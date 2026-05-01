Dean Blundell
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The FiveStack LIVE: Trump lost the Senate, the Gulf, the streets, the Vatican, and the dollar — all on Friday.
The Gulf is going home, the dollar is sliding, and the Trump family is paid in crypto. The war is the lever.
May 1
•
Dean Blundell
and
Zev Shalev
650
66
146
38:09
BREAKING: It Seems That Trump Linked MAGA Operatives LEAKED Private Voter Database To Alberta’s Separatist/MAPLE MAGA Movement
The largest privacy breach in Canadian political history seems to have come from Canadian Traitors in Alberta via Trump/MAGA Operatives In MAGAmerica
May 1
•
Dean Blundell
593
49
262
The Daily Dean Newsletter: Friday, May 1, 2026
Trump's pipeline lie · Canada humbles FIFA · Harbaugh on the Comey sham · Hegseth's circus · Parnas connects the dots to 2026.
May 1
•
Dean Blundell
402
13
133
April 2026
A Personal Note...
Trump is collapsing in real time, and it's because of YOU.
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
463
30
110
Trump Just Signed a Permit for "Emergency" Canadian Oil While Insisting He Doesn’t Need Anything From Canada.
Honestly? it's nice watching TACO Trump come around.
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
1,035
88
315
BREAKING: Canada to FIFA Boss/Trump Boot-Licker-in-Chief: "Take a Cab and Bring Your Own Security, Ass****."
Vancouver police tell Trump’s favourite golden retriever, Gianni Infantino, that no, he is not the Pope. Use Google Maps and take Ubers like the rest of…
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
1,611
62
377
Dean’s LIVE: Ken Harbaugh UNLOADS on Comey’s Sham Indictment, Iran Sabre-Rattling, and Why “ICE” Just Got a PR Facelift
Decorated NAVY Vet, Lawyer, Author and filmmaker Ken Harbaugh on the Insult to the intelligence of Better America, Donald Trump.
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
and
The Ken Harbaugh Show
537
21
83
24:18
The Daily Dean Newsletter: Thursday, April 30, 2026
King Charles fillets Trump · Canada launches sovereign wealth fund · NATO defence bank lands in Canada · The post-American order arrives · Pete…
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
292
3
97
"Klansplaining": A Field Guide to The Term And Language Trump/MAGA Have Perfected
A new word — Klansplaining — for rhetoric engineered so racists hear racism and everyone else hears "concerns about crime"
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
351
13
126
BREAKING: MAGA Operative/US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra Caught Meddling In Canadian Politics. Again.
Steel for Booze? Get F*****, Pete.
Apr 30
•
Dean Blundell
751
40
267
FiveStack LIVE: Pete Yells, Pam Folds, Trump Indicts a Beach and King Charles Drove a Double-Decker Bus Over The Trump Regime
A King who's had it, a Defence Secretary at war with Congress, a former AG with a date she can't dodge, a seashell prosecution, and the assassination…
Apr 29
•
Dean Blundell
and
Zev Shalev
586
41
132
1:04:17
Carney's Quiet Trump Humiliation Comes Full Circle: NATO Allies Are Now Building Their Defence Architecture With Canada - Not Trump's…
Canada has been selected to host the headquarters of a new multinational NATO defence bank. Trump's America wasn’t even in the room.
Apr 29
•
Dean Blundell
736
24
235
© 2026 Dean Blundell
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts