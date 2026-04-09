Dean Blundell

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Gail Dragoo's avatar
Gail Dragoo
Apr 9

What a cluster—-k. This is going to affect us for decades and we’ve got clowns supposedly negotiating. Kushner (unelected) and Witkoff screwed this up in the first place by blabbing shit to Putin who told Iran!

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Thomas Locatell's avatar
Thomas Locatell
Apr 9

The Iranians understand the America public far more than we do them. That's a given, considering how ignorant most Americans are when it comes to the world beyond our shores. What stands out to me is the fact that a majority of Americans are in agreement on the fact that this illegal war must end. That puts them in agreement with with Iranians and their "government".

This is unprecedented in wartime. It is made possible because unlike Vietnam the body bags are not coming home daily. We have become accustomed to war that inflicts severe punishment with fewer and fewer American casualties. That opens avenues for Americans to express moral outrage without being labeled "unpatriotic". The absurd pronouncements by Hesgseth on maximum lethality is a fig leaf hiding a deep indifference to lives other than our own.

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