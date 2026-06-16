June 16, 2026

You’ll remember the last dispatch — THE $300 BILLION SURRENDER — where we read Iran’s own state-media receipt and watched the “Art of the Deal” mythology liquefy into a puddle on the Resolute Desk. That was the policy disaster. This is the sequel nobody asked for: the physical disaster. The one where the President of the United States flies eight hours across the Atlantic on three hours of sleep, lands in the French Alps, and proceeds to spend two straight days describing a pay-per-view fight card to a table of world leaders who are very politely trying not to laugh in his face.

They failed. They laughed.

Let’s go to the tape.

Day One: The Handshake That Wasn’t

Trump turned 80 on June 14. He celebrated by hosting “UFC Freedom 250” — men in a cage punching each other on the South Lawn of the White House while fireworks went off over the capital — and then, around 3 a.m., boarded Air Force One for France. His only window for sleep was the flight. And as Rubio himself has reportedly conceded, Trump doesn’t sleep much on planes. Or at night. Or, apparently, during the fights — because he was also caught dozing off ringside at his own birthday party.

So he arrived at Évian-les-Bains looking, in the clinical assessment of the Globe and Mail, hoarse, listless, and a little worse for wear.

Then came the handshake. For years the Trump–Macron grip was a whole genre — the white-knuckled, marathon, who-lets-go-first death clutch that started with a near-30-second standoff back in 2017. This time? Nothing. Trump barely put any weight into it, limply taking Macron’s hand, holding his own right hand at a strange near-vertical angle, seemingly hiding it from the cameras. The man who built an entire dominance ritual around crushing other men’s metacarpals couldn’t be bothered to lift his arm.

The White House response to questions about the limp hand was, and I quote spokesperson Davis Ingle directly: “You must be blind or stupid, because that was a perfect handshake.” Sir, the hand was at half-mast. We all watched.

One viewer on X summed up the entire bilateral meeting in nine words: “Macron found the mute button but it was too late.”

Day Two: “Emmanuel, This Is Not the Octagon”

Which brings us to the clip everyone’s sending me.

The C-SPAN feed from the working session — the chyron underneath reading PRESIDENT TRUMP MEETS WITH WORLD LEADERS AMID IRAN CONFLICT & RUSSIA–UKRAINE WAR, because the universe has a sense of irony — and there’s Trump, voice shot to gravel, holding court not on Ukraine, not on Iran, not on the actual reason seven of the world’s largest economies dragged themselves to a lake in France. No. He’s talking about the UFC. Again. For the second straight day. Reportedly riffing on how a French fighter’s win might mean more to the country than the World Cup and how Dana White is a “good guy”. Over and over again.

Around the table: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, caught mid-chuckle.

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni couldn’t even look a him and looked like she smelled him from the other side of he room.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi — yes, Takaichi, couldn’t stop laughing at him.

The European Council President António Costa? Same.

But my favorite pic is Canada’s Mark Carney leaning in to listen to Trump ask him aquestion. Mark has been appointed at the Trump buffer and the look on his face? Priceless.

A rotating cast of bewildered faces doing the international diplomatic version of “is he... still going?”

And then the host, Emmanuel Macron, reportedly delivering the line of the summit — a reminder, with the dry precision only a Frenchman can manage, that the G7 is not the octagon, and it was time to get down to business.

The President of the United States had to be told, on camera, by the President of France, to please stop talking about cage fighting so the adults could discuss the wars.

This is not the octagon, Donald. They should put it on the man’s headstone.

(One honest note, because I’m not a hack: I’ve watched the clip frame by frame but the audio on the copy circulating is rough, so I’m sourcing the specific UFC-vs-World-Cup riff and Macron’s “octagon” line to the wall-to-wall reporting and the room’s reaction rather than swearing to you I transcribed every syllable myself. The bewilderment, however, is in HD.)

Meanwhile, the Actual Surrender

Here’s the part that turns the comedy into a horror film. While Trump was doing tight five minutes on mixed martial arts, the thing he was supposed to be there to defend was busy falling apart — and he kept narrating it anyway.

This is the same Iran “deal” we dismantled last week. As a refresher on what Trump is out there calling a “very strong” memorandum of understanding, here’s the menu Iran’s own Mehr News Agency proudly published:

$24 billion in frozen assets released — half of it before final negotiations even begin. A deposit. For showing up.

A reconstruction package “worth at least $300 billion” the U.S. and allies are “required to present.” We bombed it; now we’re financing the rebuild. Call the total $324 billion in motion.

The naval blockade lifted within 30 days. Oil and petrochemical sanctions suspended day one.

The Strait of Hormuz reopened — under arrangements Iran determines. They weaponized the chokepoint, and the reward is confirmed management of it.

U.S. forces withdrawn from “areas surrounding Iran,” at Tehran’s request.

Iran’s missile program and its proxies — Hezbollah, the Houthis — “removed from the agenda entirely.” Not deferred. Removed.

And what does America get for $324 billion, a lifted blockade, a troop withdrawal, and the strait? Iran “reaffirms” a pledge not to build nukes — under a treaty it signed in 1968. A re-promise. A pinky swear on a sticky note we’ve had taped to the fridge since the Johnson administration. (The full autopsy, with the Obama-JCPOA comparison that makes your teeth hurt, is here.)

Now watch the backtracking in real time. Asked about the nuclear material Iran supposedly still has, Trump waved it off — nuclear dust isn’t worth much, so it doesn’t matter. Regime change? Not interested. The actual terms of the deal? Refusing to publish them — to the point where his own Republican senators are reduced to reading Iranian state media to find out what their President signed away.

Every demand. Surrendered. And the receipt mailed to Tehran.

“Lindsey Will Be in Big Trouble”

Then a reporter did the unthinkable and asked an actual question. What do you say to Republicans like Lindsey Graham who are skeptical of the agreement?

Trump’s answer, caught on camera and posted by Aaron Rupar among others:

“Lindsey is skeptical? I’ll have to talk to Lindsey. He’ll be in big trouble.”

Lyndsay than tweeted out an olive branch after Trump’s threat trying to revive Trump’s dead demand that every middle east country sign the Abraham accords to promise peace with Israel as part of any peace deal. LOL

That’s it. That’s the whole governing philosophy. Not “here’s why the deal is sound.” Not “here are the verification mechanisms.” Just a mob-boss murmur about a sitting U.S. senator from his own party getting “in big trouble” for the crime of asking to read the document before Congress votes on it.

For the record, Graham’s actual concern is the entirely reasonable one that “Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming” — which is a polite Senate way of saying the other side thinks they won, and they published the scoreboard.

The Knives Are Out — For the Cabinet

Here’s where it stops being funny at all.

It turns out Graham isn’t the only skeptic. According to Axios, Trump’s own cabinet is in open revolt over this deal. CIA Director John Ratcliffe has told the President directly that U.S. intelligence raises serious doubts about whether Iran intends to honor any of it. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have both raised the same concerns internally. The people pushing the deal? Vance, Witkoff, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

So how does a strongman handle his own top national-security officials telling him the deal is a mirage? He threatens to fire them.

A senior White House official, quoted in Israel Hayom: “The debate has been settled. Those who oppose it may pay a personal price.” Reporting now has Trump weighing the dismissal of Hegseth and Ratcliffe outright, with Rubio earning a temporary stay of execution only because he had the survival instinct to keep his doubts off camera.

Read that sequence again. The intelligence community says Iran is lying. The Defense Secretary agrees. The Secretary of State agrees. And the President’s response is to threaten to fire the messengers and call a senator who wants to read the contract a man in “big trouble” — all while losing his voice describing octagon undercards to Giorgia Meloni.

The Bottom Line

In 2018, the G7 tried to stare Trump down. They lectured him, appealed to the alliance, hoped the table itself would discipline the man sitting at it. It didn’t work then. It is not even being attempted now.

Because you cannot stare down a man who does not believe in the table. So in 2026 the strategy has changed completely. They’ve stopped arguing. They’ve stopped pretending the emperor is dressed. Merz laughs. Von der Leyen watches. Takaichi sits stone-faced. Macron, the host, reaches over and gently informs the leader of the world’s largest economy that this is not, in fact, the octagon.

And Meloni? Meloni wears the particular expression of a woman calculating the muzzle velocity required to fire a man directly into the sun out of a very large, very Italian shit cannon.

I don’t blame her.

He didn’t end a war — he bought his way out of one with $324 billion of your money and someone else’s leverage, then flew to France to talk about cage fighting until the host told him to stop. The Nobel committee will not be calling.

But the UFC might. To offer him color commentary. It’s the one job he seems to actually want.

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