June 17, 2026

If you had any illusions about Trump being in “perfect” health and at the top of his game mentally, White House accounts and Dear Leader's time at the G7 should clear all that up for you.

It was a F****** disaster that started with UFC banter and ended with a fart.

The President of the United States spent three days in the French Alps looking like he was being escorted through an airport he didn’t recognize. World leaders had to physically point him in the right direction. He sat slack-jawed and vacant while everyone else posed for the camera. He needed Narendra Modi to help him up a single stair. And this morning, lost again, trailing behind the South Korean President because he didn’t know where his own chair was, he turned to the most powerful people on Earth and announced — I swear to God — “I’m the boss.”

He’s the boss. Sure, buddy. Let’s get you to your seat, Grandpa.

And here’s the part the stenographers at the networks keep skating past: this isn’t a bad day. It’s a pattern. And the people around him know it, because they keep quietly editing what we’re allowed to see.

Follow the paperwork. Or what’s left of it.

Trump just turned 80 — the oldest human ever sworn into the office. He’s now made three trips to Walter Reed in 13 months. Three. The last one, May 26, ran three and a half hours, and the only thing we got out of it was Trump screaming “Everything checked out PERFECTLY” into his phone like a man trying to convince himself.

Four days later his doctor, Sean Barbabella, coughed up a three-page note calling him in “excellent health” with “strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological” function. Neurological. Hold that thought.

Because watch what’s actually happened to these reports over time — this is the tell, this is the whole ballgame:

April 2025: detailed summary. Height, weight, bloodwork, meds. Fine.

July 2025: they admit he’s got chronic venous insufficiency — and release zero test results.

October 2025: the New York Times literally calls the memo “vaguer still.” Won’t even say what imaging they did.

And somewhere in there, his own team couldn’t keep their story straight on whether the man got an MRI or a CT scan. His doctor had to clean it up on the record.

You see the trajectory? The worse he looks, the less they tell us. STAT News said the quiet part out loud: a presidential physical isn’t a medical record, it’s “a curated medical PR event.” They are not informing you. They are managing you.

They’ll wave the 30/30 cognitive score in your face. Cool. Go watch the tape from Évian and tell me that’s a 30/30.

The tape

The Local — a wire-photo outfit, not some basement lefty blog — looked at the dozens of official summit photos and said Trump appears “grumpy, confused or both in almost every single one.” That’s the photographers talking. That’s the people whose entire job is to make him look presidential, throwing up their hands.

The family photo on Tuesday? He wandered off. Wrong direction. Had to be herded back into the group of grown-ups like a toddler at a wedding. Reuters’s shot of him standing alone, frozen, while a dozen leaders chatted around him, is now the postcard of the whole summit.

The C-SPAN moment? Macron’s telling everyone at the table to turn for the photographer. Every single leader turns and smiles. Trump just... sits there. Lights on, nobody home.

Oh, and beside the Emir of Qatar, he appears to think Iran and Qatar share a border — tells the guy he could “walk right across” into Iran. They don’t share a border. He bombed one of them last month. You’d hope he’d know where it is.

“Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong”

That’s a real quote. That’s what the President of the United States said about his own signature Iran “deal” — the thing he’s been spiking the football over all week. Per Aaron Rupar’s live transcription from the closing presser: “It’s a very strong deal. Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong.”

Nobody knows what it is. He’s right! Nobody does — the text is secret, it’s getting signed Friday at some Swiss resort, and when Israel asked to read it they got told to pound sand. The enforcement plan, in his words: “If it doesn’t get done in 60 days, that’s alright. We go back to bombing … we might have to.” Cool. Cool, cool, cool. A war, paused by a document no one can see, backstopped by “eh, maybe we bomb them again.”

NPR’s got the verbatim on the rest: the enriched uranium that’s “very deep in the bowels of the Earth,” the “we’ll hit them with Patriots,” the “I have settled eight wars” — eight! — chef’s-kiss delusion.

And then the greatest hits: Iran “has a primitive culture.” Identifying Iranians? “If somebody walks in and he’s got a badge with his name on it, like, ‘Mohammad something’ — which is about a 50/50 guess.” Hamas? “When they were born, they came out with a machine gun in their hand.” Are the Europeans coming around to him? “I’m sort of always right when you get right down to it.”

This is the leader of the free world. This is the brain we’re trusting with the nukes he keeps bragging about ordering 22 more of.

The weird, horny part nobody can explain

Running through the bilaterals was this bizarre, recurring thing where he keeps rating the other world leaders’ looks. Modi is “the most beautiful looking man” who “looks so nice.”

And there’s a clip going around captioned to Egypt’s el-Sisi where he gushes that they “fell in love, deeply in love.” Damn near word-for-word what Trump said about his North Korean boyfriend, Kim Jong Un in 2018.

The Homoerotic fantasizing is really picking up as the cheese slips off of his horny old man cracker.

The hands. The fart heard around the world.

You’ve seen the photos. The bruising. The little open wound on the back of his hand, the makeup caked over it. His doctor says it’s from shaking hands and popping Tylenol. Maybe it is! That’s the official line — from the same operation that won’t show you his scans. A bruise is a bruise. But this week, his bruised/necrotic hands, covered in makeup, couldn’t hide the massive lesion that formed on his left hand. The one he never shakes hands with.

Then he farted. I’m not building a thesis on a fart, but that sounded exactly like a fart because it was a fart. I’m a 53-year-old man. I know farts:

And I’m not going to sit here and play TV doctor and diagnose him, because I can’t, and anybody on your timeline who’s doing it can’t either. I don’t need to. I just need you to hold two things in your hand at the same time: the words “excellent health, fully fit,” and the footage of a man being steered around a stage like old luggage, sitting blankly while his peers smile, who described his own deal as something “nobody knows.”

When the records shrink as the man visibly declines, the speculation isn’t crazy. It’s the intended result. That’s what a cover story is for.

So let me ask the thing everybody watching is actually thinking and nobody on cable will say:

At what point does wheeling a confused, swollen 80-year-old out in front of the entire planet, day after day, to read threats off a card he can barely follow — at what point does that stop being a “schedule” and start looking like elder abuse with a flag pin on it?

I’m asking. Loudly. I mean, If there’s one elder who deserves the constant abuse, it’s the man who sanctioned the abuse and murder of his own citizens, but today, that’s a valid question.

Bottom line

A war “ended” by a deal no one can read, signed at a resort, enforced by a shrug and a bombing threat — narrated by a man his own doctors swear is “excellent” while the cameras scream otherwise and the paperwork gets thinner by the quarter.

“Nobody knows what it is, but it’s very strong.”

He meant the Iran deal. He could’ve been describing his last three checkups. Or his brain.

Share this. Make them explain the hands. I totally understand the fart. No explanation necessary.

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Receipts: Walter Reed visit count, the “excellent health” report, the venous-insufficiency diagnosis, the increasingly vague memos, the MRI/CT confusion, the 30/30 MoCA, and the official handshaking/Tylenol explanation for the bruising — all reported by NPR, NYT, STAT, ABC, The Hill, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. The stage-wandering (Raw Story + Reuters pool), the C-SPAN zone-out and Qatar border gaffe (The New Republic), “grumpy, confused or both” (The Local), the secret MOU and Netanyahu rift (Times of Israel, NPR), and “I’m the boss” (Times of Israel) are in mainstream coverage. Quotes/clips credited to Aaron Rupar (X). This is a piece about transparency and what’s being hidden — not a medical diagnosis.