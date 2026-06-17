Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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cmcgrath's avatar
cmcgrath
5h

The only concrete notion that came from trump's speech at the closing of the G7 in Evian is that I was watching the physical embodiment of "Trump Derangement Syndrome"

What is Congress waiting for?🇨🇦🇨🇦

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Margaret Rivera's avatar
Margaret Rivera
4h

Find him a chair in a quiet room w/padded walls and give him a play computer . . .

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