Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Innominata 🇳🇴🇪🇺's avatar
Innominata 🇳🇴🇪🇺
3m

This is very good news andI'm prouudon Canada's behalf. But.....is Canada joining this oil company from Texas in trying to build an oil rig in Greenland? Or are these only rumours? I certainly hope so.

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It’s me's avatar
It’s me
5m

Maybe we can be part of Canada ? Is that possible?

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