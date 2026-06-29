Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Lucy Horton's avatar
Lucy Horton
2h

Well, that was a fun read, unlike most of what I’m seeing! That poor woman has HUGE daddy issues, for sure.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
2h

Melania isn't a great person to start, but imagine suspecting that your husband (who you can't stand and possibly "arranged" to marry you) has a thing for his daughter (which already grosses you out along with his Epstein era rapes) and then you walk in on him and Natalie. End scene.

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