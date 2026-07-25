Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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Erin Bailey's avatar
Erin Bailey
5h

My husband and I made ourselves watch it. Wow. This guy is our president. This should scare the sh*t out of every American

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Dannys
5h

Dean, excellent reporting. Thank you for the videos, but better yet the audio so I don’t have to listen to the turd’s words. Thanks again. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

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