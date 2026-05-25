Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jeannette Cagle's avatar
Jeannette Cagle
5h

Well said, and I believe the majority of Americans agree with you. Thank you for your good words and encouragement that we will find our way through tough times.

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Jennifer Eory's avatar
Jennifer Eory
5h

Beautiful, thank you. These days we don't deserve this tribute but can only try to begin to live up to it once again.

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