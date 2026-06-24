Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
7h

I think this was the most eye-opening post I’ve read in the last two years on Substack. I never have supported or donated to any lobbying groups like this one or the DNC, RNC, or any of the others that I can’t identify specifically. Sounds like that was a pretty good decision on my part. Hope that after the November elections, we can get the bipartisan FARA passed and get rid of things like AIPAC. Thank you, Dean, for spelling this out with such clarity.

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Anne Lockwood's avatar
Anne Lockwood
7h

Thanks for this post Dean. This is why I am a proud paid subscriber - I learn so much with your posts!

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