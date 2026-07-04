Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Nancy Reike's avatar
Nancy Reike
7h

I can't figure out why Canada hasn't sent him packing

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
7h

“Here’s the list. Bring a chair“. Dean, I just love it! Most of the time you have posts that are serious, but the ones that are comedic are just doozies! Thanks for working on our holiday. I guess ones like this just keep you going! 🤗

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