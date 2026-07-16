Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
11m

Thanks, Dean. With this much warning, I know I won’t watch this. But remember to vote like your life depends on it, because it does. Take a minute with this to assure yourself you’re on the voting rolls: https://www.dontgetpurged.com. (Use early and often.)

Reply
Share
Declan's avatar
Declan
14m

Paradoxically, he will make an ASS of himself tonite. Paranoid delusions, unsubstantiated accusations.....he shoukd be committed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture