Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
8h

Wiith hundreds of millions of dollars he extracted out of those seeking Trump's favors, he demolished the East Wing of the White House to build a golden palace to himself where he could reign over the country and the world. As Trump himself said: "I rule the country and the world". He now needed a suitable venue in which to display his glory.

In the face of mounting opposition to his defacement of the White House to build a monument to himself, there was never any hint of using his proposed gold-encrusted ballroom as a cover for an underground command post. It was only fortuitous that a sniper gave him the idea of claiming that his destruction of the East Wing was really all about. enhancing White House security.

Trump's lies get bigger and bigger over time, and as they do, his credibility gets smaller and smaller over time. We're now at the point where the American people just assume that whatever he says is a lie to cover up an ulterior motiive. We have all come to realize that when any issue or proposal is brought to his attention, he always first asks himself: "What's in it for me?"

So the first question we must always ask when Trump comes out with a proposal is: "What's in it for Trump or his family?"

Reply
Share
24 replies
Mike Harkreader's avatar
Mike Harkreader
8h

"It looks like something a 12-year-old generated after watching Top Gun on an edible.

LOL....... Lesson learned: Do not take a gulp of coffee while reading Dean in the morning.

Reply
Share
1 reply
100 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture