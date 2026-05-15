Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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elliottobermanprofile's avatar
elliottobermanprofile
2h

Trump Is Hell Bent on Weakening America and Making Russia and China Great Again

Trump’s trip to China was a strategic disaster for the United States. Trump got nothing. China trashed him for his failed war in Iran. He looked weak and pathetic, the very embodiment of an aging, corrupt, declining superpower. Putin, for his part, must be laughing his head off.

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Caroline's avatar
Caroline
2h

I keep feeling that the only option is that the US needs to be completely isolated and ostracized by the free world. We can’t negotiate or reason with a country led by a madman and enabled and supported by a corrupt political system. One election won’t fix this. Even with all of the insanity he still has far more support than can be explained by any rational person. The US is going to eat itself and we just need to run away as quickly as we can to avoid being eaten as well.

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