Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Kay Romeo's avatar
Kay Romeo
7dEdited

Vance was removed first, and that seemed weird. At first I thought was maybe there was some tip that Vance was the target. But then I thought. Come on. This was staged! Trump was so composed and genteel and unifying. Not at all angry or shaken. Like, maybe he knew?! I have always thought he was a D-list actor, but maybe since the Nobel isn’t ever going to happen, he should pivot and lobby to get the Oscar. It is gold, after all.

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
7d

It’s all par for the course. EVERYTHING he does is incompetent, malicious, ridiculous, stupid, or last but not least …..hilarious. It’s all ass backwards.

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