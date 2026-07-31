Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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chev_chelios
6h

....Go Canada Go !! .....much love from the US....

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Devoted
6h

Congratulations Canada‼️We Americans cheer your progress‼️Keep up the good work‼️🇨🇦

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