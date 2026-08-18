Good morning, everyone.

A ton of new resistance fighters and subscribers have joined us lately, so first things first: a very hearty welcome. I’m glad we found each other.

To those who’ve been here a while — I say it too much, but I’m eternally grateful for you. The conversations in the chats, the phone calls about subscriptions from around the world (hi to Patty from Sioux Falls!), the daily reminders that this community is very much alive — you are the fuel and the purpose behind everything I create here.

If you’re new: it’s my privilege and my honour to have your trust, and I don’t take it lightly. Trust in media is the new currency of this realm. I take sourcing, facts, and fact-based analysis almost as seriously as I take entertaining you — giving you a break from the dirge while affirming what you already suspect: you’re not crazy. They are.

One quick heads-up before the housekeeping: I have a major announcement coming next week for all subscribers — and paid subscribers will get it first.

Which brings me to this. For a limited time, we’ve set our paid tiers to unlimited access at the lowest price Substack will allow. That offer ends Friday. If you’re new and want unlimited access to the chats, features, and interviews — or you’ve been part of this thriving community for a while and want to support the work and help put trusted information in front of more people — now is the moment.

No pressure, ever. Free or paid, you’re part of this, and I’m grateful for every one of you.

It has been the professional privilege of my life to do this work with you — fighting for democracy and for the sacred Canada–America relationship, with impunity.

And with your support, I’ll never stop.

Onward, my friends. Onward. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

And more importantly, thank you. Now let’s go get our shit back.

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