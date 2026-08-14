Remember when they wanted us as a 51st state?

Yeah. About that.

Over the past year, foreign investors poured $183 BILLION into Canadian stocks and bonds. Not because anyone got a tariff letter posted at midnight. Not because someone screamed at them on a social media platform they own. Because Mark Carney did the most radical thing you can do in 2026:

He acted like an adult

That’s it. That’s the strategy. Bloomberg’s editor-in-chief emeritus Matt Winkler — a guy who has forgotten more about global capital flows than the entire current U.S. cabinet ever knew — credits “reasonable” policies and the fact that Carney is somebody the world’s money already knows and trusts. Rhodes Scholar. Ran two G7 central banks. Boring in the way your money WANTS boring.

The world noticed. Loudly. And the legendary Matt Winkler explains why.

We’re nice. and we have a LOT of energy and critical minerals. Oh, and our PM is’t a rapist felon money launderer, so that helps.

The Receipts

Because this newsletter runs on receipts, not vibes:

National Bank of Canada says year-to-date net foreign bond purchases hit a record C$145 billion in 2026. In April ALONE, foreigners bought $46.9 billion of Canadian securities — including an unprecedented $38.5 billion in government bonds — pumping a $58.3 billion net inflow into our economy in a single month. Biggest inflow since October 2025.

Foreign investors now hold 43% of all outstanding Government of Canada bonds. Highest share EVER. In the entire G7, only France and Germany attract a bigger foreign stake — and they’re riding the euro’s reserve-currency coattails to do it.

Why? Because Canada is one of the last countries on Earth still rocking a triple-A credit rating. Pension funds. Insurance companies. Hedge funds. The most cynical, unsentimental money on the planet looked at every option available and said: “The polite ones. With the geese. We’re going there.”

And here’s the beautiful part: all that demand pushes our borrowing costs DOWN, right as Carney rolls out C$280+ billion over five years for infrastructure, defence, housing, and productivity.

Read that again. The world is voluntarily financing Canada’s nation-building. At a discount. Because we asked nicely and had our books in order.

Meanwhile, The Economy Is Waking Up

July jobs report: +75,000 jobs. Economists predicted 15,000. Unemployment down to 6.4% — lowest in two years. We’re up 181,000 jobs since April. Q2 GDP tracking at 3.4% annualized.

And the detail nobody’s talking about: private employers added 57,900 of those jobs while the public sector CUT 27,000. That’s not government padding the numbers. That’s actual businesses actually hiring actual people.

Is it a finished recovery? No. We had a soft patch over the winter, there’s still slack, and RBC will remind you the labour market “is not yet strong.” Fine. Noted. But the direction of travel is unmistakable, and the world’s money got there before the pundits did.

Meanwhile, In Rome

Nero has a fiddle, and the fiddle is on fire.

The U.S. just posted a $432 BILLION deficit in JULY. One month. A record for July. The biggest monthly hole since the depths of COVID in March 2021. Up 48% from last July.

Ten months into their fiscal year, they’ve already blown past $1.8 TRILLION — more red ink than ALL of last year, with two months still to go.

And the big one: as of this week, the U.S. national debt sits at $39.94 trillion, days away from crossing $40 TRILLION. Growing at $14 billion a day. The debt isn’t approaching the size of their economy — it already swamped it. It’s sitting at roughly 123% of GDP, doing laps.

Interest payments alone will hit $1 trillion this year. They now spend more paying interest on old borrowing than they spend on their entire military. Or Medicare.

Oh, and my personal favourite: U.S. customs revenue went NEGATIVE for the third straight month. Why? Because the Supreme Court torched the tariff regime and now the U.S. Treasury is literally MAILING THE TARIFF MONEY BACK. About $100 billion in refunds processed so far.

The trade war they started. Refunded. With postage.

(Quick honesty flag before some reply-guy finds it: a calendar quirk shoved ~$99 billion of August benefit payments into July, so the monthly number is juiced. Strip that out and it’s still ugly — just regular-ugly instead of historic-ugly. The trend is the story, and the trend is a dumpster with wheels.)

The Masterclass

One government spent the year threatening its allies, firing the people who count the numbers, and lighting its own customs revenue on fire.

The other one made itself boring, credible, and open — and $183 billion walked through the front door.

Nobody was threatened. Nobody was annexed. Nobody had to pretend a trade deficit is a personal insult.

They wanted a 51st state.

They got a masterclass. 🇨🇦