Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lalla Ward's avatar
Lalla Ward
10h

Totally disgusting - unconscionable, as you say. So glad to hear you middle-fingering on behalf of all decent people.

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cmcgrath
10h

Is there no shame among those Republican committee members?

🇨🇦🇨🇦

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