May 29, 2026

Let’s start with the image, because it’s the whole story.

Friday morning, Capitol Hill. Pam Bondi shows up in a power-red suit, flanked by a police escort and a wall of cameras, lips welded shut. And as she walks toward the room where she’s going to “answer” for fifteen months of Epstein-file chaos, a group of Epstein survivors — actual human beings whose names and private information got vomited into public view because of how her Justice Department botched this — shout three words at her back:

“Tell the truth.”

She didn’t. She kept walking. And according to the survivors who were there, several of them got shoved aside by police officers for the crime of standing too close to the woman who owes them answers.

That’s not a hearing. That’s a perp walk in reverse — where the perp gets the velvet rope, and the victims get an elbow from a cop. Welcome to accountability, MAGA-style.

First, let’s kill the spin: this was rigged before she sat down

Here’s what the cable-news chyrons aren’t hammering hard enough, so I will.

Bondi was subpoenaed back in March in a bipartisan vote — five Republicans crossed over, which tells you how radioactive this got even inside her own tent. A subpoena means a sworn deposition. Under oath. On the record. The whole point.

So what did she actually agree to? A “transcribed interview.” Not under oath. Not on video. Behind a closed door.

The difference between a deposition and a “transcribed interview” is the difference between lying is a felony and lying is Tuesday. Committee Chair James Comer — Kentucky’s finest — handed her the softer format and called it an “incentive to cooperate.” An incentive. For a hostile witness who already skipped a previous date and got threatened with civil contempt to show up at all.

When Bill Clinton dodged this committee, Comer enforced the subpoena and got him on video. Hillary too. But Pam Bondi — loyal Trump soldier, freshly installed on Trump’s shiny new White House AI panel this very week — gets the spa treatment.

Comer’s defence? She “could face prosecution if she lies.” Sure, Jim. Prosecuted by whose Justice Department, exactly? The one currently run by Todd Blanche — the guy she just threw under the bus? (Hold that thought.)

His closing pitch to the survivors: “Hopefully that will be good enough.”

Hopefully. That’s the word. That’s the entire accountability framework of the United States government on the biggest sex-trafficking cover-up of our lifetime: hopefully.

Survivor Dani Bensky said it best after getting pushed out of the way by Bondi’s team:

I hope she doesn’t talk about the DOW today…

The Blanche Knife: watch what she did in the first five minutes

Here’s the part that should make Todd Blanche choke on his coffee.

In her prepared opening statement, Bondi told the committee that the DOJ released everything the Epstein Files Transparency Act required — but that she “did not lead every aspect of the process.” And then she handed them a name: then-Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche ran the release.

Todd Blanche. Who is now the acting Attorney General of the United States?

So let’s map the genius here. The botched, delayed, redaction-disaster release that exposed victims’ identities? That was the other guy’s department. The woman who fifteen months ago said Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now” has suddenly developed a very convenient case of I-just-worked-here.

Not only did Bondi shove the cover-up over to Todd Blanche, but she also refused to talk about any conversation she had with the President about the Epstein files. FIVE TIMES.

This is the oldest move in the Beltway playbook: when the building’s on fire, point at whoever’s holding the matches you handed them. She’s not defending the cover-up. She’s relocating it — one chair to the left, onto the desk of the man Trump promoted to clean up her mess. And she did it without an oath, so there’s no perjury exposure when the story conveniently shifts again next month.

That’s not a slip. That’s a survival instinct.

What’s STILL buried — the number nobody wants to say out loud

While we’re all watching the suit and the shoving match, here’s the actual scandal sitting in a vault:

Roughly 2.5 MILLION pages of Epstein investigative files have not been released.

Not redacted. Not delayed. Not released. The DOJ dumped 3 million-plus pages and called it transparency — and committee investigators estimate that’s maybe half of what’s actually in the department’s custody. The stuff that did come out is so heavily blacked-out it reads like a CIA Mad Lib.

And the pattern survivors and Democrats keep flagging isn’t subtle. They say Bondi:

Made contradictory statements about what was even in the files,

Exposed survivors’ names and private information in the dump (including nude photos of potential victims — let that sink in),

And removed key files related to President Trump.

Missed the legal deadline by 42 days. Then when the files finally landed, they came pre-loaded with the personal data of the exact people this law was supposed to protect. If you tried to design a release that re-traumatized victims while shielding the powerful, you couldn’t do it better on purpose. So either it was breathtaking incompetence or it was the point. Pick one, Pam. You won’t — because you’re not under oath.

The hallway is where the truth actually lived today

While Bondi monologued behind a closed door to a friendly chairman and a chaperone squad of DOJ lawyers — including Civil Rights Division boss Harmeet Dhillon, there as “counsel,” which Democrats correctly call a flaming conflict of interest — the real testimony happened in the corridor.

Sharlene Rochard, a Canadian survivor, didn’t get her shot at Bondi. So she walked right up to Comer himself and put it on him:

“There are more than a dozen leads in the files. Can you ensure that they would please be brought under oath?”

More than a dozen leads. Survivors have been telling the government who to investigate, and the answer they keep getting is a closed door and a cop’s forearm. Comer mumbled back the standard line about bringing in people who’ve “never” testified before. Cold comfort to a woman asking him to simply use the files she knows exist.

Danielle Bensky stood outside holding documents, pleading for transparency, and summed up the entire day before it even ended: “It feels like more of the same.”

And Rochard, refusing to let the door be the end of it: “We’re going to bring the truth out. That’s our job.”

The survivors have decided that exposing a federal cover-up is now their job — because the people getting paid $200K-plus to do it just shoved them out of the way.

So here’s where we actually are

Bondi walked in defiant, gave the same opening she’s given since February — good-faith effort, tight timeline, redaction errors, proud of the work — and credited the whole glorious mess to “President Trump and his administration.” She declared “justice and transparency... have been delivered.”

Delivered. With 2.5 million pages missing, victims’ data leaked, the client “list” vanished into bureaucratic fog, and the survivors getting frisked in the hallway.

This was never going to be a reckoning. It was a managed event. A negotiated, oath-free, camera-free conversation, with the witness’s former department sitting beside her as “help,” and a chairman whose idea of accountability is hopefully. The transcript drops whenever Comer feels like releasing it, scrubbed and lawyered, long after the news cycle has moved on.

But here’s the thing they keep forgetting. You don’t build a closed door, shove survivors away from it, and stack the room with friendly lawyers if you’ve got nothing to hide. You do that when you’ve got 2.5 million pages of reasons to.

The survivors said they’ll bring the truth out themselves. After today, I believe them more than I believe a single redacted word out of that room.

Tell the truth, Pam. We’ll wait. Under oath, this time.

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