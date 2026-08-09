By Dean Blundell | August 9, 2026

This is part three, and I hate that I keep being right.

Part one: I wrote that Trump’s announced “Patriot Games” were a Hitler Youth spinoff with a scoreboard. People said I was hysterical.

Part two, last month: I wrote that it had dates, a broadcaster, and a hundred years of dictatorial precedent. People said I was being dramatic.

Part three is today. The Games start THIS WEEKEND at a private sports academy in Geneva, Ohio — the same campus that hosted a Trump campaign rally in 2016, because of course it did — streaming live on ESPN with a primetime ABC special on August 13th and a personal visit from Dear Leader himself at Tuesday’s finale.

And now we can finally see who got picked.

Spoiler: it’s exactly who you thought it would be. And the kid who should have won the LAST one of these contests is the reason a sitting US Senator is demanding an investigation.

THE CASTING CALL

Remember the premise, because it never stops being insane: one boy and one girl from every state, territory and some tribal nations, ages 14 to 17, flown to a private campus and put on television to compete in obstacle courses, dodgeball, tug of war and a “military-inspired boot camp circuit” for a $125,000 scholarship each. Suzanne Collins is owed royalties and an apology.

Trump promised us “the greatest high school athletes” in America.

That is not what got selected. What got selected, according to CNN’s review of the contestants and their application videos, is a very specific type:

They appear to be overwhelmingly white. CNN reviewed the kids featured on Freedom 250’s Instagram and came to the same conclusion anyone with functioning eyeballs would. Fun detail: the application didn’t even ask about race. It didn’t have to. The filter was built somewhere else.

Many attend private Christian schools. The rosters are stacked with homeschoolers, JROTC kids, and children of active-duty military — which, to be clear, is not an indictment of any of those kids. It IS an indictment of a “national” competition that claims to represent all of America and somehow keeps landing on one demographic sliver of it.

The application asked for your biological sex — because Trump personally promised “no men playing in women’s sports” at his children’s fitness pageant, which tells you everything about who this show is actually produced for. It’s not for the kids. It’s for the audience at home.

The states are set dressing. Puerto Rico is being “represented” by a young man from Texas. New Jersey’s ambassador goes to a private Christian school in — checks notes — Texas. Massachusetts is repped by a 16-year-old who goes to school in California and picked Massachusetts because her family’s from there and she likes the Celtics. Nothing says “showcase of America’s states and territories” like the states and territories being interchangeable green-screen backdrops. Because they were never the point. The FLAG is the point. The kids are the props.

THE RECRUITMENT PIPELINE

Here’s where it goes from “weird pageant” to “oh, this is infrastructure.”

How did these kids even hear about the Games? CNN asked them. Two separate contestants — one from Ohio, one from Oregon — said they learned about it from “Granny Bibbins,” an Instagram trad-values influencer whose bio says she wants to “inspire the next generation of Moms.” Another was recruited when an email went out to everyone on her mother’s Air Force base.

So the funnel was: military bases, homeschool networks, Christian school circuits, and MAGA influencer accounts. That’s not a talent search. That’s a voter file.

And it gets better. One of the North Carolina contestants is a member of Club America — the high school arm of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk’s youth machine, which has ballooned to over 3,000 high school chapters and is being personally rammed into schools by Republican governors. Greg Abbott literally threatened Texas school districts with state discipline if they block Club America chapters. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a proclamation for them. TPUSA’s own senior director said out loud, to applause, that his dream is a future where “leftist parents are scared” of what their teenagers become.

That kid from the Club America chapter? He’s already been trotted out on a conservative YouTube show to weigh in on trans athletes, in a video captioned “High school athletes get it, why doesn’t the left?”

He’s in high school. He hasn’t even competed yet, and he’s already been deployed as a content soldier in the culture war. That is what these Games are FOR. The dodgeball is the excuse. The clips are the product.

THE SMOKING GUN: WHAT THEY DID TO AANGAD SINGH

If you want to know what happens when a kid who doesn’t fit the aesthetic actually WINS one of these regime contests, I have terrible news, because we already ran that experiment in June.

The Presidential 1776 Award was the Patriot Games’ nerdy older sibling — a televised civics quiz for high schoolers, hosted by Mario Lopez at the Kennedy Center, broadcast on CBS, $250,000 in scholarships and an Oval Office visit on the line.

Aangad Singh, a 15-year-old from Milford, Connecticut — the son of Indian immigrants, a Sikh kid with a visible turban — battled his way to the final eight. According to reporting by NOTUS, fellow contestants and parents keeping their own scorecards thought he’d earned enough points to advance to the final three. There was no live scoreboard. The scoring was never published.

Then the broadcast aired, and his family watched two of his answers get marked WRONG on national television:

One was about Article III of the Constitution — where NOTUS reported his answer matched the actual constitutional text. Marked wrong.

The other was a lightning-round question about which amendment ended slavery. He said the Thirteenth. THE CORRECT ANSWER. Marked wrong.

The three finalists who advanced instead — from Michigan, Washington and Wyoming — were all white. One identified as a Trump supporter on CNN.

When Aangad’s parents asked a Department of Education official to see the point tally after the taping, they were told the final scores were — and I need you to sit with this word — “proprietary.”

Proprietary. A federal government civics competition about EQUALITY AND JUSTICE, funded around America’s 250th birthday, and the scores that determined which children got scholarships and which got sent home are a trade secret.

Senator Chris Murphy has now formally demanded answers from Linda McMahon’s Education Department, writing that the contest’s “opaque rules and scoring have cast serious doubts about basic standards of fairness and left a family reeling,” and asking directly how you run a merit-based competition and then deny a kid the winner’s circle — perhaps, in his words, simply because his parents are immigrants. The Department’s response, essentially: the judges used “full discretion” and “best judgment.” Translation: we don’t have to show you anything, and we won’t.

So no — I can’t tell you today which Patriot Games applicants got quietly binned for having the wrong last name or the wrong church or no church at all, because Freedom 250 publishes nothing. No selection criteria. No applicant data. No demographics. Watchdog groups and congressional Democrats have already flagged the whole organization — a “nonpartisan” quasi-government nonprofit Trump bolted onto the National Park Foundation — for lacking transparency and skirting federal rules.

But I can tell you what the machine did the ONE time we got to watch it operate in the open. It marked a Sikh kid’s correct answers wrong, called the scores proprietary, and handed the trophies to three white finalists while his family watched from the audience.

That’s not an anomaly.

THE PROPAGANDA SERIES YOU’RE ALREADY WATCHING

Step back and look at the schedule, because this was never one event. It’s a SEASON.

UFC fight night on the White House lawn with a military flyover. The Great American State Fair on the National Mall — which multiple musical acts BAILED on for being too politically divisive, so Trump filled the hole with a rally. The July 4th mega-fireworks. An IndyCar street race through downtown DC. The 1776 Award on CBS in June — 1.63 million live viewers. Now the Patriot Games: three days streaming on ESPN, a primetime ABC special August 13th, and a presidential cameo at the finale for the cameras.

Weeks and weeks of flag-wrapped, network-carried, taxpayer-adjacent content, all produced by the same opaque Trump vehicle, all aimed at one target: young Americans. Why? Because a June Gallup poll found only 14% of adults under 35 are “extremely proud” to be American. The kids aren’t buying what the regime is selling.

So the regime is manufacturing new kids to sell it FOR them. Photogenic, faith-forward, camera-ready teenagers thanking Trump personally in their Instagram posts, teed up for conservative podcasts before the opening ceremony, packaged for a primetime special. Every autocrat’s youth program in history understood the same thing: adults are a lost cause, but children are content, and content is legitimacy.

One sports academic put it more politely than I will: young people “might be less inclined to be as wary and critical of people using them for their broader political purposes.”

Yeah. That’s the whole business model.

LEAVE THE KIDS OUT OF THE BLAST RADIUS — AIM AT THE ADULTS

Let me be crystal clear about where my rage is pointed, because it is NOT at a 16-year-old doing backflips.

These kids are 14 to 17. Some of them are cancer survivors. One wants to ease tuition costs for his twin brother. The Cherokee Nation’s rep — a genuinely thoughtful kid, by the way, who told CNN that “patriotism doesn’t belong to a political party” and has already lost friends over competing — dreams of being president someday. Good for her. Sincerely.

The kids applied to a sports contest. The ADULTS built a loyalty pageant around them. The adults built the influencer recruitment funnel. The adults stacked the optics. The adults marked Aangad Singh’s correct answers wrong and called the receipts proprietary. The adults booked ESPN and ABC and scheduled the presidential photo op.

The children are the shield AND the sword, and that’s the sickest part of the whole design — because now any criticism of the machine can be spun as an attack on kids. It isn’t. It’s an attack on the men hiding behind them.

THE BOTTOM LINE

A year ago this was a punchline. A month ago it was a schedule. This weekend it’s a broadcast.

A “national” youth competition where the nation somehow looks like one Christian school assembly. A recruitment pipeline running through military bases, trad-influencers and Charlie Kirk’s high school clubs. A sister contest already under Senate scrutiny for allegedly robbing an immigrant’s kid on live TV. Secret scoring. Secret selection. A quasi-government nonprofit nobody can audit. And a president dropping in for the finale like a Capitol dignitary reviewing the tributes.

They’re not hiding it anymore. They’re AIRING it. Primetime. August 13th. ABC.

May the odds be ever in your favor — as long as you have the right look, the right school, and the right last name.

Don’t watch the special. Watch who and what it’s FOR.

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