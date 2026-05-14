Donald Trump landed in Beijing on Wednesday from the weakest geopolitical position any American President has occupied in fifty years. He is six weeks into a war with Iran that his own Defence Secretary said would take four to six weeks and end in unconditional surrender — and which has now been declared, by the architects of forever-war themselves, in the pages of The Atlantic, over. Iran won. The Strait of Hormuz is closed to U.S. shipping on Tehran’s terms. Gas is climbing. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is being drained into the largest coordinated IEA release in history. The Saudis revoked his basing access. The Gulf monarchies are quietly making side deals with the Iranians. Ukraine is outperforming every U.S. defence contractor on drone tech, and Trump is begging Kyiv through back channels for a redo. Domestically, his approval is in the basement, the Supreme Court just ruled his signature tariffs illegal and ordered $160 billion refunded, and his own AG is cutting him a personal ten-billion-dollar check.

That is the man who walked into the Great Hall of the People on Thursday morning. A weakened, cornered, leverage-less American President, hosting himself on Chinese soil, in front of Chinese cameras, in a room Beijing had spent eight weeks designing specifically for him.

And Beijing — the Beijing of Xi Jinping, who has studied this man for a decade, who knows every button, every tell, every dopamine hit — built the perfect trap. Cannons. A military band. Three hundred drilled schoolchildren. Steps Xi descended personally to greet him. A four-word framework pre-written by Tsinghua scholars. A Taiwan red line loaded into the chamber. A readout already drafted.

Then they sat him down across the table and turned the cameras on.

What happened next — what we all watched, live, on Thursday morning — was not a summit. It was a clinic. Xi Jinping conducted a two-hour-and-fifteen-minute on-camera extraction of the American presidency, and the American president thanked him for it. Out loud. Repeatedly. With increasing affection. While describing the CEOs of Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Boeing as “paying respects to you, China.”

I have been writing about Donald Trump for ten years. I have watched the Helsinki press conference. I have watched the Singapore summit with Kim. I have watched the Oval Office screaming match with Zelensky. I have watched the Truth Social meltdowns, the Cabinet hostage videos, the Greenland phase, the Governor Trudeau phase, the painting-the-Reflecting-Pool phase, the I am ordering the military to find and kill American journalists phase.

Nothing — nothing — compares to what happened in Beijing on Thursday morning.

This was the most humiliating performance by an American President on foreign soil in the history of the office. It’s not even close. It will be in the textbooks. And the Chinese have the tape.

Let me walk you through it.

The Tale Of The Tape

Two and a half hours. Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping walked down the steps to greet him. Cannons. A military band. Three hundred elementary school kids drilled to chant welcome, welcome and wave little flags on cue. The full Beijing kabuki, dialled to eleven, because the Chinese state has spent twenty years studying the man and they know exactly which buttons to press.

Press them, they did.

Here is what Xi said, on camera, for the world record:

“Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent. The world has come to a new crossroads.” “Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations?” “Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both.” “We should be partners, not rivals, achieve success for one another, prosper together and forge a correct way for major countries of the new era to get along with each other.”

Behind closed doors, per the Chinese foreign ministry’s own readout, he then put Taiwan on the table as a red line: handle it wrong, he told Trump, and the two countries could “collide or even enter into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly dangerous situation.”

That, friends, is a head of state. That is a guy who showed up with a four-word framework (”constructive, strategic, stable relationship”), a historical thesis, a warning, and a script he’d already given to his own academic class to brief reporters on in real time. Tsinghua professors were on television unpacking it before Trump’s motorcade had cleared the building.

Trump’s response? Full f****** surrender. On Live TV, broadcast to billions.

“It’s an honor to be with you. It’s an honor to be your friend.” “You’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.” “The relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.” “I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy. They were beautiful. Those children were amazing.”

And the cherry on this entire humiliation sundae — the line they will be teaching in Chinese diplomatic schools for the next forty years — was when Trump turned to Xi, gestured at his delegation of American CEOs (Tim Cook. Elon Musk. Jensen Huang. The CEO of Boeing. The CEO of BlackRock.), and said this:

“We asked the top 30 in the world. Every single one of them said yes, and I didn’t want the second or the third in the company, I wanted only the top, and they’re here today to pay respects to you, China.”

Pay respects to you, China.

The President of the United States, in the Great Hall of the People, described the chief executives of America’s flagship companies — the most valuable corporate empire in human history — as a tribute caravan. Out loud. On the official broadcast.

After the meeting, the reporters asked him how it went. Behind closed doors, according to Chna’s redout, Xi warned Trump not to comment on China’s intent to take over Taiwan. The leader of the free world, fresh off the most consequential bilateral scolding of his second term, gave them this:

“It’s great. Great place. Incredible. China is beautiful.”

That’s the readout. That is what we, the American taxpayer and your friendly neighbour to the north, paid for. Trump is handing Taiwan to Xi in exchange for a full surrender to China. Well done, America. Well. Done.

What You Just Watched

Let me be clear about the bit, because I think people are going to try to soften this, and we are not softening it on this Substack. We never have. We’re not starting today.

You did not watch a negotiation. You watched a man with the leverage of the entire United States government walk into a foreign capital and surrender.

You watched the Commander in Chief of the most powerful military on Earth describe a state visit he is hosting himself as “an honour.” Twice. Inside one sentence because he has to. Because he’s weak. Because he’s selling out America for personal gain and DGAF about anything else BUT that.

You watched a guy who built a ten-year political career screaming about how previous American presidents got rolled by Beijing — they’re killing us, folks, they’re laughing at us, they think we’re stupid — fly to Beijing, accept the choreographed children, compliment the architecture, and tell Xi Jinping to his face, on the official broadcast, that he is a great leader.

You watched a kowtow. A full surrender in the form of a 2-hour verbal blow job.

Eight back-pats. Thank you for the honour. Pay respect to you, China. The children were beautiful. You’re so great. The Greatest Leader. You’re my friend. The Chinese state press got everything it wanted before the entrees came out at the banquet, and they got it because the American President is now physically incapable of being in a room with a dictator without gargling him.

The Hegseth “Dear Leader” Tell

Here’s the thing that makes this so embarrassing, and so dangerous, and — if I’m being honest — so darkly funny.

If you have watched literally any televised Cabinet meeting of the second Trump term, you have seen this script before.

You’ve seen Pete Hegseth lean into the microphone and tell the President of the United States that he is the greatest president of our lifetimes. You’ve seen Marco Rubio do it. You’ve seen Kristi Noem do it. You’ve seen the AG, Trump’s own former defense lawyer, who somehow runs the Department of Justice now, do it. You’ve seen them go around the table like a hostage video, each of them taking their turn at the microphone, each of them trying to out-flatter the last one, while Trump sits at the head of the table absolutely vibrating with the dopamine.

You know that script.

That is the same script Trump used with Xi Jinping on Thursday.

That is the problem.

Hegseth flatters Trump because Hegseth works for Trump. The script is humiliating for Hegseth and the country, but in the closed system of a Cabinet meeting, it is at least internally coherent — he is the subordinate, Trump is the boss, and the boss requires the song. Fine. That’s their kink. The Republic survives it.

Xi Jinping does not work for Donald Trump. Xi Jinping leads the country we are in an active, structural, multi-decade superpower competition with. When the President of the United States uses the Hegseth script on Xi Jinping, what he is doing — without realizing he is doing it, because the man does not know any other script — is announcing to Beijing, on camera, in front of the entire Chinese diplomatic and intelligence apparatus, that the role of subordinate in this relationship is, as of Thursday, May 14, 2026, available.

And Beijing took the gig. They are Trump’s masters now. And Trump was more than happy to give himself/America away.

Why Beijing Took The Gig (And Will Keep It)

Scott Kennedy is the CSIS guy who has been doing this for thirty years. He has been on the ground in Beijing in the run-up to this summit. Here is what he said about the difference between 2017, when Trump last visited China, and now.

In 2017, China was still propped up by infrastructure and real estate, didn’t have the tech cards, and when Trump threatened tariffs — Kennedy’s exact framing — “yelled ‘uncle’ very quickly, and they ended up with a one-sided deal in which they made all the concessions.”

In 2026? China holds rare earths. China holds AI compute supply chain leverage. China holds the largest single customer relationship with Iranian oil (which matters, by the way, because the Strait of Hormuz is a war Trump is currently losing). China is approaching this summit, in Kennedy’s words, “remarkably more confident.”

And here is the part the American press is going to bury: the residents of Beijing that CNN talked to on the street before Trump’s plane landed all said the same thing in different words. Trump is “in a pretty difficult situation right now,” one of them — a programmer — told CNN. “He’s coming here to gain some leverage.”

That is the Beijing barista understanding the geopolitical situation more clearly than the man wearing the American flag pin.

The Chinese knew. They knew before he landed. They built the welcome ceremony for the man they knew was landing. The cannon salute, the marching band, the meticulously rehearsed children, the steps Xi descended to greet him personally — all of it was a tool. Specifically calibrated. He likes pageantry, give him pageantry. He likes to be told he’s the most important man in the room, tell him he’s the most important man in the room. He needs to feel like a friend, be his friend.

It worked. It worked instantly. By the time Trump sat down to speak, he was so swallowed up by the moment that he gave away the leverage in his opening monologue by describing the CEOs of Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia as tribute-bearers paying their respects to China.

That is not negotiation. That is a guy who got the corner booth at the steakhouse and tipped the maître d’ a thousand dollars to make sure the next table over saw him do it.

The Readouts Tell On Themselves

You want the clearest evidence of who walked out of that room with what they came in for? Compare the two readouts.

Chinese foreign ministry readout: Xi raised Taiwan as the most important issue in the relationship. Xi warned of “clashes and even conflicts” if it’s mishandled. Xi got Trump to “hail” their “fantastic relationship” and call him a “great leader.” Xi locked in a new framing — “constructive, strategic, stable” — that Beijing will now spend the next year hammering into every joint statement and every readout and every Wang Yi press conference.

White House readout: trade, Iran, Strait of Hormuz, possible Boeing aircraft order, possible soybean order.

Notice anything missing from the American readout?

Taiwan.

The single most important issue of the entire bilateral, according to the other side’s readout, did not make the American readout. Either Trump didn’t bring it up — which would be malpractice — or he did, and the White House would rather pretend it didn’t happen, because whatever Trump said in there is something the White House communications office does not want on the record.

America Should Be Embarrassed. Full Stop.

I know some of you are going to write to me and say come on, Dean, it’s just flattery, it’s how he opens, it’s the Trump style, you have to look at the outcomes.

OK. Let’s look at the outcomes.

The outcomes are: a possible tariff truce extension that Beijing was going to give him anyway because it suits Beijing. A possible Boeing order that was already in the works. A possible soybean buy that is a fraction of what China used to buy before Trump’s own trade war broke the relationship in his first term. A “Board of Trade” that does not exist yet and might never exist. And a public agreement that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open, which is the thing the United States Navy was supposed to enforce six weeks ago and couldn’t, which is why Trump had to go to Beijing in the first place.

That is the deliverable list. That is what the United States got for the spectacle of its President telling the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party that it was an honour to be his friend, that he was a great leader, that the children were beautiful, that the top thirty CEOs in America had come to pay him respects.

Meanwhile, Xi got the legitimizing visual of the American President on his soil, on his terms, in his Great Hall, grovelling at China’s feet. A new framing for the relationship that flatters Beijing’s preferred posture. A Taiwan warning on the record. A weakened American President publicly conceded he needs China to help him out of his Iran disaster. The narrative win. The optics win. The press-cycle win. The history book wins.

That Might Have Been The Most Shameful Moment In American History.

Embarrassing doesn’t cover it. Embarrassing is what your dad did at the rehearsal dinner. Embarrassing is forgetting your fly is down on the news.

What you watched on Thursday is something else. It is the willing, smiling, on-camera surrender of the leverage of the United States in exchange for a compliment from a man who runs concentration camps. It is a President who has confused diplomacy with the script from his own Cabinet meetings, and who does not know — and at this point will never know — the difference.

The man got into Air Force One as the President. He got off a guest. A House Pet. He entered the Great Hall as a once proud superpower. He came out a grovelling p**** to real power.

You want to know who’s running this relationship now?

Xi already told you. Constructive, strategic, stable. Those are his four words. Not Trump’s. Not the State Department’s. His. That’s the contract. Beijing wrote it. We signed it. And the signing pen was a compliment about some kids.

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Stay sharp. Stay kind. Document everything.

I’ll see you tomorrow.

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