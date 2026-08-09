Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Teri Gelini's avatar
Teri Gelini
7h

I truly just want this regime to be gone and jailed forever.

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Colleen's avatar
Colleen
7h

"TPUSA’s own senior director said out loud, to applause, that his dream is a future where “leftist parents are scared” of what their teenagers become"

This leftist is scared about what will happen to all teenagers when there is no access to truth, science, math, history, languages, the arts, the frigging law. Christ on a crutch won't be coming down to help.

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