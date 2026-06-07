Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Cat's avatar
Cat
7h

The man has dementia. He truly believes what he is saying. Too much focus is on Trump and too little on the men behind the curtain. It's all distraction now.

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GK's avatar
GK
6h

Well-described implosion of a demented madman lying in real time. Darn shame she didn't smack his hand tho. "Don't you fucking touch me" wld have earned her a Pulitzer.

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