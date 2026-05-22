Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
3h

Why are the 2 shot down in Iran not being named publicly, where are they?

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Barbara Ehrlich's avatar
Barbara Ehrlich
3h

The brave fallen must be turning in the graves! They’d never stand for this. What wimps we’ve become. Shameful.

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