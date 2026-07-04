Pete Hoekstra is throwing himself a party today.

America’s 250th birthday bash at the ambassador’s official residence in Ottawa, complete with a joint CF-18/F-35 flypast at 6:30 p.m. — a nice bit of symbolism, since flying American military hardware over the capital of a country your President keeps threatening to annex is exactly the kind of self-awareness we’ve come to expect from this administration.

And on the eve of the party, Hoekstra sat down with CBC Ottawa Morning’s Rebecca Zandbergen and delivered his masterpiece: after 14 months of trade talks with, by his own admission, no significant progress, after CUSMA lapsed into annual-review purgatory on July 1, after his boss spent a year and a half musing about erasing this country, Pete’s takeaway was that the tariffs are lawful (SCOTUS literally just said they are not), Canada should basically count its blessings, and — my personal favourite — he’s done trying to analyze Canadians hatred of him and his rapist boss.

LOLZ. Okay, ACE.

This is the same guy who stood on a stage in Ottawa last November and said, in front of witnesses: people keep telling me they don’t understand why I can’t grasp their anger about the 51st state stuff, and — quote — “yeah, you’re right, I don’t.”

He said it in May to Radio-Canada, too. Asked point-blank whether he understood why Canadians feel they don’t deserve this treatment from their closest ally, his answer was one word: “No.”

So, Pete — as a public service, and for anyone else still squinting at this in confusion — here’s the list. Bring a chair.

The 51st State Thing Was Never a Joke to Us

Hoekstra has run the full gaslighting cycle on annexation rhetoric. In May 2025 he told CBC it was “done,” that Trump had moved on. Trump had not moved on. Hoekstra then pivoted to calling the 51st state talk a “term of endearment.” When Trump posted “51st State!” on Truth Social this past June — gleefully linking to an article about Canada’s economy slipping into recession — Hoekstra didn’t distance himself from it. He amplified it, screenshotting the post to his own X account. Asked why, he shrugged that he presents the president’s views. In December he mused that annexation would be “a great discussion” for Trump and Carney to have.

A great discussion. About ending our country. Over what, appetizers?

A House of Commons petition to consider expelling him has gathered more than 14,000 signatures since February. Carney has declined, saying the U.S. is “an administration we have to work with.” That’s the Prime Minister’s call to make. But nobody should pretend the sentiment isn’t real.

He Called Us Mean and Nasty. Out Loud. Into a Microphone.

July 2025, Pacific NorthWest Economic Region summit in Bellevue, Washington: Hoekstra told the crowd that Trump finds Canadians “mean and nasty” to deal with — because we stopped buying American booze and stopped vacationing there. Then he bragged that the booze bans don’t affect him personally because border agents don’t check his car when he drives back from Michigan. Big laughs. B.C. Premier David Eby had to remind him that when a president threatens to “beggar you economically” unless you surrender your sovereignty, people tend to respond.

The thing is, the “nasty” boycott is one of the most popular policies in modern Canadian history. Nanos found 70 per cent of Canadians support keeping U.S. wine and spirits off the shelves. Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman reported Canadian sales down more than 60 per cent. Jim Beam paused production at its main distillery amid a whiskey glut. That’s not nastiness, Pete. That’s the market you claim to worship, speaking fluently.

Translated it all means (Go F*** Yourself).

The Doug Ford Ad Meltdown, a Case Study in Hypocrisy

When Ontario ran an anti-tariff ad in the U.S. — an ad consisting largely of Ronald Reagan, a Republican president, explaining in his own words why tariffs hurt Americans — Trump blew up trade negotiations entirely. Hoekstra’s contribution was a now-infamous expletive-laced tirade at Ontario’s trade representative David Paterson at a National Gallery event, F-bombs and all, confirmed by multiple witnesses to CBC. Doug Ford had to publicly tell him to “call the guy up and apologize.”

Hoekstra’s position, repeated again this week: you do not come into another country and run political ads against its president. Foreign countries don’t do that, he says, “especially during an election season.”

Reeeeealllllllyyyy.

Because the country Hoekstra represents has spent this term threatening annexation of Canada and Greenland, bombing sovereign nations, and its president routinely weighs in on other countries’ elections — including openly backing his preferred candidate in Colombia’s recent race. Zandbergen put a version of this to him directly on Thursday: isn’t the president coming here and saying we should be the 51st state also “not appropriate”?

Hoekstra had nothing. He never does. The rule, apparently, is that political interference is a sacred violation when a Reagan clip airs during the World Series, and statecraft when it’s aimed at us.

The Centurion Project: The Part That Should Terrify You

In April, an Alberta separatist outfit called the Centurion Project — run by Take Back Alberta’s David Parker — put a searchable database online containing the names and addresses of roughly 2.9 million Alberta voters, traced by Elections Alberta back to an official electors list the group was never entitled to have. The Globe and Mail accessed the root database: legal names, addresses, unique elector IDs, and over two million phone numbers. Domestic violence survivors. Cops. A former premier. Alberta’s privacy commissioner called it one of the most serious breaches imaginable; it’s now the subject of three investigations — Elections Alberta, the RCMP, and the privacy commissioner — plus a proposed class action.

Where does the American ambassador come in? Parker has said openly that he built the Centurion Project with 10xVotes, a Michigan-based Republican voter-ID operation, after nearly two years of working with them. PressProgress reported that Hoekstra had previously endorsed and promoted that very app, and is personally acquainted with its founder and the founder’s wealthy Michigan step-father. Hoekstra’s response when confronted: he was “not aware” of the relationship, and who American companies work with in Canada is “not our responsibility.”

Not our responsibility. An American MAGA-aligned outfit helps build the tool at the centre of the largest voter-data scandal in Alberta history — a tool built explicitly to organize the breakup of Canada ahead of a separation referendum — and the ambassador who promoted the app shrugs. Canada’s National Observer even found Alberta voter data sitting on a 10xVotes subdomain, live and searchable, until reporters flagged it and it vanished within hours. Nobody is alleging Hoekstra personally uploaded a spreadsheet. Nobody has to. The pattern — promote the operatives, befriend the money, plead ignorance when their fingerprints turn up on a Canadian sovereignty crisis — is damning enough on its own, and it’s exactly why “I don’t understand why Canadians are upset” doesn’t survive contact with the record.

“The Tariffs Are Legal” Is Not the Defence He Thinks It Is

Hoekstra’s Thursday pitch: 85 per cent of trade under CUSMA is tariff-free, the Section 232 tariffs are lawful “within the framework of the agreement,” Canada got hit less than others, so really, what’s the problem? He also reminded us that if Alberta won’t cut an oil deal on Washington’s terms, the U.S. will simply “find other sources” — the diplomatic equivalent of nice economy you’ve got there.

Set aside that “it’s technically legal” is what people say when they’ve run out of “it’s right.” A relationship this administration describes as not needing us — Hoekstra said in January the U.S. “does not need Canada,” while separately threatening to “alter” the defence partnership if we don’t buy F-35s and musing about pulling airport pre-clearance because fewer Canadians are flying south — is not a relationship. It’s a MAGAT protection racket with a flag pin.

The Numbers Don’t Lie, Even If the Ambassador Won’t Read Them

Since Pete says he’s given up analyzing Canadians, allow the pollsters:

Gallup found 79 per cent of Canadians disapprove of U.S. leadership — statistically tied with our disapproval of Russia’s, and below our view of China’s. A Spark poll in May put positive feelings toward Trump among Canadians at 16 per cent, with 80 per cent saying Trump is harming America itself and turning the world against it. Pew’s latest global survey found only 33 per cent of Canadians view the United States favourably — down from 54 per cent in 2024 — and just 35 per cent now call the U.S. a reliable partner, a number that sat at 83 per cent in 2022. Pew says it has never, in more than two decades of polling, measured Canadian opinion of the U.S. this low.

That’s not a mood. That’s a verdict.

It’s Not a Mystery, Pete. It’s a Memory.

Canadians are not confused, emotional, or nasty. We are paying attention. We watched a president threaten our existence as a country and call it endearment. We watched his ambassador amplify it, defend it, and then declare our anger unanalyzable. We watched American political operatives with ties to that ambassador’s own circle turn up inside the worst privacy breach in Alberta’s history, in service of tearing the country apart from within. We watched tariffs land, trade talks stall for 14 months, CUSMA lapse, and got told to be grateful it wasn’t worse.

Hoekstra says he won’t try to understand us anymore. Honestly? Fine. Understanding was never the job requirement — respect was. He never brought any, and Canadians returned the favour with interest: at the liquor store, at the airport, at the ballot box, and today, on the sidewalk outside his party.

Happy 250th, America. The neighbours have noticed who moved in.

And a hearty GFY from all of Canada and Better America on this Fourth Of July, Pete. Truly.

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Sources: CBC News/Ottawa Morning (July 3, 2026; Nov. 19, 2025; May 24, 2026), Radio-Canada, The Globe and Mail, Global News, Canada’s National Observer, PressProgress, Gallup World Poll, Pew Research Center Global Attitudes Survey, Spark Advocacy/Policy Magazine, Nanos Research, The Hill, Elections Alberta court filings.