Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gutterdandy's avatar
Gutterdandy
2hEdited

Gabbard spent most of her political career railing against "regime change wars" and ended up working for a regime doing regime change wars.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Lynn Horsky's avatar
Lynn Horsky
2h

It's all the women, too--perhaps he hired them so he could fire them as easier marks to victimize.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dean Blundell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture