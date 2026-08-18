Welcome to the Resistance — And a Big Thank You And a Personal Note
I'm glad we found each other.
Good morning, everyone.
A ton of new resistance fighters and subscribers have joined us lately, so first things first: a very hearty welcome. I’m glad we found each other.
To those who’ve been here a while — I say it too much, but I’m eternally grateful for you. The conversations in the chats, the phone calls about subscriptions from around the world (hi to Patty from Sioux Falls!), the daily reminders that this community is very much alive — you are the fuel and the purpose behind everything I create here.
If you’re new: it’s my privilege and my honour to have your trust, and I don’t take it lightly. Trust in media is the new currency of this realm. I take sourcing, facts, and fact-based analysis almost as seriously as I take entertaining you — giving you a break from the dirge while affirming what you already suspect: you’re not crazy. They are.
One quick heads-up before the housekeeping: I have a major announcement coming next week for all subscribers — and paid subscribers will get it first.
Which brings me to this. For a limited time, we’ve set our paid tiers to unlimited access at the lowest price Substack will allow. That offer ends Friday. If you’re new and want unlimited access to the chats, features, and interviews — or you’ve been part of this thriving community for a while and want to support the work and help put trusted information in front of more people — now is the moment.
No pressure, ever. Free or paid, you’re part of this, and I’m grateful for every one of you.
It has been the professional privilege of my life to do this work with you — fighting for democracy and for the sacred Canada–America relationship, with impunity.
And with your support, I’ll never stop.
Onward, my friends. Onward. 🇨🇦🇺🇸
And more importantly, thank you. Now let’s go get our shit back.
This Substack is 100% reader-supported. Becoming a free or paid subscriber helps real, fact-based content reach more people — so for a limited time, we’ve set our subscription prices as low as Substack allows. Get unlimited access and never pay more. Thank you for making this one of the fastest-growing newsletters in North America.
Get a paid subscription!! Dean goes to great lengths to keep us informed on the latest world events, often with insider info. I have never regretted supporting his work. He truly delivers!!👊🏻🇨🇦
Dean’s Substack post are my first read in the morning, I’m grateful for his insights and the information as he dives into the hot topics of the day. He makes me laugh, it takes the pressure off, it helps me a lot. I’m not as angry and disappointed because what I’m feeling is real and I’m not in this alone. Plus he has great connections with some of the best people on Substack, my new family of friends, helping me to navigate this new world order, again I’m so grateful. 🤗