Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Andrea Brecker's avatar
Andrea Brecker
5h

Oh Canada! Admirable plan. I am

A heart broken American watching the US reach depths I never imagined. Any person, company or country that does not accept bullying from the grifter-in-chief, who also has a record of lawlessness, gets a thanks from me.

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Deborah J.'s avatar
Deborah J.
5h

I would love to live in Canada.

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