May 25, 2026

There is a stretch of farmland in northern France where the wheat still grows over ground that Canadian and American boys died to take. There is cold water in the North Atlantic that has claimed the lives of sailors of both our nations. There is dust in Kandahar that holds them, too. Today is your day to remember, and I want you to know that we, your neighbours to the north, remember with you. We always have.

I write to you as a Canadian, and I write to a particular America — not the loudest America, but the truest one. The America that has always known its dream was bigger than any one man. That America is who I am addressing, and that America is who I am asking to stand up straight today.

We have always fought side by side.

Our two countries have not always agreed, but when the world caught fire, we ran toward it together.

In the First World War, Canadians and Americans fought along the Western Front against the same enemy, in the same mud, under the same shellfire. Canada entered in 1914; the United States in 1917. By the war’s end, the cemeteries of France and Belgium held the dead of both nations, often within sight of one another.

In the Second World War, the partnership became something deeper. Canada declared war in September 1939, more than two years before Pearl Harbor brought America in. But once America entered, our soldiers, sailors, and airmen became nearly inseparable. On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Canadian troops stormed Juno Beach while Americans stormed Omaha and Utah — five beaches, one invasion, one cause. The First Special Service Force, the legendary “Devil’s Brigade,” was a joint Canadian-American commando unit, the literal embodiment of two nations welded into a single fighting force. They are the ancestors of today’s special operations forces in both our countries.

We built the Alaska Highway together through 1,700 miles of wilderness. We shared the burden of the Battle of the Atlantic, our navies escorting the convoys that kept Britain alive. The dead of both nations rest today in the same Commonwealth and American cemeteries across Europe.

And then there was the morning the world changed again.

September 11, 2001. When the towers fell, NATO invoked Article 5 — its collective defense clause, the promise that an attack on one member is an attack on all — for the first and only time in the alliance’s history. It was invoked for the United States. Canada answered. Canadian soldiers deployed to Afghanistan and fought there for over a decade. One hundred and fifty-eight Canadians died in that war. They died because an attack on America was, to us, an attack on us.

You may also remember Gander, Newfoundland — the tiny town that took in nearly 7,000 stranded American air travellers when U.S. airspace closed on 9/11. Strangers were fed, housed, and held by a community that simply decided that is what neighbours do. That, too, is the history between us.

Why did we do it?

We did not bleed together for territory. We did it for a set of ideas — ideas that belong to no party and no President, ideas that are the actual inheritance Memorial Day exists to honour:

That government draws its legitimacy from the consent of the governed, not from the will of a strongman.

That power is divided and checked precisely so that no one person can seize all of it.

That the law applies equally to the powerful and the powerless alike.

That elections are decided by voters and honoured by the losers.

That the press is free to tell the truth without fear.

Human dignity does not depend on a person’s birthplace, faith, or colour.

A nation’s strength is measured by how it treats the weakest among us.

These are the things the boys at Juno and Omaha died for. Not a flag as cloth, but a flag as a promise. The promise is the point.

The disease we are fighting again.

You know what I am describing, because you are living inside it. The slow normalization of contempt for those institutions. The casual cruelty was made into policy. The redefinition of loyalty to mean loyalty to a man rather than to a constitution. The conversion of public memory into a personal monument.

It is worth saying plainly: there have been documented efforts to rename military installations, to direct that war memorials and public spaces carry a particular president’s preferences and stamp, to treat the machinery of national remembrance as a backdrop for one man’s image. Whatever one’s politics, a war memorial is not a campaign set for Trump posters. The reflecting pool in Washington reflects the Lincoln Memorial and the sky — it is not a mirror for any sitting officeholder. The dead do not belong to a President. They belong to the republic, and the republic belongs to you.

This is the sickness. It metastasizes, as you say — and yes, it has its carriers in my country too; we are not immune, and I will not pretend otherwise. But the antibody is the same on both sides of the border: ordinary citizens who refuse to forget what the country was for.

What I am asking of you today.

For the length of this one day, set down the rage and the exhausting daily news of it. Not because it does not matter — it matters enormously — but because Memorial Day was not built to be about any living man. It was built in the aftermath of the Civil War to honour the dead. Give the dead their day.

Stand at the grave, real or imagined, of someone who gave everything. A great-grandfather at Belleau Wood. A great-aunt who served as a nurse. A name on a wall in your hometown. Ask yourself what they would want done with the country they paid for.

They would not want it surrendered. Not to fear, not to fatigue, not to a man who confuses a nation with himself.

The fulfillment of the promise of America is not found in slogans or in red hats. It is found in the patient, stubborn, unglamorous work of citizens who keep the republic — who vote, who serve on juries, who run for the school board, who tell the truth out loud, who refuse to look away. That work is your repudiation of everything that would reduce America to one angry face on a screen. You repudiate it not with hatred but with citizenship.

A word from a President who knew what was at stake.

Eighty-five years ago, with the world’s democracies falling one by one to fascism, Franklin Roosevelt spoke to a frightened nation. In his 1941 State of the Union — the “Four Freedoms” speech — he named what free people were fighting to preserve. His words were not about a man. They were about a way of being a people:

“We look forward to a world founded upon four essential human freedoms. The first is freedom of speech and expression — everywhere in the world. The second is freedom of every person to worship God in his own way — everywhere in the world. The third is freedom from want... everywhere in the world. The fourth is freedom from fear... anywhere in the world. That is no vision of a distant millennium. It is a definite basis for a kind of world attainable in our own time and generation.”

A definite basis. Attainable. In our own time.

Roosevelt did not say those freedoms were guaranteed. He said they were attainable — meaning they must be reached for, generation after generation, by people who decide they are worth the reaching.

That is your inheritance, my American friends. Not a finished country, but an unfinished promise placed into your hands by everyone who died to carry it this far — and carried, for much of that distance, alongside Canadians who believed in it too.

We are still beside you. We always have been.

Remember them today. And then, tomorrow, go and be worthy of them.

With love and unshaken faith in the better America, Your friend in the north.

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