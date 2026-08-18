Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Jennifer Derksen's avatar
Jennifer Derksen
5h

Get a paid subscription!! Dean goes to great lengths to keep us informed on the latest world events, often with insider info. I have never regretted supporting his work. He truly delivers!!👊🏻🇨🇦

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Laura Gay Pearson
5h

Dean’s Substack post are my first read in the morning, I’m grateful for his insights and the information as he dives into the hot topics of the day. He makes me laugh, it takes the pressure off, it helps me a lot. I’m not as angry and disappointed because what I’m feeling is real and I’m not in this alone. Plus he has great connections with some of the best people on Substack, my new family of friends, helping me to navigate this new world order, again I’m so grateful. 🤗

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