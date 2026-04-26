April 26, 2026

Let’s start with what we actually know, because the official story is already wobbling and the loudest critics aren’t who you’d expect.

Last night, a 30-year-old man named Cole Tomas Allen charged past a security checkpoint near the main magnetometer screening area at the Washington Hilton, fired at least one shot, and was tackled and apprehended outside the ballroom where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was underway. A Secret Service agent wearing a bullet-resistant vest was struck and taken to a hospital. Trump posted the video before anyone knew anything.

Trump, Melania, JD Vance, and a long list of Cabinet officials were rushed out. The dinner was eventually called off — though, notably, not before Trump initially signalled on social media that he wanted it to continue, and only later, on the advice of law enforcement, agreed to postpone.

That alone tells you something about the man. There is a working assassin somewhere in the building, and his instinct is that the show must go on, because I’m the show. We’ll come back to that.

The room was the line of succession.

Here’s the part that should be making someone in the West Wing sweat through their suit this morning. Inside that ballroom, per the official guest list: Vice President Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel, who hid behind some well-dressed MAGA Barbies

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hightailed it, leaving his wife, actress Cheryl Hines, to find her own way out. As a gentleman does…

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, plus the President and First Lady, plus a meaningful share of Congress. Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe described the security posture as “almost on the level of a national security event,” given the concentration of senior government officials in one location.

Almost. The word doing all the work in that sentence is almost.

Because here is what attendees are saying — and I want to be very clear about who is saying it:

Kari Lake, Trump ally, MAGA royalty, currently running U.S. Agency for Global Media: “I was there. Security was terrible at the event. It was the easiest event I’ve ever gained access to that the President was at. It was so bad we talked about it at our table before the shots rang out.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY): no photo ID requirement, no verified attendee list, no magnetometers before entry to the ballroom, and multiple pre-event receptions with limited security.

Harrison Fields, former White House principal deputy press secretary under this administration: “no checkpoints to get into the hotel” and a VIP reception right off the main ballroom where Cabinet secretaries were, with no security apparatus leading up to that point.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), the rare Democrat the right loves to quote: “That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.”

That last one is the cleanest sentence anyone has produced about this whole thing, and a Pennsylvania Democrat in a hoodie said it. He’s also a fuckign moron totally captured by the Trump regime, so that matters.

The White House is already contradicting itself

Within twelve hours, the administration has produced two materially different versions of what happened.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went straight to the rafters: the dinner was “hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible.” An assassination attempt on the President of the United States, full stop, case closed, send the press release.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, on Meet the Press, the same morning: “I want to be careful not to say something that ends up not being true. But it does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks that work in the administration, likely including the President, but I want to wait and not get ahead of us on that.”

Those are not the same statement. One is a TV graphic. The other is a guy who knows he might have to testify.

It gets worse. CNN reports that the White House is now trying to clarify the timeline of when the suspected gunman’s family learned of his writings — and when they notified local police in Connecticut, and that a White House and an administration official now say the timeline is in flux. “In flux” is a phrase you use when the first version of the story didn’t survive the morning.

What Trump should be furious about (and what he probably is)

If I were running the White House this morning, the things keeping me up would be, in order:

A man with a weapon got within feet of the line of succession because the venue had paper tickets and vibes for security. Trump’s own allies — Lake, Lawler, a former WH press aide — are the ones putting that on the record. The White House’s first-out-of-the-box messaging is already being walked back by its own Acting Attorney General on Sunday morning television. The FBI Director was in the room and is now going to spend a week answering why the FBI Director was in a room that, by every attendee’s account, including Republican attendees, had less security than a midsize wedding.

What Trump is actually furious about is none of those four things. Trump is furious because (Get Ready) there is footage of him being evacuated LAST. AFTER JD Vance was evacuated, BEFORE Trump was moved by the Secret Service. And Donald Trump’s entire forty-year media persona is built on never being the guy who gets moved. The Butler photo — fist up, blood on his face — is the image he wants. Last night was the opposite image. Worse? Trump ate supreme shit as he was being taken to safety AFTER JD Vance was.

Watch, and pay special attention to the KILLER Trump header AFTER VANCE became more important to SS than Trump. LOL.

Watch which staffers are still in their jobs on Friday. That’ll tell you which version of the story he’s settled on.

The ballroom punchline writes itself.

One last thing, because it would be journalistic malpractice not to mention it. Fox News’s own write-up of the security failures notes, almost in passing, that the shooting “sharpens focus on Trump’s ballroom construction proposal.” Trump himself, per Wikipedia’s already-existing article on the incident, said the venue “was not a particularly secure building” and used it as support for the existence of the White House Ballroom.

A man breached security on a floor above the President. By lunch today,, the President was using it as a sales pitch for a construction project he wants to do on the South Lawn, calling it an assassination attempt and the acting AG now says the ballroom is life or death, LOL

.

I don’t have a joke for that one. The administration is the joke.

More as the timeline keeps “flexing.”

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