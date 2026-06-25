Intelligent Masculinity | With Dean Blundell

I was happy to jump on with Nick Paro today. Military vet, poet, musician and all-around good man from Sick of this Shit Publications to talk about Intelligent masculinity.

Nick and I diverge on a number of issues that center around the language we use and the community's responsibility for that language. So much goes into words and phrases as do personal values and virtues.

I’m “a fart of a different odour) when it comes to free speech and who we might offend with it. From the word “P***y to “Genocide,” we dug into who’s allowed to say what and when in an era when nuance and language matter.

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Thank you Lev Parnas, Beth Cruz, Ashleigh Alauren, Petrena Wilbur, Jason Gael, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nick Paro! Join me for my next live video in the app.