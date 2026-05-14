Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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J Hardy Carroll's avatar
J Hardy Carroll
3hEdited

China plays chess while Trump plays Uno, a game designed for ages 7 and up that he still doesn't understand.

I, for one, will welcome our insect overlords.

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Courtney M 🇨🇦's avatar
Courtney M 🇨🇦
3h

I assume the “Board of Trade” will include all the CEOs in Trump's little tribute delegation.

Kinda surprised the Trump kids haven't added kneepad manufacturers to their investment portfolios yet.

And now "verbal blow job" will live in my head rent-free for the foreseeable future. Thanks for that 🤮😂

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