April 9, 2026

Let’s be clear about what happened on Tuesday night. After 40 days of US and Israeli airstrikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, bombed a university, struck an elementary school killing roughly 170 children, and destroyed bridges, refineries, and military installations across the country — Donald Trump announced a “ceasefire.” Markets surged. Oil prices cratered 13%. People in Tehran flooded the streets. Trump called it “a big day for World Peace!”

By Wednesday morning, the Strait of Hormuz was still closed. Israel had launched its largest single attack of the entire war on Lebanon, Iran hammered Israel, the UAE and Kuwait, then locked down the second ‘gate” in the Strait of Hormuz - completely.

But sure. Peace.

What the deal actually says

The agreement, brokered by Pakistan in a diplomatic sprint that genuinely deserves credit, is a two-week suspension of hostilities while negotiations continue in Islamabad. Trump announced it just before his own 8 p.m. deadline — the one where he’d threatened to destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran if they didn’t comply. He said Iran submitted a 10-point peace proposal that was “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” The White House subsequently said it had no idea what the actual 10 points were. JD Vance later said there were three different 10-point proposals floating around, which he described as contributing to “legitimate confusion.”

The scorecard as of this writing:

🔴 Strait of Hormuz: Still effectively closed

🔴 Lebanon: Still being bombed

🟡 Iran: Claiming total victory

🟠 The 10-point plan: Nobody agrees what it says

The core demand of the entire US operation — the thing Trump has ranted about for weeks, the justification for bombing a sovereign nation into rubble — was that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened. Within hours of the ceasefire announcement, Iran’s state media reported tanker traffic had been suspended again. The IRGC said it halted shipping because Israel attacked Lebanon — which, they argued, violated the ceasefire. The White House said the reports were “false.” Ship trackers said three ships crossed on Wednesday. Before the war, 135 ships crossed daily.

As of this writing, over 800 vessels remain stuck inside the Gulf. A shipping executive told CNBC they have “no information about how we could transit the Strait of Hormuz” and are unwilling to move without “absolute guarantees” for crew safety. Those guarantees do not currently exist. Iran has also, in a particularly brazen move, announced it will charge a $2 million toll for any ship that does transit — through what has historically been international waters. This is the reopening Trump declared a victory.

The Truth Social post that said the quiet part loud

Late Wednesday, after the ceasefire had already begun visibly unraveling, Trump posted on Truth Social. Read it carefully — because buried inside the all-caps bluster is something that explains everything:

“Loading up and resting.” There it is. What Trump just described — in his own words, at midnight, apparently without realizing what he was admitting — is not a peace process. It is a pit stop. The ceasefire is a two-week window to reload the planes and ships before, in his words, the “Shootin’ Starts” again, bigger, better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.

This matters beyond the obvious outrageousness of it, because it fits a pattern. Trump has built a reputation — across trade negotiations, the first term’s Iran nuclear withdrawal, Ukraine, and now this — of engaging in what looks like diplomacy while preparing the next attack. He invites counterparties to the table, signals good faith, and then uses the interval to strengthen his position. The Ukrainians learned this. The Chinese learned this. Iran, which has been watching Trump for a decade, almost certainly expected it this time too — and has prepared accordingly.

Iran did not halt its enrichment program, did not surrender its enriched uranium, and did not relinquish effective control of the Strait during the ceasefire window. If Iran’s leadership believed this was a genuine peace process, they would have offered at least one of those concessions as a sign of good faith. They offered none. That is not the behavior of a party that trusts its negotiating partner is engaging honestly.

They also mocked Trump’s surrender to Iran with the best LEGO video of the bunch:

But here’s the deeper problem: more ammo won’t fix this

Even if you accept Trump’s framing — that the ceasefire is just a tactical reload before Round Two — the logic still collapses. Because the problem with this war was never a shortage of ordnance.

The problem is that the United States embarked on a war without legal authorization from Congress, without a clear and attainable military objective, against a country four times the size of Iraq — and then expected airpower alone to force submission. That’s not how it works. It has never worked that way. The history of modern warfare is a long, expensive graveyard of the theory that you can bomb a nation of 90 million people, with deep mountainous terrain, hardened underground infrastructure, and a decade of sanctions-forged resilience, into changing its fundamental political behavior from the air.

Hegseth called Operation Epic Fury “a historic capital V military victory.” And in a narrow tactical sense, the US did degrade Iran’s conventional military capacity significantly — its navy, air defences, and missile production facilities.

But Iran still controls the Strait of Hormuz. Its nuclear program is dispersed and hardened. Its proxy networks — Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iraqi militias — are still operational. The IRGC is still issuing navigation warnings to commercial shipping. The “victory” did not achieve the war’s stated aims. And now Trump is talking about doing it again, harder.

You cannot bomb a country four times the size of Iraq into submission solely by air power. And even if you could somehow muster a field army of half a million men — which the United States cannot currently do — that still would not achieve a military victory. It would only increase the cost of the eventual loss.

This is the math that the administration will not say out loud. A ground invasion of Iran is not a serious option. The US does not have the forces, the political will, the domestic support, the international coalition, or the legal framework to mount one. Which means that doubling down on airstrikes — reloading the planes, as Trump’s post suggests — will produce more destruction, more civilian casualties, more regional destabilization, and more geopolitical isolation, while still not achieving the objective. The ammunition problem was never the constraint. The strategy was.

Iran’s position, which is not subtle

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council released a statement claiming the US had been “forced” to accept Iran’s 10-point plan — which, in their telling, includes American acknowledgment of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, the right to continue uranium enrichment, the lifting of all sanctions, withdrawal of US forces from the region, and a ceasefire in Lebanon. Trump has denied agreeing to any of these things.

“Iran forced criminal America to accept its 10-point plan, in which the United States is committed in principle to guaranteeing non-aggression, continuing Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, accepting enrichment, lifting all sanctions...”

— Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, April 8, 2026

Whether Iran’s reading is accurate or not almost misses the point. Both sides are publicly claiming to have won — on flatly contradictory terms — less than 24 hours into the deal. The IRGC shut down tanker traffic within hours. Iran’s parliament speaker accused the US of multiple ceasefire violations. An Iranian-backed militia in Iraq threatened renewed action. And yet VP Vance said the deal is in “a good spot.” This is not a good spot. This is two parties who don’t trust each other, don’t agree on what they agreed to, and are using a 14-day window for completely different purposes. Oh, and did I mention their LEGO video mockeries have actually picked up AFTER the ceasefire (these videos piss the regime off to no end, btw). This is a far more accurate depiction of the status in the Strait than anything coming out of the Pentagon…

Netanyahu does what Netanyahu does

Here is a brief timeline of Benjamin Netanyahu’s relationship to this ceasefire:

On Sunday, he warned Trump not to agree to a ceasefire at all, believing it would be premature and dangerous. Trump announced the ceasefire anyway on Tuesday night. Netanyahu’s office issued a statement within the hour supporting the decision — but clarifying that it “does not include Lebanon.” On Wednesday, Israel launched what the IDF itself described as its largest coordinated strike of the entire war: over 100 targets in Lebanon in under 10 minutes. At least 254 people were killed. More than 900 were wounded. Rescuers searched rubble in central Beirut. The UN “strongly condemned” the strikes. People who had been sleeping in tents on Beirut’s streets began packing to go home after the ceasefire announcement — and then stopped when Netanyahu spoke.

Netanyahu told Israelis: “This is not the end, but a station on the way to reaching our aims.” He also said the deal “does not include Hezbollah,” and that “we will continue to go after them.” Hours later, Israel struck central Beirut without warning, hitting residential buildings, mosques, medical centers, and cemeteries.

Pakistan, the ceasefire’s mediator, said Lebanon was included. Iran said Lebanon was included. Hezbollah said Lebanon was included. Vance said the Iranians “thought” Lebanon was included due to “a legitimate misunderstanding” and that “we never made that promise.” The White House dismissed suggestions that Netanyahu was undermining the truce. Israel has killed more than 1,530 people in Lebanon, including over 100 women and 130 children. More than a million people have been displaced.

Netanyahu’s stated war aims included eliminating Hezbollah, removing Iran’s nuclear program, ending Iranian proxy influence across the region, and “making Iran weaker than ever.” Hezbollah is still firing rockets into northern Israel. Iran’s enriched uranium has not been surrendered. The proxies are still operating. But Netanyahu now has “security zones” deep inside Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, which he is apparently counting as the win. A different kind of victory than advertised.

The Strait: the punchline that isn’t funny

The entire premise of the US military campaign was that the Strait of Hormuz needed to be reopened. About a fifth of the world’s oil passes through it. For forty days, that traffic ground to a near-halt, sending global oil prices soaring and stranding hundreds of vessels. The ceasefire was announced as the solution. Defense Secretary Hegseth declared at a press briefing Wednesday morning: “The strait is open.” Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said he “believed so, based on diplomatic negotiations.”

By Wednesday afternoon, Iran’s state media said tanker traffic had been halted again. The IRGC confirmed it controlled navigation and that ships must coordinate directly with Iranian armed forces — a unilateral assertion of sovereign authority over an international waterway, in violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. Iran separately announced it would route ships through alternative lanes due to “sea mines” in the main passage. Two bulk carriers crossed on Wednesday. Not oil tankers. Bulk carriers. Experts said meaningful reopening was “weeks away, at minimum.”

The country that was bombed for 40 days to force open a shipping lane still controls that shipping lane. It is now charging $2 million per transit. Trump is calling this a victory.

The least-bad outcome, and why it’s still bad

There is a hard strategic truth that no one in the administration will say, but which the facts demand: the US has no path to a military victory in this conflict. Not from the air, not on the ground, not in two weeks, not in two years. The war was started without Congressional authorization, without a legal basis that withstands scrutiny, and without a military theory of victory that holds up against the geography, the demographics, and the history of Iran. You cannot impose terms of unconditional surrender on a country of 90 million people with the tools currently deployed. Every additional airstrike adds to the toll — Iranian civilian casualties are already staggering, a university and an elementary school have been struck — without moving the strategic needle.

Which means the best thing Trump could do right now — genuinely the most strategically sound decision available to him — is to end this quickly, on whatever terms he can get. Not because Iran won, exactly, but because continuing to fight a war you cannot win does not change the outcome. It only increases the cost of the eventual loss that is, at this point, structurally locked in.

Even a “Taco” outcome — Trump claiming a highly dubious victory while quietly accepting terms that fall well short of his stated objectives — would be less damaging than doubling down. A face-saving deal where Iran pockets enrichment rights, keeps effective Hormuz control, and the US declares “mission accomplished” over the degraded Iranian military: that is a genuinely bad outcome. But it is less bad than sending in more combat power to raise the body count without changing the trajectory. The math on this war is done. The only question is how long it takes the decision-makers to accept it.

Iran no doubt anticipated more of the same from Washington — deception dressed as diplomacy, a ceasefire as a reload interval, good-faith negotiations as cover for the next strike. They’ve watched this president operate for ten years. Their response to the ceasefire — holding the Strait, rejecting concessions, publishing their own victory narrative, refusing to surrender enriched uranium — reads less like defiance and more like a party that has absorbed the maximum credible US escalation and is simply waiting out the clock.

The clock, right now, is ticking toward Islamabad on Saturday. The US team — Vance, Witkoff, and Jared Kushner — will arrive with demands for enrichment prohibition, Hormuz access, and proxy disarmament. Iran will arrive having publicly declared it already won all of those points. Two weeks is not enough time to resolve that gap. And the planes, as Trump noted, are loading up.

And Iran? They haven’t stopped a goddamned thing unless it’s a US/Israeli boat in the Strait of Hormuz. And did I mention the new LEGO videos?

Yeah - Big day for World Peace.

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All quotes and figures sourced from reporting by Al Jazeera, CBS News, CNN, NPR, NBC News, PBS NewsHour, The Times of Israel, Euronews, CNBC, Bloomberg, and Just Security, April 8–9, 2026.