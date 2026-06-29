Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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GK's avatar
GK
1h

Doug Burgum, with his greasy hair & folksy fascist demeanor, laundering money for himself & "Delta Don," is peak MAGA. Every last one of them has flipped from "Trump is a danger to the nation" to house elves for rent. Grotesque.

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Bonita O'Neill's avatar
Bonita O'Neill
40m

I agree. Celebrate in 2030 when the current un-American administration is gone.

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