May 22, 2026

Here’s the thing about a Trump administration exit. There’s always a press release, and there’s always a real story, and they are never — never — the same document.

Friday’s press release: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is stepping down, effective June 30, because her husband, Abraham, has been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. She wants to be by his side. She signed her resignation letter “with love and aloha.”

Trump posted a warm little farewell on Truth Social — “Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her” — and named her deputy as acting chief. Everybody hugs. Roll credits.

Friday’s real story, delivered by Reuters maybe sixty minutes later, sourced to a person familiar with the matter: the White House forced her out.

So which is it? And before anyone in the comments accuses me of dancing on a cancer diagnosis — I’m not. Abraham Williams’ illness is real, and it’s awful, and I hope the man beats it. Full stop. But “my husband is sick” and “I was shoved out the door” are not mutually exclusive. In fact, in this town, the first one is frequently how they package the second. A graceful family-medical exit is the gold-standard way to fire someone you can’t be seen firing. It lets the boss look compassionate, and the fired person keeps their dignity. Everybody gets a soft landing. The only casualty is the truth.

And the truth here was practically gift-wrapped, because Tulsi Gabbard has been a dead woman walking inside this administration for months.

The paper trail nobody bothered to hide

Let’s review, because the “she left to care for her husband” crowd is counting on you having the memory of a goldfish.

Two weeks ago, Gabbard was personally and publicly denying she was leaving. Last month, the White House torched a Guardian report about Trump polling his Cabinet on replacing her — communications director Steven Cheung called it “totally fake news” and insisted Trump had “total confidence” in her. “Total confidence.” Remember that phrase. In Trumpworld, “total confidence” is the noise the trapdoor makes right before it opens. Pam Bondi got “total confidence.” Bondi got walked on Thursday. Gabbard got walked on Friday. At this point, a public vote of confidence from this White House should come with a chalk outline.

Then there’s the Iran problem, which is the actual problem. Gabbard was the most prominent skeptic of Trump’s war with Iran — “Operation Epic Fury,” now in its fifth week and counting, with thirteen American servicemembers dead. Trump said back in March she was “softer” than him on Tehran. She was reportedly sidelined from major war decisions. When the U.S. hit Venezuela earlier this year, the Director of National Intelligence was on a beach in Hawaii. You don’t put your spy chief on a beach. You put a spy chief on a beach when you’ve already decided she’s furniture.

Then her deputy Joe Kent — another Iran-war skeptic — resigned in March with a scorched-earth letter saying Israel and its lobby pressured Trump into the war. Kent promptly turned out to be under an FBI leak investigation that Gabbard, the literal head of U.S. intelligence, didn’t even know was happening. Sit with that. The White House reportedly wanted Kent fired. She didn’t fire him. And then there was the small matter of her pet “anti-weaponization” task force, which collapsed after circulating a memo full of false claims sourced — I am not making this up — from a January 6 rioter, smearing a CIA officer and a former Capitol Police officer.

So: she wouldn’t trash Kent, she was soft on the war, she was out of the loop on her own building, and her signature project blew up in her hands. That is not a résumé. That is a termination file. The cancer diagnosis didn’t end Tulsi Gabbard’s career. It just gave everyone a tasteful place to set the body down.

The tell is who replaces her

Want to know what a firing is about? Don’t watch the door that closes. Watch the one that opens.

Gabbard’s replacement is Aaron Lukas, her principal deputy, now acting DNI. Twenty-plus years at the CIA. Career clandestine operations officer — by his own confirmation-hearing description, a man who “lived his covers” and operated under different names. A Richard Grenell protégé from the first Trump term. Reuters has reported that Lukas was once publicly identified as a State Department foreign service officer during a period when he was actually with the CIA.

Notice what he is not. He is not an Iran-war skeptic. He is not going to be “softer” than Trump on anything. He is not going to wander onto a beach during a military operation. The anti-interventionist wing of this administration — Gabbard, Kent — has now been fully, surgically removed, and the replacement is a quiet company man who knows how to follow orders and not leave fingerprints. That’s not a personnel reshuffle. That’s an ideological purge with an HR memo stapled to the front.

Why this should bother you, even if you never liked Tulsi Gabbard

And plenty of you didn’t, and I get it. The Assad meeting, the Putin-friendly takes, the years of telling intelligence professionals their own findings were “weaponized.” I’m not here to rehabilitate her. She is not the hero of this story.

The story is the method. This is now the fourth Cabinet-level exit of Trump’s second term, and the pattern is locked in: dissent gets you sidelined, sidelining gets you pushed, and the push gets dressed up as something nobody’s allowed to question. Use a cancer diagnosis as the wrapping paper, and you’ve built a firing that the press has to cover gently and the public can’t interrogate without looking like a ghoul. It’s efficient. It’s cynical. And it works — unless somebody says the quiet part out loud.

Reuters said the quiet part. One sourced sentence: forced out. Hold onto that sentence, because the official version — the love, the aloha, the “incredible job” — is the version built to make you forget it.

A man is sick, and that’s a private grief his family deserves to walk through in peace.

A spy chief got purged for being insufficiently loyal to a war, and that’s a public fact the rest of us are allowed to be angry about.

Don’t let them hand you the first one, so you’ll stop asking about the second.

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