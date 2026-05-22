May 22, 2026

Eighty years ago, the news and the US government told Americans the truth, and the truth was horrifying.

Pearl Harbour was a slaughter — over 2,400 dead in a single morning —, and within days the country knew it.

The Battle of the Bulge was a near-catastrophe in the freezing Ardennes that cost roughly 19,000 American lives, the bloodiest single battle the U.S. Army fought in the entire war, and the papers carried it.

Iwo Jima killed almost 7,000 Marines for eight square miles of volcanic rock, and Americans saw the photographs and read the numbers. By 1943, FDR’s own administration made a deliberate decision to stop sanitizing the war; that September, Life magazine ran the Strock photograph of three dead American soldiers on a beach in New Guinea, the first time fallen GIs were shown to the public. The government allowed it on purpose. The thinking was blunt: a public lulled into thinking the war was easy could not be trusted to finish it.

That America was not naive, and it was not free of spin — there was an Office of Censorship, there was propaganda, there were things held back. But it understood something we’ve lost: you rally a free people by trusting them with reality. You tell them it’s bad, and they get up for it anyway. That’s the whole miracle of the thing. The truth didn’t divide Americans. Properly told, it’s the only thing that ever actually united them.

FDR had four terms and a war to sell. He did not fudge the casualty counts. His fireside chats — there were only about thirty across twelve years, he used the radio sparingly and on purpose — were famous precisely because he levelled with people. After the fall of the Philippines, he told Americans plainly that the news would get worse before it got better. He did not build monuments to himself while the bodies came home; the man flatly refused a third-term victory lap of self-celebration and asked the country to ration, sacrifice, and plant gardens. He didn’t go on the air to tell a grieving nation that this was, in fact, the greatest and most beautiful war in human history, the best war, everyone’s saying it. And he sure as hell wasn’t hawking the FDR Signature Cologne or a line of gold-branded rotary phones between chats.

Now look at what we’ve got.

America got a President who stood on the White House lawn next to a DoorDash driver and two bags of McDonald’s, grinned at the cameras he’d personally arranged, and said “this doesn’t look staged, does it?” — out loud (a month after investing in DoorDash personally). That wasn’t a slip. That was the philosophy stated plainly. The whole government runs as a set now. Sharon Simmons was a real driver — fourteen thousand real deliveries, a husband with cancer, a real life — used as a prop for a policy rollout, and then chewed up by an internet that’s been trained to believe nothing and no one is real anymore. That’s what stagecraft does. It doesn’t just sell you fake things. It poisons the true ones, until a working grandmother gets called a paid actor for the crime of doing her job on camera.

We’ve got an Iran rescue that genuinely happened — an F-15E shot down, two airmen ejected, one pulled out after two days behind enemy lines. This is not in doubt; Iran itself confirmed the shootdown, its own state media ran the wreckage photos, and Reuters, AP, NBC and a dozen others reported it independently. A real operation, real danger, real courage. And then the President narrated it like a movie trailer. “WE GOT HIM.” Most daring rescue in American history. Dozens of aircraft, CIA deception campaigns, novelistic detail. And the two actual men at the center of it? Gone. No names the public can honor, no homecoming on the South Lawn, no visible medal, no follow-up. The performance got a standing ovation. The human beings got dropped the second the credits rolled. The America that put three dead soldiers on the cover of Life would have brought those airmen home to a crowd and a band. This one kept the trailer and discarded the cast.

And we’ve got the numbers — the place the gaslighting stops being style and starts being math. The economy is the greatest in the history of the world, he says, while the national debt has crossed thirty-nine trillion dollars against an economy producing roughly thirty trillion a year. You can argue honestly about what debt-to-GDP means — plenty of strong nations carry heavy debt — but you cannot hold “greatest economy ever” and that ledger in the same hand without feeling the daylight. His approval numbers are the highest of any President in history, he says, while the actual polling sits down in the low thirties — Nixon’s checkout-line territory. He’s paying for his own gilded ballroom, he says. Watch whether the receipts ever show it.

Here’s the part that should chill you, and it’s the whole point of this essay: none of those lies expects to be believed. A real lie wants to fool you — it needs you not to know better. This wants something worse. It wants you to see that it’s false and stay quiet anyway, because saying “that’s not true” out loud has been rigged to feel like joining a team instead of stating a fact. That’s not propaganda in the wartime sense — propaganda at least wanted to move you toward something. This just wants to wear down your confidence in your ability to tell true from false at all. FDR trusted Americans with the worst news on earth, and they rose to it. This man won’t trust them with a gas price. One of those is how you lead free people through a hard thing. The other is how you manage a mark.

And the difference matters more than partisanship, because of what it costs. A country that told the truth in 1944 could be asked for something — sacrifice, patience, unity — and could deliver it. A country trained for a decade to believe every fact is just somebody’s production can’t be asked for anything, because it no longer shares a reality to act on. That’s the real bill. Not a stolen news cycle. The slow loss of the one thing a self-governing people cannot survive without: a common floor of fact to stand on together.

So this weekend, do the old thing. The real one.

Skip the spectacle. Go find a grave — a real one, with a real name and real dates and a cost that was never staged, never spun, never branded or sold. Stand there a minute. The people under those stones were handed the truth in its most unbearable form — Pearl Harbour, the Ardennes, that black sand on Iwo Jima — and they walked toward it anyway. That is what made America America. Not the show. The honesty underneath it, and people strong enough to be trusted with it.

A madman is going to spend this Memorial Day telling you everything’s under control, everything’s the greatest, don’t check, don’t worry, just watch. Spend it instead with the Americans who were told the truth — and who are the reason there’s still a country here to lie to.

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