There’s a new book out — Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump — by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, two reporters who do not make things up and do not need to. And buried inside it is a detail I had to read twice, then cross-reference against another book by Michael Wolff and another book by Alex Winstead, just to confirm I wasn’t being trolled.

Donald Trump, 80 years old, President of the United States, currently has a 35-year-old executive assistant named Natalie Harp who:

Follows him everywhere with a portable printer (with backup batteries — I am not making this up)

Types his Truth Social posts as he dictates them, including the late-night ones

Stays with him later at night than literally any other staffer

Was reportedly found by Melania Trump inside Trump’s private rooms at Mar-a-Lago

Was flagged by the Secret Service as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president”

And — this is the part — has been leaving him handwritten love notes in his “personal spaces” that read, and I quote, “You are all that matters to me.”

You. Are. All. That. Matters. To. Me.

That’s a sentence a wife writes. Or a side piece. There is no third category.

The Notes. Let’s Talk About The Notes.

Per Haberman and Swan, this isn’t a one-time thing. Natalie has been leaving these notes for Trump for years, going back to his post-2020 Mar-a-Lago exile. She tucks them into his personal areas. He finds them. Reads them. And — based on his own behavior since — clearly likes them.

Trump biographer Michael Wolff went on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast with Joanna Coles and confirmed the same thing from his own sources. Other aides — appalled aides — passed the notes to him. The greatest hits:

“You’re the alpha and the omega.”

“The be all and end all.”

“What would I be without you?”

“I don’t ever want to let you down.”

“You are all that matters to me.”

“My guardian and protector in this life.”

Read those again. Pretend a 35-year-old woman is slipping those into your 80-year-old husband’s nightstand. Now tell me with a straight face it’s an employment relationship.

Wolff’s exact words: “This is a person who the president has allowed to become really his closest confidant.” Not his wife. Not his kids. Not his Chief of Staff. Her.

Trump himself has reportedly told staff — out loud, multiple times — that Natalie “was the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids,” and that “all of you will go off and make money. She’ll never leave me.”

He calls her “sweetie.” He pronounces her name “Nah-ta-lee” in a French accent. Because of course he does.

Susie Wiles, A Sitting White House Chief of Staff, Asked Out Loud: “Where Am I?”

When future Chief of Staff Susie Wiles landed at Mar-a-Lago in 2021 and got her first look at the Natalie Show, per Regime Change, she literally asked herself, “Where am I?”

That is a sitting Chief of Staff describing her boss’s vibe with his “executive assistant” as a David Lynch movie. Not me. Not Wolff. Her.

This is the part the White House would like you to skim past.

Melania. The Mar-a-Lago Bedroom. The Author Who Won’t Let It Go.

In Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, author Alex Winstead reports that Melania Trump once walked in and found Natalie Harp inside the president’s private quarters at Mar-a-Lago.

Winstead writes that the discovery “fueled rumors about the relationship between Harp and the president.”

The White House has not denied it. The White House has not addressed it. The White House sent out Karoline Leavitt to say Natalie is “one of the most loyal and hardest working aides on President Trump’s team,” which is the kind of statement you write when “she’s just an aide” is a sentence you can’t get through with a straight face.

Comms Director Steven Cheung’s response to Wolff’s reporting? Call Wolff a “lying sack of s---t” with “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” No denial of the notes. No denial of the bedroom. No denial of the nickname. Just a personal attack on the messenger.

The Brother. Oh, The Brother.

Here’s where it goes from weird to the family is on the record.

Natalie’s estranged big brother is Preston Harp, 38, who fled the United States, lives in Nicaragua, and has been described as a “long-haired hippie.” Last week he sat down with the Daily Mail and dropped the hammer on his own sister.

His exact words about her relationship with Trump: “very unhealthy.”

His exact description of her: “She’s just like his fan club.”

His take on Trump: “a national embarrassment.”

Preston says he and Natalie haven’t spoken since 2020, when their father Robert Harp died. The Orange County coroner ruled it a suicide. Preston says his mother and Natalie wanted to pretend their dad died in his sleep. He couldn’t do it. He left. He says other relatives are estranged from Natalie and the mom too.

Preston didn’t even know Natalie was working for Trump until a friend showed him a news article in 2023. His reaction: “I had no idea. And so it just kind of caused some cognitive dissonance. I don’t understand why my sister, or anyone, could want to work for Trump.”

The man fled to Nicaragua and his sister’s life still found him.

The Secret Service Was Already Worried — Before Any Of This Came Out

Michael Wolff’s 2025 book All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America reported that during the 2024 campaign, Secret Service agents viewed Harp as a “potential danger to herself as well as to the president.”

Why? Because she once moved out of a maid’s room at a Trump golf club into a locker room — a literal locker room — to be physically closer to him.

Read that again. She downgraded her own housing situation to a locker room to cut down the walking distance between her bed and his.

That is not loyalty. That is not professionalism. That is a behavior pattern. And the people paid to keep the president alive flagged it.

So. The Question Everyone Is Dancing Around.

On The Daily Beast Podcast this week, host Joanna Coles finally said the quiet part out loud:

“When we’re saying that she’s with him 24/7, are we suggesting that she’s in the White House bedroom with him late at night and in the early hours of the morning Truth Socialing for him?”

The executive editor Hugh Dougherty — a man with lawyers — was careful:

“Well, we don’t have any evidence that that is the case, but we also have a mystery that he is with her more than any of the other aides. It’s very clear that there are no witnesses who are in a position to say exactly when their interactions stop. She is absolutely with him later at night than other people. That we know. What then happens? How are they interacting? We are unclear.“

We are unclear.

Two reporters who do this for a living, in a building they have full access to, cannot tell you when these two stop being in the same room at night.

Now. To be totally fair — because this is what I do — the New York Times has separately reported that Trump talks about Natalie like she’s a daughter. People have pointed out she vaguely resembles Ivanka. That’s a theory. It’s on the table.

The other theory is also on the table. The reporters won’t put it there. The White House won’t take it off it. Melania allegedly walked in on something. The Secret Service was scared of something. Susie Wiles was confused by something. Her own brother is calling it “very unhealthy” in print. And Harp looks A LOT like Ivanka now, soooo, yeah. That’s creepy AF.

Is Natalie Harp Trump’s executive assistant? Yes.

Is she also — based on her own handwriting, her own behavior, her own brother’s on-the-record assessment, the first lady’s reaction, and the Secret Service’s threat profile — something else?

I’m not going to answer that.

But Melania’s lawyers might unless Trump keeps Melania’s Amazon/Crypto money flowing into her off-shore bank accounts.

She’s no dummy. Well she is, but not THAT dumb.

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Sources: Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan; All or Nothing by Michael Wolff; Revenge by Alex Winstead; The Daily Beast; The Wall Street Journal; The New York Times; The Daily Mail interview with Preston Harp; The Inside Trump’s Head podcast.