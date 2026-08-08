August 8, 2026

You love to see it. And then you love to see the sequel.

On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit blocked Donald Trump’s $400 million White House ballroom in a 2-1 ruling that will be quoted for the rest of this presidency. The panel’s money line: “Each President is a temporary tenant, not the owner, of the White House.”

A tenant. They called him a tenant. The most landlord-brained human being in American history just got legally reclassified as a renter, and he is handling it exactly as well as you’d think. We’ll get to the meltdown. First, the ruling.

What the Court Actually Said

Judges Patricia Millett and Bradley Garcia formed the majority, ruling that whether a massive ballroom gets built at the White House is Congress’s call — not a matter of what the panel dismissed as executive self-help. Like the President was caught rearranging the merch at the People’s House and stuffing it in his jacket.

The panel went further, saying the Constitution hands Congress — not the Executive — the authority over changes to the White House’s physical design, even when those changes are dressed up as security. National security arguments, the majority wrote, don’t function as an automatic get-out-of-jail card for lawlessness. They also torched the administration’s core claim — that no court can stop the Executive from destroying treasured national landmarks — as an affront to the constitutional order itself.

The ruling upholds the April injunction from District Judge Richard Leon — a George W. Bush appointee, before the replies start typing — who’d already declared that the President is the steward of the White House for future First Families, not its owner. Below-ground work can continue for the security features, and above-ground work only where strictly necessary to protect them. The court stayed its own ruling for 14 days so the administration can sprint to the Supreme Court, which Trump has vowed to do “immediately.”

One delicious detail from the litigation: the government was warned on the record that if it kept building, it should be prepared to tear it all down if it loses. Imagine the invoice.

The Heroes of This Story

Credit where it’s due: the National Trust for Historic Preservation — a nonprofit of preservationists, not a political hit squad — sued in December 2025, one week after the East Wing was reduced to rubble to make room for a 90,000-square-foot, 999-person party barn. Their position from day one: only Congress can authorize this, full stop. Their president, Brent Leggs, celebrated Friday’s win by noting the White House is a global symbol of democracy that belongs to the American people — all of them.

They had to sue the President of the United States to establish that he can’t demolish a wing of the White House like it’s a distressed condo flip. And they won. Twice.

The lone dissent came from Judge Neomi Rao — a Trump appointee, shocking — who argued the Trust had no business bringing the suit and accused her colleagues of elevating one passerby’s hurt feelings about architecture over presidential security. Two judges disagreed. Math remains undefeated.

Cue the Meltdown

Within hours, Donny hit Truth Social with a post that deserves to be framed in the Smithsonian — assuming he hasn’t bulldozed it by then.

First, the birther-adjacent judge-smearing: the ruling came from judges appointed by “Barack Hussein Obama” and “Sleepy Joe Biden.” (Neither man wrote the opinion, but nuance died in 2016.)

Then, the rebrand of the century. The ballroom — the thing he’s spent a year calling a beautiful, magnificent gift to the American people — is suddenly a “SECURE Ballroom/Military Complex, including a major DronePort on the roof.”

A DronePort. On the roof. Of the ballroom.

He even posted an image of it: a rendering of the ballroom rooftop covered in military drones and soldiers standing at attention, captioned as a “great and very important military asset” that will “protect future Presidents!!!” It looks like something a 12-year-old generated after watching Top Gun on an edible. This is the legal strategy, folks. The courts said “you can’t build a ballroom without Congress,” so the play is now “it’s not a ballroom, it’s a MILITARY INSTALLATION, and blocking it is a National Security Threat at the highest level.”

The tenant line clearly drew blood, too. His response — all caps doing heavy lifting — was that presidents are not tenants who pay rent, they are PRESIDENTS, elected by the people, with the right to fix, renovate, secure, protect, and beautify. He capped it off by insisting the White House has been rebuilt many times since 1792 without ever needing Congress’s permission — which is a fun thing to claim the same week two federal courts explained, in writing, that this is precisely backwards.

What Happens Next

The clock is running. Fourteen days to get this in front of the Supreme Court, and Trump says the appeal is coming immediately. If SCOTUS takes it, we get a genuine separation-of-powers showdown over whether a president can unilaterally remodel the most famous building in America. If they don’t, the cranes stay parked until Congress — remember Congress? — actually votes on it.

Meanwhile the East Wing is still gone. That part doesn’t come back with a ruling. But from up here in Canada, watching a court tell the self-styled owner of everything that he’s a temporary tenant — with a security deposit he’s absolutely not getting back — is the best television of the summer.

The DronePort was not real. The ruling very much is.

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