Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
15m

Oh my God, the cardboard cut out! I had tried to imagine it, but watching Elaine fold it up was fascinating. And she did it with a smile on her face, finally ending a marriage of convenience. Now all we need to do is drop him from the Senate role and even things up for us. Reminds me: what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive! 🤗

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Stephen ONeill's avatar
Stephen ONeill
11m

Is he dead or alive? It really doesn't matter since he was retiring anyway. The damage that he could do has already been done over the last 30 years. I believe that he also has been a fifth column in Congress for the Chinese, via his wife, whose quick trip to China three days after he was admitted and who was feted at the highest level speaks volumes. There's a major story there if we still had an independent MSM. RIH, Trurtle man. (Rest in Hell).

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