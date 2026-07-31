July 31, 2026

This morning, Statistics Canada dropped its May GDP report, and buried in all that beautiful bureaucratic beige is a story nobody in Washington wants you to read: Canada is BOOMING. Again. Without them.

Real GDP up 0.3% in May. Second consecutive monthly gain. Thirteen of twenty industrial sectors expanding. Manufacturing? Up for the second straight month. Construction? Up. Real estate? Up for the fourth month in a row. Oil and gas? Leading the charge. Even pharmaceutical manufacturing exploded 9.4% — driven by exports, baby — and StatCan’s early read says the economy grew about 0.8% for the whole second quarter.

Now hold that thought, because the same week — THE SAME WEEK — the United States of Tariffs reported:

Q2 GDP growth of 1.5% — a faceplant miss against the 2.1% economists expected, and a slowdown from the previous quarter

PCE inflation running at 5.1% — more than DOUBLE the Fed’s target, which has now been blown for over five years straight

A trade deficit that ballooned 42% in May to $77.6 billion

And the chef’s kiss: the average 30-year mortgage rate rose for a fourth straight week to — I swear on Gord Downie’s memory — 6.66%.

Six. Six. Six.

The Devil’s mortgage rate. In the country run by the guy who promised the greatest economy in human history. God has jokes, and apparently He writes for Freddie Mac now.

The Pivot Nobody Thought We Could Pull Off

Remember January 2025? Remember the panic? “Canada can’t survive without the U.S.” “Seventy percent of our exports go south, we’re toast.” “51st state.” Remember all that?

Yeah. About that.

Here’s what actually happened while Donny was busy posting tariff letters on his Craigslist-for-grievances app:

Canada’s exports to non-U.S. markets jumped over 11% last year, and they now make up almost a THIRD of everything we sell abroad — the highest share in FOUR DECADES. Four. Decades. When exports to the U.S. dipped under the tariff hammer, the rest of the world picked up the slack, and then some.

And it’s accelerating. Just last week — last WEEK — Canada signed a free trade agreement with Ecuador and wrapped up negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership with the United Arab Emirates. On the same day. Ottawa’s stated goal: double our non-U.S. exports by 2035 and unlock $300 billion in new trade. China lowered tariffs on our canola. Alberta’s overseas exports hit multi-year highs. Calgary’s non-U.S. exports were up nearly 65% year over year. Ottawa-Gatineau, basically the same. Toronto, up 33%.

This is what a country looks like when it stops begging an abuser to be nice and starts dating other people.

Is it perfect? No. Chamber of Commerce data shows the diversification is uneven — some Ontario manufacturing towns are still getting squeezed, and a chunk of the non-U.S. export boom is gold. Fine. Noted. But the direction of travel is unmistakable, and the May GDP numbers show the machine is actually turning over: manufacturing growing, pharma exports surging, pipelines pumping record gas exports, rail moving grain. That’s not a dead-cat bounce. That’s an economy re-wiring itself in real time.

Meanwhile, In The Greatest Economy Ever™

Let’s check in on our neighbours, whose president spent the week doing what he always does when his own numbers stink: threatening Canada.

That’s right — Trump announced 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods, set to kick in August 19, because apparently wine, hockey sticks, and cement are national security threats now. This from the same guy who threatened us with 100% tariffs in January because we had the AUDACITY to sign a trade deal with China. The same guy who told Mark Carney to his face at Davos that Canada only exists because of America.

Cool story, Don. Here’s your economy:

Your GDP growth just got lapped by expectations. Your inflation is stuck above 5%. Your own Federal Reserve just held rates while THREE of its regional bank presidents dissented because they want rates HIGHER — the most hawkish revolt in years — and the day after that meeting, your mortgage rate hit the literal Number of the Beast. Your homebuyers are sitting on the sidelines, your sellers are locked in their basements clutching their 3% pandemic mortgages, and your trade deficit is exploding because the AI gold rush runs on imported chips.

The tariffs were supposed to fix all of this. The tariffs ARE part of why this is happening. It’s the economic equivalent of setting your own house on fire to keep the neighbour’s kids off your lawn.

The Tale of Two Leaders (This Is The Part That Matters)

And here’s the delineation — the Grand Canyon-sized gap in leadership that this whole saga exposes.

On one side: a president who governs by Truth Social tantrum. Tariff letters at midnight. Threats measured in percentages that change weekly — 25%, 35%, 50%, 100%, whatever number felt spicy that morning. A man who revokes summit invitations like a kid uninviting classmates from his birthday party, and whose entire economic doctrine is “hurt them until they say I’m big and strong.”

On the other side: a central banker who has managed actual financial crises, standing up in Davos and telling the world, calmly, that we are living through ”a rupture, not a transition” — and then, instead of whining about it, DOING something about it.

Signing deals. Opening markets. Getting every single premier — every political stripe, from Eby to the rest — standing shoulder to shoulder in Charlottetown saying the federation is holding and everything is on the table if those tariffs land on August 19.

One leader threatens. The other one builds.

One leader needs Canada to fail to prove a point. The other one is quietly making sure Canada doesn’t need him at all.

And the scoreboard this week? Canada: growing, diversifying, united. America: slowing, inflating, and paying 6.66% for the privilege.

The Bottom Line

Nobody’s popping champagne yet. 50% tariffs on August 19 would hurt. Real people, real jobs, real communities — especially in manufacturing country. This isn’t over, and anyone telling you Canada has fully escaped the U.S. gravity well is selling something.

But eighteen months ago, the premise was that we HAD no choice. That we’d fold. That we’d crawl to Mar-a-Lago and kiss the ring.

Instead, we found new customers on four continents, posted back-to-back months of growth, hit a forty-year high in export diversification, and watched the guy threatening us preside over a slowing economy with Satan’s own mortgage rate.

Share this with the drunk MAGA uncle who said we couldn’t survive without them.

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Sources: Statistics Canada (GDP by Industry, May 2026), U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (Q2 2026 advance estimate), Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (July 30, 2026), Global Affairs Canada (State of Trade 2026), Canadian Chamber of Commerce trade diversification report.