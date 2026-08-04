Here’s a fun exercise. Open two browser tabs.

In tab one: the White House, where the President of the United States spent yesterday melting down in the Oval Office, telling reporters they should never speak again, while gas hits $4.10 a gallon, oil kisses $100 a barrel, and his own Q4 GDP number came in at a limp 0.7%.

In tab two: Brampton, Ontario, where International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu stood up last Thursday and calmly announced that Canada is done waiting for America to get its act together. He launched the country’s first-ever Strategic Exports Office — and he did it with a receipt already stapled to it: more than $28 billion in international sales secured for Canadian companies in the last year alone.

One of these countries is having a tantrum. The other one is having a moment.

What The Hell Is A Strategic Exports Office?

Fair question, because “new government office” usually means a logo, a press release, and forty bureaucrats fighting over a Keurig.

This is not that.

Sidhu described it himself: “Think of the strategic export office as your government-level deal-maker.” It sits inside Global Affairs Canada, runs in lockstep with Export Development Canada, and exists to do one thing — take Canada’s diplomats, its trade commissioners, its export financing muscle, and its biggest corporate heavyweights, and weld them into a single Team Canada battering ram that shows up to every major international tender as one unit.

For decades, Canadian companies went into global bids as lone wolves — sometimes literally competing against each other for the same foreign megaproject while countries like France, Japan, and South Korea rolled up with their entire governments behind them. Sidhu said it plainly: boards of trade across the country told him Canada was losing business because it wasn’t as coordinated as everyone else.

So they fixed it. And they bolted on a Strategic Exports Advisory Council stacked with the CEOs of AtkinsRéalis, Cameco, Bombardier, OpenText, MDA Space, WSP, CAE, Scotiabank, Manulife, and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce — companies representing over 300,000 Canadian workers.

The mandate? Double Canada’s exports to non-U.S. markets by 2035. That’s $300 billion in new overseas trade over a decade.

Ambitious? Sure. Except here’s the thing — it’s already working.

The Receipts, Because We Always Bring Receipts

Non-U.S. goods exports are up roughly 17% from 2024 to 2025. Exports of goods and services to non-U.S. markets grew by $33 billion last year. In the first quarter of this year alone, non-U.S. exports were worth $96.2 billion. Carney’s government has signed more than 20 trade and defence agreements around the world in the past year, including a free trade deal with Ecuador and a concluded agreement with the UAE — both announced on the same day in late July, because apparently Ottawa deals now come in twos.

And the marquee wins are the kind of thing that would’ve been front-page news in a country whose media wasn’t consumed by daily presidential meltdowns:

The AirAsia deal. On May 6, at the Airbus facility in Mirabel, Quebec, AirAsia signed a firm order for 150 Canadian-built A220-300 jets — the largest single order in the A220 program’s history and the largest order ever for a Canadian-designed and produced commercial aircraft. It pushed the program past 1,000 firm orders. Every single one gets built by the 4,600+ workers in Mirabel. Deliveries start in 2028. Oh, and AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes said he’d double the order if Airbus greenlights the stretched A220-500. This is the aircraft Boeing tried to tariff out of existence back in 2017. How’d that work out, fellas?

The Cameco uranium lock. In March, Saskatchewan’s Cameco signed a long-term deal to supply nearly 22 million pounds of uranium to India’s Department of Atomic Energy — roughly $2.6 billion worth, running 2027 through 2035, fuelling a country racing toward 100 GW of nuclear power by 2047. CEO Tim Gitzel signed it in Delhi standing next to Modi, Carney, and Scott Moe. India needed a uranium supplier that wouldn’t threaten them with tariffs every time its feelings got hurt. Gee, wonder who came to mind.

The Sizewell C flex. Montreal’s AtkinsRéalis just signed a new five-year framework in July to continue as civil works design partner on Sizewell C, the 3.2-gigawatt nuclear station in Suffolk that will power around six million British homes. They’ve been embedded in that project since 2019, carrying a decade of hard-won expertise from Hinkley Point C. When Britain decided to rebuild its energy security, it didn’t call Washington. It kept calling Canada.

The space stuff nobody’s talking about. MDA Space — where Sidhu made the announcement, not coincidentally — landed a $1.1-billion contract with Globalstar to build 50+ satellites, plus a defence communications satellite arrangement with Japan’s Mitsubishi. Telesat is delivering low-Earth orbit connectivity across Qatar. MDA expects to grow to 5,500 employees across 43 sites in 23 countries by January.

Nuclear plants in Britain. Jets in Southeast Asia. Uranium in India. Satellites in Japan and Qatar. Notice what’s missing from that list? Starts with a U, ends with tears.

And Then This Morning Happened

As if on cue, Statistics Canada dropped June’s trade numbers this morning, and the scoreboard keeps scoreboarding.

Canada’s merchandise trade surplus hit C$3.86 billion — a four-year high — blowing past the C$3.0 billion economists expected. It’s the fourth consecutive monthly surplus. Exports climbed for the fifth straight month to a record $77.5 billion. Metal and mineral exports jumped 16.5%, led by gold flowing to the United Kingdom, more than covering a 10% dip in energy exports as oil prices settled. Exports to countries other than the United States rose again, and our trade deficit with the non-U.S. world narrowed.

Now, before the “well, actually” crowd storms the comments: yes, part of that headline number is currency math. The loonie dropped 1.7 US cents in June — the biggest monthly slide since October 2022 — which inflates trade values expressed in Canadian dollars, and in U.S. dollar terms exports actually declined. StatCan said so themselves, because unlike some governments we could name, our statistics agency doesn’t fire the commissioner when the numbers are inconvenient.

But here’s the part the caveat crowd skips: strip out the currency effect entirely and look at pure volumes — actual stuff crossing actual borders — and exports were still up 1.1% while import volumes fell 1.5%. That’s not an accounting mirage. That’s Canadian goods physically moving out into the world in greater quantities.

And the kicker? RBC’s economists say the trade data has net exports tracking as a sizable add to Canada’s Q2 GDP, with upside risk to their forecast of a 2.2% quarterly gain.

Read that again, then look south, where the last U.S. GDP print was 0.7%. The country being “punished” with tariffs is growing three times faster than the country doing the punishing. You genuinely cannot make this up.

Meanwhile, In The Land Of The Free (Shipping Not Included)

You cannot write this contrast any better, and believe me, I tried.

While Sidhu was cutting the ribbon, Trump was busy: slapping 50% tariffs on a selection of Canadian goods, announcing he won’t renew CUSMA — the trade deal he personally negotiated and bragged about — and scrambling to replace his flagship global tariffs after the Supreme Court struck them down, forcing him to rush out a new 10-to-12.5% tariff regime on 60 economies overnight.

The bill for all this genius? Congressional Democrats peg it at more than $2,500 per American household this year. The Tax Foundation’s more conservative math still lands at about $900 per household — for tariffs that haven’t meaningfully moved the trade balance at all. Add a war in Iran pushing oil past $100, gas over $4, mortgage rates at their highest in nearly a year, and a Q4 GDP print of 0.7%, and you’ve got an economy running on fumes and press conferences.

Trump’s entire theory was that squeezing Canada would make us crawl back begging for exemptions.

Instead, we built a permanent, institutional, CEO-staffed, government-financed machine whose entire legal mandate is to need America less. He didn’t corner Canada. He renovated the exit and put up signage.

The One Fair Criticism (Let’s Get Ahead Of It)

Yes — the Advisory Council reads like the seating chart at a Bay Street gala. Bank CEOs, insurance CEOs, aerospace CEOs. No union reps, no small-business owners, and only 15% of Canadian SMEs currently export outside Canada at all — a number Sidhu himself acknowledged needs fixing.

That critique is legitimate, and Conservatives and progressives alike will make it.

But here’s the counterweight: when you’re bidding against state-backed conglomerates in Seoul, Paris, and Tokyo for a nuclear build or an aircraft fleet, you don’t send a listening tour. You send the people who can sign a binding multi-billion-dollar contract before the wheels-up. Ottawa isn’t trying to win a vibes contest. It’s trying to win the contract. Right now, it’s doing both — the follow-through on small business is where we hold their feet to the fire.

The Bottom Line

Record exports. A four-year-high surplus. Four straight months in the black. And that’s all before the Strategic Exports Office even gets its phones hooked up.

Because the $28 billion isn’t the story. The $28 billion is the before picture — what Canada pulled off with an informal, improvised Team Canada approach over one year, mid-trade-war, with a hostile superpower next door.

The Strategic Exports Office is that improvisation made permanent. Institutional. Funded. Staffed with the corner offices. Aimed at doubling everything by 2035.

Trump spent eighteen months trying to teach Canada a lesson.

Mission accomplished, big guy. We learned it.

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