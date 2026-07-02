Well, well, well.

On June 29, we published a post laying out — in painful, receipt-heavy detail — how Donald Trump hijacked America’s 250th birthday, built a shadow nonprofit called Freedom 250 inside the National Park Foundation specifically so it wouldn’t have to disclose donors, handed the keys to his campaign manager and his personal fundraiser, siphoned roughly $80 million in taxpayer money away from the bipartisan America 250 commission Congress spent a decade building, and sold speaking slots on the National Mall for $2.5 million a pop.

We called it what it was: a money laundering operation with a Ferris wheel.

Some people said that was harsh.

This morning, Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee released a report that says — and I’m summarizing here, gently, lovingly — harsh wasn’t harsh enough.

The New Allegations Are WILD

The Daily Beast and the Washington Post got their hands on the committee report, and the headline allegation is a doozy: donors who wanted to give money to America 250 — the real, congressionally created, bipartisan birthday commission — were allegedly misled and handed wire instructions containing Freedom 250’s banking information.

People tried to write cheques to America’s actual birthday. And, according to House Democrats, the wire details they were given allegedly routed their money into the Trump-backed operation instead.

That’s not “aggressive fundraising.” That’s not “hardball.” If the allegations hold up, that’s the kind of thing that has a name in the federal criminal code, and the name is not “patriotism.”

Rep. Jared Huffman — the ranking Democrat on the committee, and a lawyer — was careful not to declare a crime outright, but told the Washington Post that the elements of fraud appear to be present in the evidence. Which is about as close as a sitting congressman gets to saying “yeah, this smells like wire fraud” without a jury in the room.

His explanation of the scam is must watch:

And it doesn’t stop there. Per the report:

Prospective donors and sponsors who wanted to give to America 250 were allegedly told by the Trump administration that they didn’t have a “green light” to do so. Imagine that. The federal government allegedly telling private companies which nonprofit they’re allowed to donate to. For a birthday party.

Freedom 250 allegedly ran an aggressive outreach campaign directly targeting America 250’s corporate sponsors — cold-calling them and pressuring them to pony up millions to Trump’s version too.

The deliberate brand confusion worked exactly as designed: corporate executives reportedly couldn’t tell the two organizations apart. Which — and stop me if you’ve heard this one — is precisely what you’d want if you were trying to intercept other people’s donations.

Democrats say the conduct may have crossed several legal lines, including wire fraud and charitable solicitation fraud. Huffman is already promising a full-blown investigation if Democrats take back the House in the midterms. His message, roughly: we’re just getting started, and next Congress you’re going to see a lot more.

The Donors And Exhibitors Are PISSED. And They Should Be.

Here’s the part that should terrify everyone who wrote a cheque.

Think about what these sponsors and exhibitors actually paid for. The published tiers, as reported by the New York Times back in February: $500K for VIP access. $1 million for a private Trump reception and a “historic photo opportunity.” $2.5 million for a speaking role on the National Mall on July 4th.

Companies paid up to eight figures for access to the biggest patriotic audience in American history.

And what did they get?

Empty grass and heat stroke.

NBC News counted the opening crowd at “more than 1,000” — on a Mall built to hold a million. The Washington Post said the crowd was smaller than a summer outdoor movie screening. States bailed. Acts bailed. Vanilla Ice got “rained out” on a night when the local forecaster said there was basically no rain. Maine’s exhibit is lobster facts on a wall. Alabama’s is a bucket of peanuts. The plywood Trump arch started peeling on day one.

If you’re a corporate sponsor who wired seven figures for brand exposure at “America’s biggest party” and your logo is now hanging over a lawn with fewer people on it than a Tuesday farmers market — you’re not getting a photo op. You’re getting a write-off and a subpoena risk.

And if you’re one of the donors who thought you were giving to the bipartisan America 250 commission and just found out via a congressional report that your money may have been rerouted into Trump’s donor-anonymous slush fund? You’re not a sponsor anymore, friend. You’re a potential fraud victim. Lawyer up.

There was a LOT of money to be made off the Great American State Fair. That was always the point. The tragedy — the delicious, karmic, Spinal-Tap-Stonehenge tragedy — is that the grift required an audience, and the audience never came. So now you’ve got a pay-to-play kiosk in front of the Lincoln Memorial with all the pay and none of the play, while Fox News broadcasts live from a totally empty National Mall insisting there are “thousands of people” standing on grass that is visibly, photographably, aerially vacant.

You can launder money. You cannot launder a crowd.

Why This Matters (The Independent Media Part)

Three days ago, this Substack laid out the structure: the shadow nonprofit, the donor anonymity loophole, the campaign staff on the board, the $79 million in redirected federal funds, the sponsors with regulatory business in front of the administration. We connected the dots because the dots were sitting right there, and because nobody at a cable network with a pharmaceutical ad budget was going to connect them for you.

Today, a congressional committee report is alleging fraud in the fundraising apparatus we described, and the Washington Post and the Daily Beast are running with it.

That’s not a coincidence. That’s how this is supposed to work. Independent media digs, documents, and refuses to look away from the empty lawn — and eventually the institutions with subpoena power catch up. It was genuinely my pleasure to write that first post, and it’s an even bigger pleasure to watch the corruption it described get dragged into the congressional record in real time.

This is why independent, reader-supported journalism exists. No advertisers to protect. No access to preserve. Nobody telling us we don’t have a “green light.”

The fair runs through July 4th. Trump is still planning his big speech on the Mall, reportedly panicking about crowd size, with a “record-breaking” fireworks display to follow. The House report is out. The lawsuits are live. The donors are angry, the exhibitors are angrier, and the receipts keep printing themselves.

We’ll be watching. All six of us on the Mall. Apparently that counts as “thousands.”

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Happy (early) 250th, America. The party’s a crime scene, but the country’s still yours.