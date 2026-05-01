Dean Blundell

Dean Blundell

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April 2026

A Personal Note...
Trump is collapsing in real time, and it's because of YOU.
  Dean Blundell
Trump Just Signed a Permit for "Emergency" Canadian Oil While Insisting He Doesn’t Need Anything From Canada.
Honestly? it's nice watching TACO Trump come around.
  Dean Blundell
BREAKING: Canada to FIFA Boss/Trump Boot-Licker-in-Chief: "Take a Cab and Bring Your Own Security, Ass****."
Vancouver police tell Trump’s favourite golden retriever, Gianni Infantino, that no, he is not the Pope. Use Google Maps and take Ubers like the rest of…
  Dean Blundell
Dean’s LIVE: Ken Harbaugh UNLOADS on Comey’s Sham Indictment, Iran Sabre-Rattling, and Why “ICE” Just Got a PR Facelift
Decorated NAVY Vet, Lawyer, Author and filmmaker Ken Harbaugh on the Insult to the intelligence of Better America, Donald Trump.
  Dean Blundell and The Ken Harbaugh Show
24:18
The Daily Dean Newsletter: Thursday, April 30, 2026
King Charles fillets Trump · Canada launches sovereign wealth fund · NATO defence bank lands in Canada · The post-American order arrives · Pete…
  Dean Blundell
"Klansplaining": A Field Guide to The Term And Language Trump/MAGA Have Perfected
A new word — Klansplaining — for rhetoric engineered so racists hear racism and everyone else hears "concerns about crime"
  Dean Blundell
BREAKING: MAGA Operative/US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra Caught Meddling In Canadian Politics. Again.
Steel for Booze? Get F*****, Pete.
  Dean Blundell
FiveStack LIVE: Pete Yells, Pam Folds, Trump Indicts a Beach and King Charles Drove a Double-Decker Bus Over The Trump Regime
A King who's had it, a Defence Secretary at war with Congress, a former AG with a date she can't dodge, a seashell prosecution, and the assassination…
  Dean Blundell and Zev Shalev
1:04:17
Carney's Quiet Trump Humiliation Comes Full Circle: NATO Allies Are Now Building Their Defence Architecture With Canada - Not Trump's…
Canada has been selected to host the headquarters of a new multinational NATO defence bank. Trump's America wasn’t even in the room.
  Dean Blundell
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