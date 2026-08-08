August 8, 2026

There’s a photo making the rounds this week that tells you everything about where America is in 2026.

It’s not the photo of Dr. Anthony Fauci — 85 years old, in a green sweatshirt, dragging his trash bins to the curb hours after a Senate committee voted to hold him in contempt of Congress. That one just makes you sad.

It’s the other one. Christine Grady — Fauci’s wife, a bioethicist the administration already pushed out of the NIH — sitting in the passenger seat of a rain-streaked car, sunglasses on, calmly flipping the bird at the New York Post photographers camped outside her house like she’s a cartel boss and not a nurse-ethicist married to a guy who spent 54 years trying to keep Americans alive.

Good for her. Somebody in that house should get to say what the rest of us are thinking.

Let’s Remember Who This Man Actually Is

Anthony Fauci went to work for the federal government in 1968. He ran the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years under seven presidents — Reagan, both Bushes, Clinton, Obama, Trump, Biden. Republicans and Democrats. He helped turn HIV from a death sentence into a manageable condition. He worked on Ebola, Zika, SARS, anthrax. George W. Bush gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom for PEPFAR, the AIDS program credited with saving over 20 million lives in Africa.

That was his job: to stare at the worst-case scenarios — the pandemics, the bioweapons, the nightmare pathogens — and prepare America for them. To fund the research nobody wants to think about so that when the nightmare shows up, we’re not starting from zero.

And then the nightmare showed up. And his boss told everyone it was a hoax and that bleach and UV rays could solve the whole thing.

The Warp Speed Hypocrisy

Here’s the part that should make your blood boil, and it’s the part Trump’s people pray you forget.

In early 2020, while Fauci was trying to tell Americans the truth, Trump was telling them COVID was going to “disappear,” that it was “like the flu,” that it would be gone “by Easter.” He mused about bleach. He hawked hydroxychloroquine like a late-night pillow salesman. More than a million Americans died.

And at the very same time — the very same time — Trump’s administration launched Operation Warp Speed, the crash program to develop the vaccines. The program Trump still brags about at rallies. The program he calls one of the greatest achievements in history. His words.

You cannot take credit for the vaccine and prosecute the scientists. You cannot claim Warp Speed as your legacy and treat the pandemic response as a crime scene. Pick one, big guy. Either the vaccines were a miracle you delivered, or the whole thing was a conspiracy. It can’t be both, and every MAGA senator performing outrage on C-SPAN knows it can’t be both.

They don’t care. Because this was never about accountability.

What Actually Happened This Week

Last week, Rand Paul — who has been chasing Fauci like Wile E. Coyote for six years — hauled him in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Fauci, on the advice of his lawyers, invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 100 times. Not because he’s guilty of anything. Because he watched this administration turn the Department of Justice into a revenge dispensary, and he said so in his opening statement: he believes they will twist anything he says into a prosecution.

He’s not paranoid. Trump has spent two years telling anyone who’ll listen that Fauci belongs in prison. Paul’s committee got a copy of the contents of Fauci’s phone. Bernie Moreno celebrated the contempt vote by calling an 85-year-old immunologist a “power-hungry narcissist” and openly framing it as step one toward prosecution.

So on Thursday, the committee voted — straight down party lines — to hold him in contempt. And here’s the tell: instead of sending it to the full Senate, where it would need 60 votes and would die because it’s meritless, Paul is shipping it straight to Trump’s DOJ. Because when you can’t win the game, you hand the ball to the ref you own.

Their legal theory? That Biden’s preemptive pardon means Fauci can’t invoke the Fifth — that the pardon stripped him of his constitutional rights. Legal experts across the spectrum have called this what it is: a stunt. Former federal prosecutors say Fauci is on rock-solid legal ground. Doesn’t matter. The cruelty is the point. The photographers outside his house are the point. The legal bills, the security details he now needs because of the death threats, the wife pushed out of her job, the family that can’t take out the trash without a telephoto lens in their face — that’s the point.

The Gain-of-Function Boogeyman

And yes, let’s talk about the thing they always scream about: the research. Fauci’s actual job — the unsexy, thankless job — was funding the science that studies dangerous pathogens so we understand them before they understand us. That’s what pandemic preparedness is. You study the worst-case scenario so the worst-case scenario doesn’t win. Was every grant perfect? No. Is the lab-leak question worth honest investigation? Sure — honest being the operative word. But these hearings aren’t an investigation. They’re a hunting trip. Six years, endless subpoenas, and the grand result is a contempt vote over a man declining to feed himself into a wood chipper.

Meanwhile, the people running this circus have gutted the NIH, put a vaccine conspiracist in charge of American health, and watched measles come back like it’s 1958. The quacks are running the hospital, and their opening act is prosecuting the doctor.

The Message This Sends

Here’s what actually keeps me up at night, and it’s not Fauci’s fate — he’s 85, he’s made his peace, and his conscience is cleaner than anyone in that committee room.

It’s the message to every scientist, every doctor, every public health official in America: this is what you get. Spend five decades in service. Skip the private-sector millions. Work for seven presidents. Save 20 million lives. And if you ever have the nerve to tell a powerful man something he doesn’t want to hear, we will spend the rest of your life making you regret it. We will come for your wife’s job. We will put photographers in your shrubs. We will vote you into contempt for the crime of not helping us jail you.

Who signs up for that? Who takes the pandemic-preparedness job in 2030 knowing this is the retirement package? That’s the real cost, and it’s one we’ll pay in the next pandemic, when the best people have all decided that public service isn’t worth the firing squad.

That Finger, Though

Which brings me back to Christine Grady, in the passenger seat, in the rain.

She didn’t yell. She didn’t cry for the cameras. She looked directly at the vultures the New York Post sent to her home to gloat — “miserably takes out trash,” the caption sneered, because apparently an old man doing chores is content now — and she gave them the single most honest piece of political commentary of 2026.

One finger. For the committee. For the tabloids. For a president who begged her husband to stand next to him when it was useful and is trying to destroy him now that it’s fun. For every person who confused cruelty with accountability and a mob with a movement.

What Trump is doing to this man is unconscionable. It was unconscionable when it was tweets, it’s unconscionable now that it’s subpoenas, and it’ll be unconscionable when the DOJ referral lands on some poor prosecutor’s desk with instructions from the top.

History is going to be very kind to Anthony Fauci. It’s going to remember the other guys as the people who put an 85-year-old doctor on trial for doing his job.

And it’s going to remember that finger.

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