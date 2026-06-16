Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottoberman's avatar
elliottoberman
5h

Simon says; At the G7 today Trump had an extended meeting with Zelenskyy and Macron, and for today, at least, a strong, united West re-emerged. Putin’s head must have exploded at seeing the vibe coming from the meeting in France…..

While this was happening Ukraine symbolically struck targets in Moscow itself, and smoke has been visible throughout the Capital today. Further humiliation for Putin.

Here in the US Democrats must prepare themselves to be unrelenting in labeling this war an historic failure, work to establish its true costs, and begin laying out a foreign policy vision that takes in account the new realities of the emerging geopolitical failures of Trump, Putin and Netanyahu. Simply, there must be accountability for this failed, illegal war, arguably the most spectacular failure by an American President in our history

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Keith Williams's avatar
Keith Williams
6h

Re: But the UFC might. To offer him color commentary. It’s the one job he seems to actually want.

He couldn't stay awake to do the job.

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