
22m

Based on his behavior, it looks like he got into DJTJ's stash. He was clearly jaw jacking at that first WH Correspondence Dinner

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agatha's avatar
agatha
17m

The Senate should have never confirmed him as Secretary of Defense. He is both unqualified and incompetent. There is nothing in his past that remotely qualifies him.

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