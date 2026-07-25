July 25, 2026

Last night’s WHCD redo was a complete and total DISASTER. 10/10. No notes.

And it, was, AWESOME.

When you get a dying President with dementia ad libbing grievances with jokes written by the same people who thought it would be a good Idea to make Pete Hegseth Sec Def, you’re in for a treat.

April’s WHCD was cancelled after a 31-year-old named Cole Tomas Allen rammed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton and opened fire outside a ballroom containing the President, the First Lady, the Cabinet, and a couple thousand journalists.

Instead, we got a geriatric therapy session - an hour and four minutes of a sick old man reading grievances off a teleprompter while digging a few out of whatever is left of his head.

The redo got moved to the Waldorf Astoria — which, if you’re keeping score, is the building formerly known as the Trump International Hotel. He held the celebration of press freedom inside his own former hotel. 700 guests instead of 2,500. No red carpet. No week of parties. Magnetometers at the door. Fencing across half of downtown D.C.

And it, was, a, goddamned DISASTER.

Melania didn’t come. She’d been filmed in April hiding under a table while shots rang out, and she decided once was enough. Vance didn’t come — new baby. Rubio didn’t come — Southeast Asia. The New York Times hasn’t come in years, which Trump noticed from the podium and whined about: “Do they ever come to these dinners? Didn’t they cancel out a long time ago? Big mistake.”

You know who did come? Pete Hegseth. Stephen Miller. Tom Homan. RFK Jr. Steven Cheung. Karoline Leavitt. They all grn f***** him for the camera’s.

The pilot fish showed up. Of course they did. The shark was speaking.

The Man Could Not Stay Awake

Trump is 80. He is not well. And Friday night he was photographed repeatedly closing his eyes for extended stretches — during the awards, during the scholarships, during a ceremony held in his honour in a hotel he used to own. The Daily Beast’s headline was blunt: sleepy, 80, struggling to keep his eyes open. He was the one who insisted “the show must go on.” He then slept through half of it.

And then — this is the part that should be taught in journalism schools for the next fifty years — the WHCA gave a photography award to Andrew Harnik, for his image of Trump standing frozen and lost in the Oval Office last November while a man collapsed behind him at a drug-pricing event. The photo that launched a thousand cognitive-decline stories.

Wolf Blitzer handed it out and called it a striking study in contrast, captured in chaos.

They gave a man an award for photographing the President looking senile. To the President’s face. And the President dozed off shortly afterward.

When he finally got up, he spoke for an hour and four minutes. It meandered. He wandered from the shooting to nuclear reactors to Iranian naval losses to the Indy 500 to a July 4th rainstorm to the square footage of the Waldorf lobby. He checked his own pulse mid-set: “How am I doing? Not bad for the number of minutes spent. Not bad.”

Nobody tells the king he’s naked. So he asks the crowd if they can see his junk.

The Jokes. Oh God, The Jokes.

He told the room he wanted to have “a little bit of fun.” What followed was a grievance list with a laugh track penciled in where the laughs were supposed to go.

The chandeliers. He stopped his own speech — a speech about a mass shooting and press freedom — to appraise the light fixtures:

“I’m looking at them saying, I wonder if I could walk out with those chandeliers, because you can’t buy them. They’re very special. I won’t tell you the fact — I won’t mention that they’re Czech crystal because I’d like to say everything’s made here, but they are Czech crystal.”

He then announced he wouldn’t mention the thing he had just mentioned twice. This is a man narrating his own object permanence in real time.

The grammar lesson. He interrupted himself to explain a phrase he likes:

“We have a complete and total — you know, I love the words ‘complete and total.’ They say it means almost the same thing. I said it doesn’t matter when you say it. It’s called emphasis. It’s called emphasis.”

He never finished the sentence. He never said what was complete and total. He got so distracted admiring his own redundancy that the actual thought evaporated.

The wordplay he wants credit for. On the word “Democrat”:

“I changed the E with a U, and most people don’t know that ‘dumb’ has a B, so we don’t have to worry about that. It’s very quiet. I thought it was quite good, but I haven’t gotten much credit for that.”

“It’s very quiet.” Yes. Yes it was.

The cheesecake. He announced a fantasy heavyweight fight between Chris Christie — “sloppy Chris Christie, one of the sloppiest human beings you’ll ever meet” — and Jerry Nadler, two men in their seventies, over a “big, fat piece of cheesecake.”

Zero laughs. Dead air.

And then, live, in front of 700 reporters, the President of the United States turned on his own writers:

“Who the hell wrote that line?”

He did it again twenty minutes later after an Elizabeth Warren “totem pole” line landed like a dropped tray: “Who the hell wrote that?”

The stairs. Here’s the one you’ve seen. He pivoted to congressional term limits and told this:

“The other day, a senator I knew got a text, a great guy, from his wife. And she said, ‘When you get home, I want to have you immediately come up the stairs and make love to me.’ And he said, ‘I can’t do both.’... In other words, can’t go up the stairs and make love. Does anybody get that?”

Nothing. So he explained the joke. Then he explained it a second time. Then he delivered the single most revealing sentence of the entire night:

“Well, I thought that was actually pretty good. That was actually the only thing I thought was good in this whole freaking stupid speech that they wrote.”

The President of the United States, mid-speech, called his own speech stupid and blamed staff. Then kept reading it. For forty more minutes.

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Nicki Minaj. He made a joke about the assassination attempt. At the dinner commemorating the assassination attempt. Where the officer who took a bullet was sitting in the room:

“But after hearing the gunshots, many people yelled, ‘Get down, get down,’ which caused Nicki Minaj to start twerking. Do you believe it? ‘Get down.’ She’s the only one that really understood what that meant.”

Silence (and he really thought he locked that one in).

Springsteen. A 79-year-old man went after a 76-year-old man’s face:

“What the hell happened to that guy? He looks like hell... I’m sure he doesn’t like the way I look, but I don’t look so bad... The tour has been renamed ‘Bored in the USA.’”

Groans. Not laughs. Groans.

He also revealed that during the April shooting, Hegseth, Miller and Homan were “standing on tables” while everyone else went under them — including, though he didn’t say it, his own wife — and mused: “I didn’t know if they were brave, if they were smart, if they were stupid as hell.”

He didn’t know if his own Secretary of Defense was brave or stupid. Out loud. Into a microphone.

The Cruelty, Which Was The Actual Point

Everything above is a sick man failing at comedy. This next part is something else, and I don’t want it filed under “gaffes.”

On J.B. Pritzker, he ran a laundering routine so cowardly it’s almost impressive — he pretended to scold an imaginary heckler so he could say the insult without owning it:

“Some people say, ‘Never use the fat word,’ and I don’t. I would never call anybody fat... Sir, in the back, don’t call him a fat pig. Okay? That’s — I’m sticking up for him... But the nice part is when you do that, the press can’t get you because I’m defending a man who obviously has a problem.”

He said the quiet part about the quiet part. He explained the trick while doing the trick.

On Adam Schiff: “watermelon head,” “the largest head I’ve ever seen with the smallest neck — pencil neck. How does that big, fat, ugly head stand on a little pencil neck?” He prefaced it with “I hate some people, you know. I shouldn’t say this. I’m president. I’m not supposed to hate him.”

On Rosie O’Donnell: “a sick older woman.”

On Kaitlan Collins — who had won an award that same night for her Zelensky Oval Office coverage — he called her award fake, told her to smile, and then compared her to a trans influencer and made misogynist comments about her looks and smile:

“She’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position. You’re at CNN — fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan. Just smile.’”

Then the Bud Light bit. To a female journalist. At a press freedom dinner. Reported reaction: grimaces and near-total silence.

On Ilhan Omar, a sitting member of Congress, he revived the oldest sewer rumour in the far-right catalogue:

“Ilhan Omar, one of my favorites, and her brother are thinking about moving together, very much in love... She also calls her brother husband number one.”

He accused a Muslim woman of incest, called her “low IQ” and “very dishonest,” threw in a garbled fraud claim about her net worth going “from much more than $30 million to $18,000,” and then said this:

“She ought to get the hell out of our country. She shouldn’t be here. She shouldn’t be in our country.”

She’s an American citizen and a United States Representative. That is a President telling a room full of journalists that an elected American should be expelled from America over her origin. And the room did not react. No walkout. No gasp. Nothing.

On Chuck Schumer, he did five minutes on Schumer having “turned Palestinian,” promised to mail him “a beautiful Palestinian outfit,” and joked that Schumer couldn’t attend without violating “Sharia law — his new founding.”

On James Talarico, the Texas Senate candidate: “hates guns, hates oil, hates sex, hates women,” a “Christian who hates Christianity,” and — the closer — Alfred E. Neuman.

The CBS Bit, Which Should Be A National Scandal

This one got past most of the coverage, so enjoy. Trump called Ellison DEI hire at CBS, Bari Weiss, “a gay dictator.”

“Under my administration, a once feared and powerful regime that relentlessly attacked America has finally been toppled. Their former leaders have been removed, and they’re now being run by a gay dictator facing internal divisions. But I, for one, wish Bari Weiss all the best at CBS News. She’s a wonderful woman.”

A SITTING American president built a joke where the punchline is that CBS News is a hostile foreign regime — deliberately structured so the audience thinks he’s talking about Iran — that his administration “toppled,” and which is now run by a “gay dictator.” Bari Weiss is openly gay. That’s the gag. That’s the whole gag.

He didn’t smear a network he can’t touch. He bragged about a conquest. Then, minutes later, he told the room that CBS’s new owner David Ellison had personally promised him the dinner would be renamed:

“Next year, they’re going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He told me that, and I like that very much... You’re going to have to change the name of the dinner.”

He announced, from the podium, that a billionaire who bought a news network has agreed to put his name on the press’s own annual dinner. The audience murmured. Nobody stood up. The Association’s outgoing and incoming presidents sat there while he auctioned off their institution’s name in real time.

That is what capture looks like. It doesn’t arrive in jackboots. It arrives at a black-tie dinner and asks who wrote the cheesecake line.

The Epstein Award. The Shrug. The Handshake.

And then the evening turned, briefly and gloriously, against him.

Wolf Blitzer walked to the podium to present the Katharine Graham Award for Courage and Accountability to The Wall Street Journal. And he did not soften a single edge. Cameras kept cutting to Trump as Blitzer laid out, item by item, on a live broadcast while Trump shrugged as if to say “yeah, I totally did all that.”

That the Journal’s reporting on Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein triggered the release of the Epstein Files — thousands of documents that would otherwise have stayed buried.

That the Journal published the story about the birthday letter bearing Trump’s signature despite his threat of a lawsuit.

That Trump then filed that lawsuit — a defamation action seeking not less than $10 billion per count, roughly $20 billion total, against Dow Jones, News Corp, Rupert Murdoch and the reporters personally.

That the lawsuit itself publicly exposed reporter Khadeeja Safdar’s home address, forcing her family to move.

That the Journal was thrown off the Air Force One press pool as punishment.

While that was read aloud, images of the Journal’s Epstein coverage went up on the screens behind him — including the reporting that DOJ officials had told Trump his name appeared in the files.

Trump’s response? He smiled. He shrugged. He threw his hands up in a big theatrical what-can-you-do, and got a comforting pat on the back from Karoline Leavitt like a toddler who’d been told the shot was over.

Here’s what makes the shrug obscene rather than funny: the lawsuit failed. On April 13, U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles threw it out, writing that the complaint came “nowhere close” to the actual malice standard — the opposite, in fact, since Trump’s own filing showed the Journal had sought his comment and printed his denial. Congress later subpoenaed Epstein’s estate and released a letter matching the Journal’s description. Trump refiled an amended complaint in May. The Journal moved to kill that one too.

He lost in court. The document surfaced. And he still put a reporter’s family address into the public record on the way down.

Then the recipients walked up — Safdar, Sadie Gurman, Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, Alex Leary, Rebecca Ballhaus, Ryan Barber (Joe Palazzolo couldn’t attend) — and Trump stood up and shook their hands.

Khadeeja Safdar shook the hand of the man who published her address and forced her into hiding, took her award, and walked off that stage.

That handshake is the only thing from Friday night that deserves to be in a museum.

And it wasn’t lost on him, either. Later in the speech he circled back to Dawsey with a compliment shaped like a threat: Dawsey “has been killing me for years,” writes “four stories about me a day,” is “a workhorse” — and then, twice, “he’s almost unhirable.”

That’s what praise sounds like from a man who keeps a list.

The Tell

Strip out the jokes and the grievances and you’re left with two moments where he told the truth by accident.

The first:

“But you people have no idea how lucky you are when I’m gone. You’re all going to be broke. Your business model is going to be finished. No. It’s true. When I’m not around, you’re going to be broke. There’s not going to be anybody to report on. Nobody gives a damn about anybody else.”

That’s not a joke, and it wasn’t delivered as one. That is a man explaining his entire theory of himself: nothing exists without me. Nobody matters but me. Your careers, your industry, your purpose — all downstream of my existence. He said it to a room of people whose colleagues he has sued, deplatformed, addressed by home address, and called enemies of the state.

The second came near the end, when he announced — “somewhat of a scoop” — his “intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States,” having, in his telling, already “won three times.” He’d earlier worn a Trump 2028 cap and tossed it into the crowd during the mentalist’s act.

And the falsehoods came in a steady drip the whole way through, unsourced and unchallenged: crime in D.C. “down 88%” (violent crime there has been falling since the 2023 peak, well before any deployment, and Trump has a documented, years-long habit of inflating the figure — he’s previously claimed 87%, then “100%,” then “no crime” at all); “2% of the people create 91% of the crime,” a statistic that appears to exist nowhere but his mouth; “$19.2 trillion being spent in our country,” a number no independent analyst has ever been able to reconcile with actual investment; “93% negative publicity”; Dylan Mulvaney costing Bud Light “$35 billion in market cap.”

Nobody in the room said a word. They were on their phones. The Daily Beast counted them — journalists checking their phones while the President worked. That’s the whole indictment of the institution right there. Not outrage. Boredom. Appeasement. No virtues or values. Just cowards, traitors and pilot fish wiating for scraps.

The Closer He Wrote Himself

I don’t need to summarize this. He did it for me. Near the end, unprompted reminding everyone of his importance and that they wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for him:

“It’s been an interesting evening. I didn’t really know what to expect, and it’s far worse than I actually thought.“

Yes, sir. It was.

That was the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, 2026. A press-freedom gala held in a hotel he used to own, protected by magnetometers because someone tried to murder everyone in the building three months earlier, opened with a video begging him not to be a king, and closed with him announcing a fourth term and demanding they put his name on the invitations.

Seven hundred people in bulletproof vests, applauding.

And in the middle of all that rot, a handful of people who wouldn’t bend: Wolf Blitzer reading a list of retaliations into a live microphone with a straight face and not one softening adverb. Andrew Harnik’s photograph of a lost old man. Kaitlan Collins taking an award and a public humiliation in the same night and not flinching. And Khadeeja Safdar, whose address he published, shaking his hand on her way to collect a prize for the story he spent $20 billion trying to erase.

The pilot fish will be back next year. They’ll wear tuxedos. They’ll laugh in the right places.

The rest of them just have to keep doing the job until the shrugging stops.